The L-L League Quarterback Club has selected its top performers from the Week 4 games. Here are their honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Troy Corson, WR-DB, Wilson — In the Bulldogs’ 41-7 triumph over McCaskey, Corson made a triumphant return from an injury with a pair of touchdowns grabs — covering 11 and 23 yards, respectively — and he had a tackle and a pair of pass breakups on defense as Wilson won its third game in a row and remained in a first-place tie with Hempfield.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Corey Powers, TE-DB, Wilson — Powers earned a high blocking grade and he hauled in a pair of passes on offense, and on defense, he chipped in with four tackles as the Bulldogs held McCaskey to just 106 total yards in Wilson’s victory.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Joey McCracken, QB, Warwick — It was a milestone performance for the Warriors’ signal-caller, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 226 yards with a pair of TD strikes in Warwick’s 50-9 win over Elizabethtown. McCracken cracked the 5,000-yard passing club in the process; he’s up to 5,002 career air yards, most in program history. He’s also helped the Warriors to a 4-0 start, and a share of the section lead with Solanco.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Damien Wolf, OG-DT, Cocalico — A terrific two-way trench effort for Wolf, who helped the Eagles clip Conestoga Valley by a 33-7 count. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, helping Cocalico grind out 353 rushing yards. And on defense, Wolf amassed six tackles, including a pair of solo sticks and three hits for losses as the Eagles improved to 3-1.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Taj London, WR-DB — An active night on the flanks for London, who helped the Mountaineers pick off Lancaster Catholic 24-7. On offense, he hauled in five catches for 110 yards with a pair of TD receptions — covering 30 and 32 yards, both in the first half — and on defense, London was in on three tackles and he recovered a fumble as Ephrata improved to 2-2.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Nelson, OT-LB, Ephrata — In the Mounts’ win over Lancaster Catholic, Nelson came up big in the trenches with a high blocking grade and a pair of pancake blocks on offense, and on defense he chipped in with eight tackles, including five solo hits, as Ephrata held the Crusaders to 188 yards and no offensive touchdowns.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Braden Bohannon, QB-DB, Elco — The Raiders’ all-state performer had his fingerprints all over Elco’s 22-19 win at Octorara: On offense, he scooted for 279 yards on 35 carries with three TD keepers, including a 67-yard thunderbolt, and the go-ahead 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. And on defense, Bohannon intercepted three passes, including the game-icing pick with 48 seconds to play as the Raiders remained unbeaten and took over sole possession of first place in the section race. Bohannon is the league's top rusher heading into the Week 5 games with 599 yards.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Wagner, OT-LB, Annville-Cleona — In the Little Dutchmen’s 47-22 nonleague win over James Buchanan in the rain on Monday, Wagner was a force on both sides of the ball. On offense, he earned a high blocking grade, helping A-C gouge out 368 rushing yards against the Rockets. And on defense, Wagner was in on 11 total tackles with a sack, and he also blocked a punt, as the Dutchmen improved to 2-2.

