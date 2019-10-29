The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback has selected its top performers from the Week 10 games. Here are their honorees:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Harrison Kirk, QB, Manheim Township — Kirk helped the Blue Streaks put a capper on their 10-0 regular-season run, clicking on 12-of-17 passes for 261 yards with three touchdown passes, and he chipped in with a TD keeper in Township’s 49-0 win over rival Hempfield.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Garith Hartnett, OT-DT, Manheim Township — In the Streaks’ victory over Hempfield — which secured an outright section championship, and Township’s third section title in a row — Hartnett earned a high blocking grade on offense, and he was in on four tackles and registered a sack on defense, as Township’s D pitched its third shutout in a row.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Colby Wagner, WR-DB, Manheim Central — Another week, another huge effort for Wagner, who helped the Barons drop Solanco 49-20 for their 24th L-L League win in a row — and the outright Section 2 championship. On offense, Wagner had nine catches for 244 yards with three TD grabs, and on defense he made a pair of tackles as Central won its sixth game in a row. Wagner finished the regular season with a league-best 1,285 receiving yards, a single-season program record.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Shawn Fester, TE-DE, Cocalico — The Eagles clipped Lampeter-Strasburg 41-13, and Fester came up big on both sides of the ball. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense, Fester piled up 11 total tackles and added a sack as Cocalico clinched the No. 1 seed in the District Three Class 5A playoff bracket.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Trevor Porche, RB-DE, Annville-Cleona — The Little Dutchmen rallied past Lebanon 31-30, and Porche had his fingerprints all over A-C’s riveting win. On offense, he rushed for 270 yards on 34 workmanlike carries with a pair of TD runs, plus one reception for 38 yards out of the backfield. And on defense, Porche was in on 10 tackles as the Dutchmen clinched the No. 6 seed, and a home game, in the D3-3A playoffs.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Morrongiello, TE-LB, Ephrata — The Mountaineers clinched a 6-4 season — their first winning campaign since 2003 — and Morrongiello was a key cog in the 35-14 victory over Octorara. He earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping the Mounts gouge out 248 rushing yards. And on defense, he was in on 15 tackles, with two stops for losses plus a pair of sacks.

