While some Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse players and coaches had expected there to be no spring season, they still held out hope in the back of their minds that things could change.

And then Thursday happened. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year, and the PIAA quickly followed suit by cancelling the remainder of winter sports championships and the spring sports slate.

Below are reactions gathered from lacrosse players and coaches across the L-L League on how they’re handling the cancellation. The reactions were gathered through phone calls, text messages and emails...

Cocalico senior attack Claire Eberly: “My mom told me, ‘You knew it was coming. Now it’s reality.’ It’s very hard to accept. I don’t want it to be true. It’s hard to wrap my head around that this is happening in our world during my senior year. I’m taking things day by day. ...I called my teammate Jameson Kernaghan as soon as we got the news (Thursday) and we were both balling our eyes out. And then we starting talking about things more in a positive light. ...We almost have no closure. And it's not just lacrosse. We won't have prom. We won't have a senior class trip. The only thing we have to hope for is graduation. Right now they're still planning on June 2, having a commencement. If that doesn't work they're going to do something.”

Elizabethtown girls lacrosse senior Abbi Dehmey: “I am sure it is upsetting for all of us that the spring sports season ended before it even started. Since I am not playing in college, this was my last chance to step on the field, especially after being injured most of last season. Of course I am upset about not having my special moment on Senior Night with my best friend and co-captain, Kate Weissend, but I think we both realized that being on the field with our teammates was much more important than the senior festivities. Kate will be playing lacrosse at Liberty University in the fall and I hope to go cheer her on since we didn’t get to have our final moments cheering each other on on the field. I am especially saddened by the news of not having a season because our team was closer than ever before. I have never seen such incredible bonding among everyone in all four grades. We knew that we wouldn’t be the best team in the league, but we were so excited to get out on the field and play for each other. Since being off school, we all text in the group chat daily to lift each other up. That is probably what I’ll miss most about this group of girls.”

Elizabethtown girls lacrosse senior Katelyn Weissend: "Losing my senior season has been rough. Not only are the team goals and personal goals now impossible to achieve, but it's time playing the game we love with our teammates that we'll never get back. My favorite lacrosse memories aren't about the actual lacrosse, but the bus rides, the team bonding, and the fun practices that made us stronger as a team. As a senior, I wanted to lead the team in one last season of those "remember forever" moments. It's sad that we're saying goodbye so soon, but I'm so proud of everyone for attempting to make the best of the situation."

Ephrata boys lacrosse senior defender Tucker Parmer: “This is why no one should take anything for granted. If someone told me my junior year would’ve been my last year of varsity lacrosse, I would’ve laughed. I already miss it and it seems so unreal. I hope this pushes the underclassmen to work harder and know any game could be their last. It all sucks but we have to know this is what needs to happen to keep everyone healthy.”

Ephrata boys lacrosse senior midfielder Kyle Raudenbush: “A lot of athletes feel like they have been robbed of a great sports season. For those who will be going on to play in college, they will have to find a way to stay on top of things sports-wise. To those who aren’t seniors, they can do what they can to get ready for next year.”

Garden Spot senior Mataya Hostetter: “Although the cancellation of the season has been in talks for some time, I found myself favoring the idea that the season would simply get pushed back or postponed. Hearing the news was heartbreaking to say the least but has made me gain a new appreciation for the great memories I was able to make in my past three full seasons. It is in my hopes that our school will figure out a way to honor the senior athletes of all spring sports.”

Hempfield girls lacrosse senior Lindsey Durkota (2019 L-L Most Valuable Attacker): “We were all hoping that we would get the chance to go back to our normal lives and see each other again. With the school aspect I miss seeing my friends and teachers, and that interaction with other people. With sports it was like, ‘Whoa, what am I going to do for the next five months before I go to college?’ It’s tough not being able to play any real live games before going off to college lacrosse. And with workouts it’s hard to do the stay-at-home things. I don’t have the weights to make me stronger. It’s body-weight things. It’s a hard adjustment going from being busy all the time to now not being busy. ...It hasn’t hit me yet. With basketball and our last game, all the emotions were there and that’s when it hit me. As of right now with lacrosse it hasn’t come into fruition that I’m not going to have a lacrosse Senior Night, or not going to prom. I don’t know how graduation is going to work. Not being able to accomplish milestones we had set for the lacrosse season, or playing with other seniors like Lizzie (Yurchak) or Cassidy (Roark). I don’t like having the thought of not having that closure.”

