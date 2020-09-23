The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has released its Players of Week 1. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tanner Hess, RB, Hempfield — The Black Knights’ multi-purpose back had a big night in Hempfield’s season-opener at Exeter, piling up 111 rushing yards on 21 carries with a pair of touchdown runs — covering 41 and 2 yards, respectively — and he also caught three passes for 17 yards out of the backfield. Exeter won the game 41-34 in OT, but Hess came up big for Hempfield.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: No nominations.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Caleb Schmitz, WR-DB, Warwick — The Cincinnati commit was his usual dual-threat self in the Warriors’ 43-13 victory at Penn Manor; from his wideout spot, Schmitz caught six passes for 107 yards, including a 37-yard TD grad. And from his safety spot, where Schmitz was an all-state selection last season, he registered 10 tackles and a sack as Warwick got off to a fast start.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Chuckie Drain, OG-DT, Cocalico — The Eagles soared past Garden Spot by a 49-21 count, and Drain came up large in the trench for Cocalico. From his D-tackle spot, he was in on six tackles, with a pair of solo hits, plus one stop for a loss and 2.5 sacks as the reigning D3-5A champs got off to a sizzling start.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Isaiah Rodriguez, QB, Lebanon — The Cedars’ strong-armed signal-caller clicked on 14 of 25 passes for 200 yards with a pair of TD throws, and he also came up huge on the ground, with 24 yards on six keepers, with three TD runs — covering 1, 4 and 23 yards, respectively — in Lebanon’s 39-7 victory over Northern Lebanon. Rodriguez upped his career total to 4,352 passing yards.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Kling, OT-DT, Donegal — The Indians KO’d Annville-Cleona 42-14, and Kling was right in the middle of all the action at the line of scrimmage. On offense, he registered eight pancake blocks and earned a high blocking grade as Donegal churned out 446 yards of total offense. And on defense, Kling was a run-stuffer with three tackles as the Indians held the Dutchmen to just 166 total yards.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tony Lazar, RB, Pequea Valley — The Braves put up a heck of a fight before dropping a nip-and-tuck 27-23 decision at Pottsville Nativity BVM, but Lazar ran absolutely wild for PV; the shifty back piled up 190 yards on 17 attempts, averaging 11.2 yards per pop out of the Braves’ backfield.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: No nominations.

