The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from the Week 8 games. Here are their honorees:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Kyle Murr, WR-DB, Penn Manor — A big triple-threat night on the flanks for Murr in the Comets’ 37-6 crossover victory over Elizabethtown. On offense, he caught five passes for 163 yards with four touchdown receptions. On defense, he was in on four tackles with a pair of pass breakups. And on special teams, Murr returned three punts for 37 yards in Penn Manor’s 31-point victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ben Weaver, OL-DL, Penn Manor — Weaver earned a high blocking grade on offense, and on defense he was in on seven tackles, two for losses, with a pair of sacks in the Comets’ win over E-town.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Evan Simon, QB, Manheim Central — A dynamic night behind center for the Rutgers commit, who helped the Barons outlast Conestoga Valley 56-27. Simon completed 14-of-18 passes for 273 yards with three TD strikes, and he also rushed for 138 yards and three more scores on 15 keepers as Central won its 22nd section game in a row, and maintained sole possession of first place in the race. Simon also raised his career total to 7,073 passing yards, good for fifth in league history.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Christian Garver, OG-LB, Lampeter-Strasburg — The Pioneers knocked off rival Solanco 41-14 to reclaim the Milk Jug traveling trophy, and Garver had his fingerprints all over L-S’s victory. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade and he registered five pancake blocks. And on defense, Garver had 16 tackles, he forced a fumble, he recovered a fumble, and he intercepted a pass for the Pioneers.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Andre Weidman, LB, Ephrata — The Mountaineers’ freshman playmaker helped Ephrata knock off Lebanon 24-22, piling up 14 tackles — three for losses — with a sack, a fumble recovery and a pair of QB hurries.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Quamir Parker, WR-DE, Annville-Cleona — In the Little Dutchmen’s 45-35 victory over Donegal, Parker accumulated 15 tackles, one for a loss, and he forced a fumble on defense. On offense, Parker had two catches for 35 yards, including a TD grab, as A-C won its second game in a row.

