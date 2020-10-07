The L-L League Quarterback Club has weighed in with its top performers from the Week 3 games. Here are their selections:

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Cade Clancy, RB-LB, Manheim Township — In the Blue Streaks’ 49-14 triumph over Cedar Crest, Clancy came up big on both sides of the ball: On offense, he rushed for 89 yards on 10 carries with a 19-yard TD run, and he also hauled in a 39-yard TD reception. And on defense, Clancy was in on three tackles, with one stop for a loss and a sack, as the Streaks held the Falcons to 17 rushing yards on 18 attempts and picked up their first win this fall.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Jeff Colacin, DT, Wilson — The Bulldogs won their second game in a row, compliments of a 35-8 victory over Penn Manor, and Colacin was a key cog on defense with three tackles, a sack, and multiple QB hurries as Wilson remained in a first-pace tie with Hempfield in Section 1.



SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Colton Miller, RB-LB, Warwick — The Warriors’ bruising runner romped for 132 yards on 17 carries with four TD runs in Warwick’s 45-14 win over Manheim Central. Miller’s TD jaunts covered 6, 15, 1 and 13 yards, respectively, as he upped his total to a league-leading 11 TD runs in three games. Miller also chipped in with four tackles on defense, as the Warriors remained undefeated and in a first-place tie in the section hunt with Solanco.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nolan Rucci, OT-DE, Warwick — The Wisconsin commit helped open up holes for Miller along the O-line, earning a high blocking grade on offense in the Warriors’ victory over Manheim Central. And on defense, Rucci was in on seven tackles as Warwick KO’d the Barons for the third time in a row.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Jesse Martin, QB-DB, Garden Spot — A standout dual-threat effort for Martin, who helped the Spartans top Donegal 28-7 and snap Garden Spot’s 26-game losing streak. From his QB spot, Martin clicked on 8 of 12 passes for 80 yards with a TD strike, and he also rushed for 73 yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD keepers, covering 6 and 4 yards, respectively. On defense, Martin was in on 11 tackles, including six solo sticks, as the Spartans picked up their first win since the 2017 season.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Synsier Gonzalez, OT-DT, Lebanon — A big game in the trenches for Gonzalez, who helped the Cedars rally past Ephrata by a 31-20 count. On offense, he earned a 90 percent blocking grade with three pancake blocks, and on defense, Gonzalez was in on five tackles, including one stop for a loss and a sack, as Lebanon improved to 2-1.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Rogan Harter, RB-DB, Annville-Cleona — The Little Dutchmen picked up their first win this season, a 28-14 decision over rival Northern Lebanon, and Harter had his fingerprints all over A-C’s win. On offense, he rushed for 106 yards on eight carries with a pair of first-half TD romps, covering 65 and 5 yards, respectively. And on defense, from his safety spot, Harter was in on a trio of tackles, including one hit for a loss, and he recovered a fumble for the Dutchmen.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Wagner, OT-LB, Annville-Cleona — In the Dutchmen’s victory over Northern Lebanon, Wagner earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping A-C pile up 277 rushing yards against the Vikings. And on defense, Wagner was in on 10 tackles and he forced a fumble for the Dutchmen.

