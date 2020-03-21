Note: All records for spring sports teams are final after the remainder of the seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a dominant career in which she scored the second-most points in Lancaster County history, Kiki Jefferson continued her outstanding play in college.

The James Madison freshman was recently named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year after helping the Dukes finish 25-4 this season.

“Kiki had a fantastic freshman season,” said James Madison head coach Sean O’Regan in an email. “For her to be able to come and earn a starting spot her first year, in competition with five seniors, four of which are all conference, is extremely impressive.”

Jefferson earned her way into the starting lineup after a few games and finished the year third in scoring at 9.8 points per game, shooting 46.4% (98 of 211) from the field, including 39.7% (29 of 73) from 3-point range.

She also was second on the team in rebounding (5.6 per game) and added 51 assists and 32 steals.

Jefferson was named CAA Rookie of the Week nine times, which is the second-most in conference history behind only WNBA All-Star Elena Della Donne with 10.

“She provided us with a great level of enthusiasm and passion,” said O’Regan. “She was a pleasure to coach, and I’m looking forward to coaching her for another three years.”

James Madison finished 16-2 in the CAA and was second-seeded, with a first-round bye, in the conference toournament before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Zechman (Lancaster Country Day)

The senior attack was the leading scorer for the Sewanee (Tennessee) women’s lacrosse team this season.

Zechman played in eight of the nine games, starting seven, for the Tigers (4-5). Her 27 assists were 20 more than the next highest on the team, and she added nine goals for 36 points.

Her best game was in the season-opening 18-7 win over Birmingham Southern on Feb. 15 when she had nine points on two goals and seven assists.

She finished her career with 187 points in 58 games. She had 56 goals and 131 assists.

Nate Patterson (Lampeter-Strasburg)

The junior attack played in six games, with two starts, for the Saint Joseph’s men’s lacrosse team.

Patterson was sixth on the team with seven points on two goals and five assists for the Hawks (4-2). His best game was the team’s first of the year when he had a goal and an assist in a 15-8 win over St. Bonaventure Feb. 9.

He has 20 goals and 26 assists for his career, which included one year at Mercer.

Colby Smith (Hempfield)

The 6-2 junior attack played in all seven games for the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team this season.

Smith was seventh on the team with seven points on six goals and one assist for the Buckeyes (5-2).

He played in all 12 games in 2019, and had 11 goals and seven assists.

Stephanie Laudien (Hempfield)

The junior jumper/sprinter set a personal record in the triple jump when she competed at the USC Indoor Open Feb. 20 for the College of Charleston.

Laudien had a jump of 38-3 1/2, which ranks third in school history.

At the South Carolina Invitational March 7, she ran the 400 for the first time, and finished in 1:00.82, which was 11th best in school history.

Nick Stoner (Elizabethtown)

Brett Alaimo (Manheim Township)

The Lancaster-Lebanon League alums were a combined 4-0 for the Bloomsburg baseball team this season.

Stoner, a junior, led the Huskies (9-1) with a 3-0 record and 1.35 ERA. In 20 innings, he allowed three runs on 13 hits, struck out 30 and walked six.

For his career, Stoner is 13-4 with a 4.18 ERA, striking out 124 and walking 52 in 112 innings.

Alaimo, a senior, started one game and pitched 7.1 shutout innings, allowing six hits, striking out six and walking two.

Sabrina Ryan (Pequea Valley)

The junior pitcher was 2-0 for the Franklin & Marshall softball team.

Ryan appeared in three games with two starts, allowed 12 hits and six earned runs in 11 innings with an ERA of 3.82 for the 4-0 Diplomats. She struck out 14 and walked four.

Ryan earned the win in relief in F&M’s 9-7 win over Mary Baldwin on March 8, going 3.1 innings, striking out four and walking two.

She earned her other win March 7 at Southern Virginia, pitching six innings, allowing four hits and a run while striking out nine and walking none.

Taylor Wiederrecht (Manheim Central)

The senior at Messiah recently earned three All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Her high jump of 1.71 meters Jan. 17 at the Orange and Maroon Classic and Multi earned her a spot in the Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships along with the All-Region honor. Her 5.37-meter long jump at the MAC Championships and her 3,518 points in the pentathlon at the Orange and Maroon Classic and Multi were also worthy of All-Region selection.

The Division III championships were scheduled for last weekend at Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Peipher (Manheim Township)

The freshman catcher started four games for the Gettysburg baseball team.

Peipher played in four games, and was 2 for 8 with a double and two runs scored.

He got the Bullets on the board in the second game of a doubleheader against Delaware Valley March 8 at Fort Pierce, Florida, hitting his double and scoring Gettysburg’s first run in the third. He threw out a would-be base-stealer at second base in the fourth inning. The Bullets (6-2) went on to win 3-2.

Nicole Honrade (Warwick)

The freshman tennis player for Lebanon Valley was recently named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week.

Honrade had a dominant performance in Lebanon Valley’s 9-0 sweep of Cabrini on March 12. Honrade started with an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles and added a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at the No. 1 singles.

Hondrade was 6-2 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and 5-3 at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Also for Lebanon Valley (3-5), Emily Wilczek (Conestoga Valley) was 3-5 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, and 1-7 at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Lancaster Bible baseball

Numerous Lancaster-Lebanon League alums competed on the team this season.

Senior shortstop/second baseman Nate McFarland (Penn Manor) played in seven of the nine games for the Chargers (2-7) and hit .174, going 4 for 23 with one RBI and two runs scored. Entering this season, he had played in 55 games and batted .308.

Junior pitcher Trevor High (Conestoga Valley) was 1-2 in three games with a 6.14 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. He struck out 13.

Senior infielder/DH Kyle Ebersole (Lancaster County Christian) hit .154 in five games, going 2 for 13 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Senior pitcher Dan Zimmerman (Lancaster/Salem Christian) pitcher seven innings in two games with a 3.86 ERA. He allowed eight hits, with six strikeouts and seven walks. He is 10-10 for his career in 31 games, including 21 starts, with a 5.92 ERA, 119 strikeouts and 71 walks.

Senior catcher Beau Heagy (Pequea Valley) played in seven games and batted .353. He was 6 for 17 with a double and four runs scored. He hit .261 for his career going 42 for 161 with four homers, eight doubles, 35 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

Junior pitcher Alec Gordley (Lampeter-Strasburg) pitched three innings in two games with a 9.00 ERA.

Joe Ginder (Elco)

The sophomore outfielder hit .486 for the Alvernia baseball team.

Ginder was 17 for 35 for the Golden Wolves (7-5) with two doubles, 12 RBIs and nine runs. His best game was March 3 against Finlandia when he was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.

Ginder hit .320 for Alvernia last year.

Damon Kreider (Solanco)

The 6-3 junior guard played in 18 games, with five starts, for the Penn College men’s basketball team this season.

Kreider averaged 20 minutes per game and was sixth on the team in scoring at 7.4 points per game. He shot 47.7% (51 for 107) from the field, including 8 for 30 from 3-point range, and was 24 for 47 at the foul line. He averaged 2.9 rebounds per game and had 40 assists and 11 steals for the Wildcats (7-19, 5-11 NEAC).

His high game was the first game of the year against Valley Forge when he had 18 points in 19 minutes.

Dylan Hastings (Solanco)

The 6-8 junior forward played in 31 games, with seven starts, for the Lafayette men’s basketball team this season.

Hastings scored 35 points, had 79 rebounds, 19 assists and eight steals, and was third on the team with 23 blocks.

His best game was Dec. 3 at Saint Joseph’s when he had six points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.