Hempfield girls lacrosse senior midfielder Lizzie Yurchak: “It's been really tough. I expected it but at the same time I'm like, ‘Anything can happen.’ … For the underclassmen they're upset but the seniors are the most upset. We all had a good bond. We're super close. That's the most upsetting thing is I won't get one more chance to play with them. We're all pretty bummed. ...to say the least it's pretty upsetting. I was really looking forward to this season because my team had big goals. Our mindset was to go farther than we did last year - we fell one game shy of states last year. So this year we were set on getting to states. I'm also upset about the fact that I won't be able to play one more game with my teammates. I've been playing lacrosse with Lindsey Durkota since third grade. So to never be able to play one more game with her and the rest of the girls is what's killing me the most. Lastly, I'm upset I won't get a full season with coach O (Claudia Ovchinnikoff). She was an amazing player as well as coach. For the little time we had this season, I feel I improved so much under her. I was extremely excited to play for her and learn everything she had to offer. Overall, the cancellation of this season is very heartbreaking. I think this year was going to be a record-breaking year for me and my team. However, I will be grateful to have been a part of Hempfield girls lacrosse."

Elizabethtown girls lacrosse coach Cheyenne Benson tweeted this late Thursday night:

Ephrata girls lacrosse coach Maggie Myers shared this message with her players on Thursday: “I am so sorry that each of you is going through the pain of losing part of your high school career and a majority of our lacrosse season. My heart is extra broken for our seniors. My thoughts are with each of you. Please, please, please reach out to me if you need anything. I am here for you. I am still in disbelief. It's okay to feel not okay as you process your emotions.” Additionally, Myers said, “We had a zoom team meeting last week and all girls at the meeting shared something positive that has come from the stay at home orders...and although I'm sad beyond words, it was refreshing for me to hear how many players have enjoyed getting to spend more time with their families playing games, exercising, cleaning, getting outside, and enjoying meals together. In a time of extreme uncertainty and fear, hope is always present.”

Garden Spot girls lacrosse coach Jen Leaman shared this message on Facebook on Thursday: “Even though this does not come as a surprise, it’s heartbreaking nonetheless. My girls and I have been holding out hope that we would have some sort of a lacrosse season. Those hopes have officially been dashed and I am officially heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for the season that was going to be an amazing one, for the girls who worked their butts off during the off season and the first 2 weeks of practice and especially for my seniors who won’t get this chance again.”

Lampeter-Strasburg girls lacrosse coach Marshall Krebs shared this message with his team via email on Thursday: “I am sad to inform you that the PIAA just sent out a memo that the 2020 season is canceled. While not surprised, I was selfishly hoping against hope that we could salvage some of the season. Coaches are awaiting word from Dr. Lippy about a send-off for our seniors. As far as a “banquet” or any other gathering, we have to wait until public health officials deem it safe to do so. We will get closure to the season that never was, however that is up in the air for the time being. Uniform turn in will happen at a later date and I’ll be touch when I know anything. I have feelers out to other high school coaches about team playing opportunities over the summer and perhaps a team camp. ...While this message does not contain welcome news, we must keep in perspective that lacrosse is but a small part of the overall picture, and that we must strive to expand our radius beyond ourselves. ...I sincerely hope you and all of your family members are healthy and remain so.”

