The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has announced its top performers from the Week 7 games.

Here are the selections:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brett Benjamin, WR-DB, Manheim Township — In the Blue Streaks’ clutch 28-7 win over Warwick, Benjamin hauled in five catches for 61 yards on offense, and on defense he broke up a pass as Township improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1977, and took over sole possession of first place.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Kurtz, C-LB, Manheim Township — Kurtz earned a high blocking grade and he had a perfect percentage on QB/center exchanges on offense, and on defense he registered seven tackles and added a key pass breakup as the Streaks handed Warwick its first loss this season.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Colby Wagner, WR-DB, Manheim Central — An incredible dual-threat effort for Wagner, who came up big in all three phases in the Barons’ 33-14 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg. On offense, Wagner had 12 carries for 129 yards with three touchdown runs, and he also caught eight passes for 145 yards with a TD grab. He added a tackle on defense, and on special teams, Wagner averaged 43.5 yards per pound, with one boot touched down inside the 20.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Troy Kolk, C-DT, Manheim Central — Kolk earned a high blocking grade and he was 100 percent on QB/center exchanges on offense, and on defense he chipped in with six tackles and a sack as the Barons won their 22nd Section 2 game in a row, and took over sole possession of first place in the race.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Nate Portes, RB, Lebanon — In the Cedars’ 41-12 win over Northern Lebanon, Portes piled up 137 yards on 22 carries with a pair of TD runs — covering 2 and 15 yards, respectively — as Lebanon won its third game in a row and joined a three-way tie for first place in the section standings.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Zach DaBella, OG-DE, Ephrata — The Mountaineers piled up the yards and the points in a 70-22 triumph over Columbia, and DaBella had a big night in the trenches. On offense, he helped Ephrata gouge out 511 total yards, and on defense he was in on three tackles, with 2.5 stops for losses and 2.5 sacks, plus a pair of QB hurries.

