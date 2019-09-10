The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has revealed their picks for the Players of Week 3.

Here are their honorees ...

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tanner Hess, QB-RB, Hempfield — Splitting time between quarterback and running back, Hess put together a 100/100 night for the Black Knights. Hempfield came up on the short end of a 30-28 decision against Central York, but Hess completed 9 of 13 passes for 120 yards, and he had 19 rushes for 151 yards with three touchdown runs for the Knights.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Eric Wawrzyniak, DE, Cedar Crest — In the Falcons’ riveting, come-from-behind 17-14 victory over York, Wawrzyniak sparked Cedar Crest’s defensive effort with 11 tackles, including two stops for losses, as the Falcons improved to 3-0.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mason St. Clair, DB, Solanco — The Golden Mules knocked off previously unbeaten New Oxford 21-10, and St. Clair had his fingerprints all over Solanco’s win. On defense, he was in on six tackles, he had a pass breakup and he intercepted a pair of passes. And on special teams, St. Clair returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as Solanco won its second game in a row.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Brock Gingrich, OL-DL, Cocalico — On offense, Gingrich earned a high blocking and registered four knock-down blocks, and on defense, he was in on six stops, including one stick for a loss as the Eagles’ improved to 3-0 with a 26-14 win over Governor Mifflin.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Caden Keefer, QB, Ephrata — What a night for the Mountaineers’ signal-caller, who was nearly perfect in Ephrata’s 58-26 victory over Annville-Cleona. Keefer completed 21 of 23 passes for 380 yards with four TD throws, and he also rushed for 73 yards on 13 keepers as the Mounts exploded for 648 total yards and won their second game in a row.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Nelson, OT-DT, Ephrata — In the Mounts’ big win over Annville-Cleona, Nelson earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping Ephrata gain nearly 650 yards and pick up 26 first downs. And on defense, he was in on six tackles as the Mounts remained in a tie for first place in the Section 3 race.