Ephrata boys lacrosse coach Mike O’Donnell tweeted this Thursday night

Hempfield boys lacrosse coach Matt McAlpine shared this message with his team via email on Thursday: “As I’m sure you are all aware, school is closed for the remainder of the year, which in turn means our season has been canceled. I’ve been trying to be optimistic that we would have an opportunity to play but that is not the case. I feel for each and everyone of you. The work, dedication and commitment you have shown has been amazing. Those attributes will carry over into life after sports. With that being said, that’s the reason I coach. Sure I love to compete and win more than anyone. But the reason I coach is to take situations that occur in competition and use them in everyday life. This is not the end, but a bump in the road we call life. Remember an individual is judged on how they deal with adversity. I know each of you will move forward and do great things. Forever, the 2020 lacrosse team will have a special place in my heart.”

Penn Manor boys lacrosse coach Zack Charles: “Over at PM, we obviously 100% understand the ruling...but, we are totally bummed out for our seniors, Logan, Ian Matt and Nick who do not get to compete 1 more time as HS athletes, but they do not get to enjoy that last 2 months of HS (Some of the best times of your life) As for our underclassmen, we basically told them this is their wake up call...Goes to show that the game CAN be taken away from you, just like that.”

Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach Dan Lyons tweeted this out Friday. Check out the the Twitter for a full rundown highlighting each of the team's 13 seniors:

Cocalico boys lacrosse coach Matt Oberly shared this letter with his players via email on Thursday night: “This is not an email that I looked forward to writing. Unfortunately, the PIAA made the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Spring Sport Season earlier this afternoon. ...I wholeheartedly support this difficult decision made to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. With that being said, when I heard the news my first thought was immediately of our Seniors. I would like to take the opportunity in this email to thank them all by name: Nate Buckwalter, Austin Buskirk, O’Brien Byrnes, Raffaele Colamussi, Michael Fluke, Chase Sahm, Dylan Westman. ...Thank you all. I could write a page for each of you and in the upcoming days I will. You deserved more than for your season to end the way it has. While this season will always be remembered for “what might have been,” I will consider it to be a success for “what you already did.” As a class, you persevered through an extremely difficult junior year. It would have been easy, and even understandable, if you had given up on the sport entirely after last season. There wouldn’t have been a single person who would have blamed you for turning your attention to your future and towards new hobbies. You didn’t. ...Instead you threw yourselves headfirst into a new season, with a new coach, with new expectations, with a new playbook, and with new teammates. You spent countless hours on the wall and at winter league games. You sacrificed your time to come to open gyms and spend time on the wall. You set up and hosted player’s practices. You refused to be defined by what happened in the past and set to chart your own paths forward. For that, our program and I will be forever grateful. When I was hired, my initial excitement was tempered by the work that goes into rebuilding a program. Was this team ready to let go? Would players buy in to my new way of doing things? Would the upperclassmen even care? These fears quickly dissipated when I got the chance to meet with you all. It was clear from the beginning that you were “all in” and the proof was in your work. Thank you for giving our team something to believe in and to build on. ...This cancelled 2020 season will not define you as Cocalico lacrosse players and it certainly won’t define you as people. The passing of time will give you the opportunity to individually reflect on what you’ve accomplished. I would like to give you a head start. This experience should have proven something valuable to yourselves far more valuable than any win or loss ever could. It’s easy to walk away from a challenging task. It’s easy to be part of a winning program. It’s easy to never take risks. It takes courage and mettle to stick with something you want, without any promise of future successes. It takes courage and mettle to be the catalyst for change. It takes courage and mettle to put in the hard, unseen work to get what you want. You proved you have both. If you meet your future problems with the courage and mettle you demonstrated this year, there’s no challenge you won’t overcome. ...From the bottom of my heart, “Thank You.” I will never forget what you did for this program and myself. ...For the rest of the team, we move forward. Make no mistake, there will be “winning” and “losing” programs that come from this crisis. There will be programs and players that allow this crisis to be an excuse for not fulfilling their potential and for not accomplishing their goals. They will say things like “The season was taken from me, why bother practicing?”, “Our development was stunted, we would have been so good if we had last year to develop.”, and “I’ll refocus next school year.” Don’t be these people. Let’s be the program that uses this as a reason and catalyst for our future success. Let’s never forget how fortunate we are to have the opportunity to get better and compete. Let’s use this lost season as motivation to become something greater than we previously thought we could be.”