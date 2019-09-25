The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has named its top performers from the Week 5 games.

Here are their honorees:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Tyler Cruz, RB, Cedar Crest — The Falcons’ workhorse back carried 38 times for 323 yards with three touchdown runs in Cedar Crest’s 34-21 victory over Hempfield. Cruz’s TD scampers covered 60, 18 and 9 yards, respectively, as the Falcons improved to 5-0.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: No nominations.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Derek Ulishney, WR-DB, Conestoga Valley — Ulishney had a big dual-threat night in the Buckskins’ 42-28 victory over Solanco. On offense, he caught five passes for 40 yards, including a 6-yard TD grab. And on defense, Ulishney piled up 17 tackles, including 13 assisted stops, plus two hits for losses, and he intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and he broke up a pass as CV earned its first victory this season.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Josh Mathiot, C-DT, Conestoga Valley — Mathiot earned a 91 percent blocking grade on offense, helping the Bucks churn out 364 yards and 19 first downs against Solanco. And on defense, Mathiot was in on six tackles, including one stop for a loss, as CV snapped the Golden Mules’ 3-game winning streak.

SECTION 3

CO-BACK OF THE WEEK: Joe Fox, RB-DB — Fox came up big on both sides of the ball as the Indians took over sole possession of first place in the section chase with a 31-13 win over Ephrata. On offense, he rushed for 162 yards on 19 carries with a pair of TD runs, and he also caught two passes for 15 yards. On defense, Fox generated nine tackles, he picked off a pass and he recovered a fumble, and he also blocked a PAT kick on special teams as Donegal won its fourth game in a row and improved to 4-0 in league play.

CO-BACK OF THE WEEK: Alex Rufe, WR-DB, Lebanon — The Cedars KO’d Lancaster Catholic 30-22 and knocked the Crusaders out of a first-place tie in the section chase, and Rufe had his fingerprints all over Lebanon’s victory. On offense, he hauled in eight catches for 142 yards, including a 51-yard TD catch. He also had a pair of 2-point conversion plays, one with a run, the other with a catch. On defense, Rufe had seven tackles, including five solo sticks. And on special teams he returned a punt 72 yards for a TD, as the Cedars snapped Lancaster Catholic’s 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Hari Allen, DT, Lebanon — In the Cedars’ victory over Lancaster Catholic, Allen had six tackles, including one for a loss and four QB sacks, and he also scored a TD off a blocked punt as Lebanon improved to 3-2 this season.

