The L-L League Quarterback Club has chosen its Players of Week 2. Here are their selections ...

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jadyn Jones, RB-LB, Wilson — Jones ran wild in the Bulldogs’ 31-28 victory at Manheim Township, picking up 237 yards on 29 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 65 and 15 yards, respectively. Jones also chipped in on defense with four tackles and a sack.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ethan Capitano, DE, Wilson — Capitano came up big off the edge and in special teams for the Bulldogs, with four tackles and a sack, and he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 40 yards for a TD in Wilson’s victory over Manheim Township.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Anthony Bourassa, RB, Cocalico — The Eagles’ scat-back gouged out 256 yards on 23 totes with a pair of TD sprints in Cocalico’s 35-19 win over Manheim Central, which had its 23-game section unbeaten streak snapped. Bourassa’s TD runs covered 75 and 30 yards, respectively, staking the Eagles to an early 14-0 lead.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ben Bearinger, OT-DT, Cocalico — A terrific two-way effort in the trenches for Bearinger, who registered five pancake blocks with a high blocking grade on offense, helping the Eagles post 463 rushing yards and 505 total yards in their win over Manheim Central. And on defense, Bearinger chipped in with six total tackles, including two for losses, plus a sack, as Cocalico improved to 2-0.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Sean McTaggart, QB, Lampeter-Strasburg — The Pioneers’ signal-caller put up a 100/100 night in L-S’s 42-20 triumph at Lebanon. McTaggart went 13 of 20 for 160 yards with a TD pass through the air, and he had 112 yards on 19 carries with a TD keeper as the Pioneers jetted to 2-0.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Morrongiello, TE-DE, Ephrata — A dominating performance along the line of scrimmage for Morrongiello in the Mountaineers’ 21-10 victory over Garden Spot. On offense, he picked up three pancake blocks, earned a high blocking grade and pulled in one reception. And on defense, Morrongiello amassed 13 total tackles, including two sticks for losses.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Mike Trainor, RB, Octorara — The Braves’ back scooted for 135 yards on 19 carries with a trio of TD runs in Octorara’s 39-6 victory over Northern Lebanon. Trainor’s big night helped the Braves improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kaden King, DE, Octorara — In the Braves’ win over Northern Lebanon, King did major damage off the edge with seven tackles and a pair of sacks, as Octorara boasts the league’s top-ranked defense after two weeks of action.

