Lancaster-Lebanon League indoor track and field notes from the weekend's meets at Kutztown and Franklin & Marshall.
Mastery in the middle distance
The L-L League's middle distance runners continued to pile up their first-place finishes in the indoor season. At Franklin & Marshall Sunday, Elizabethtown's Katie Locker won the 1,600-meter run in 5:12.63, pulling away from a lead pack that also included Lydia Colasante from Tatnall in Delaware (5:14.01) and Red Lion's Kiersten Lloyd (5:14.53). Locker followed it up with a wire-to-wire win in the 800 (2:21.26), finishing more than nine seconds ahead of the field.
Elizabethtown's Katie Locker pulls ahead in the stretch leading up to the bell lap. She wins the 1,600 at F&M for the win in 5:12.63, holding off Tatnall's Lydia Colasante (5:14.01). pic.twitter.com/IR2v5s786I— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 26, 2020
In the Wyomissing Team Challenge at Kutztown Friday, Cedar Crest's Shayla Bonzelet also built a big lead to win the 800 (2:22.79) ahead of Parkland's Ava Bendetti (2:29.53). Bonzelet's teammate, Gwyneth Young, won the 1,600 (5:22.32), holding off Wyomissing's Grace Kuhn (5:23.20). In the boys 800 at Kutztown, Ephrata's Tyler Shue broke the two-minute barrier, winning in 1:58.77. The Cedar Crest 4x800 team of Ryan Scicchitano, William Sheffield, DJ Laliberte and Ryan Wolfe earned a win in 8:36.18. The success carried over into the 3,000-meter run, where Cedar Crest's Tommy Bildheiser won at Kutztown in 9:20.42, and McCaskey's Stephen Schousen finished second at F&M in 9:18.09, the top time in the L-L League so far this winter.
McCaskey's dashing duo
The Red Tornado's sprinting corps also rose in the list of results at F&M. Da'Avionce Rodriguez won his 60-meter dash heat, and posted the top time overall, in 7.00 seconds. His teammate, Dejon Manning, finished third overall in 7.03. Ja'Quai Bishop, from Alexis I. DuPont in Delaware, sneaked into the No. 2 spot at 7.02.
Good race to kick off the boys 60-meter dash at F&M. McCaskey's Da'Avionce Rodriguez gets the edge, and the overall win, from lane 1 (far right) in 7.00 seconds. Alexis I. DuPont's (DE) Ja'Quai Bishop (7.02) just beats out McCaskey's Dejon Manning (7.03) for second. pic.twitter.com/8JbMFiQ36R— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 26, 2020
Manning and Rodriguez also posted a one-two finish in the 200, finishing in 22.53 and 22.89, respectively. No one else in the field came in under 23 seconds.
Fast 400s at F&M
The L-L League's girls also surged in the sprints at F&M, particularly during a tightly contested 400-meter dash. Warwick's Meghan Quinn pulled ahead with about 100 meters left to reel in the win in 59.45 seconds. Quinn's personal-record performance led a quartet of L-L League girls who finished in the top six. Warwick's Cassidy Kline finished fourth (1:00.27) while Cocalico's Kaia Martz claimed fifth place (1:00.29) and Conestoga Valley's Jordyn Hock finished sixth (1:01.31). The fast 400s continued in the 4x400-meter relay, where McCaskey's Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Jaadyn Edwards, Stenid Manning and Jada Bowman raced to a win in 4;10.28.
Meghan Quinn uses a back-stretch pass on the final lap to get ahead in the 400 at F&M. She holds off Tatnall's Kimmi Woods (59.90). Warwick's Cassidy Kline (fourth, 1:00.27), Cocalico's Kaia Martz (fifth, 1:00.29) and CV's Jordyn Hock (sixth, 1:01.31) all finish in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/fehqmuup9n— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 26, 2020
Teammates tackle hurdles
Two sets of teammates advanced to the 55-meter hurdles finals at Kutztown. In the boys final, Cedar Crest's Alex Miller finished first (8.17 seconds) while the Falcons' Anthony Reese took third place (8.41). The final also featured Ephrata's Kyle Emrey (second, 8.41) and Conestoga Valley's Loago Snavely (fourth, 8.45). In the girls final, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn and Sade Weaver-Walls finished first (8.93) and second (9.17), respectively. Ephrata's Talia Sheaffer also advanced to the final, finishing sixth (9.92).
At F&M, Warwick's Tanner Haines continued to trim his 60-meter hurdles time, winning the event in 8.34 to set a school record.
Field Notes
Horn also continued her pursuit of the state's pole vault record, clearing 13 feet, 5 inches Friday at Kutztown and 13-6 Sunday at F&M ... Ephrata's Samuel Knowles and Warwick's Juliette Delmotte set school records with wins in the jumps. Knowles won the long jump at Kutztown with a mark of 22-1.5. Delmotte broke her own triple jump record at F&M with a winning mark of 36-10 ... Also at F&M, Ocotrara's Matthew Joe won the shot put (45-10) ... McCaskey's Jewleus Benner and Lampeter-Strasburg's Alexis Moran both finished second in the high jump events at F&M, clearing 6-2 and 5-2, respectively ... In the long jump at F&M, Penn Manor's John Martinez finished second (20-8.5) while teammate Kyle Murr finished third (20-6.25). Murr also finished second in the triple jump (42-7).
Octorara's Matthew Joe won the boys shot put at F&M with an opening toss of 45 feet, 10 inches. Warwick's Julian Knight finished fifth (39-8.25). pic.twitter.com/BfO9MjJrBY— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 26, 2020
FULL RESULTS
Franklin & Marshall High School Invite No. 2 (Full Results)
BOYS
Cocalico
Moses Madison — 60-meter dash, 18th (7.39); 200-meter dash, 17th (24.02); long jump, ninth (19-4.25)
Conestoga Valley
Tarius Jackson — long jump, 22nd (17-6.5); triple jump, 10th (34-3)
Owen Linder — 60-meter dash, 30th (7.52); 200-meter dash, 23rd (24.14)
Elco
Mitchell Gray — 1,600-meter run, eighth (4:48.76)
Elizabethtown
Stevie Dixon — shot put, 17th (32-9)
Ethan Jones — long jump, 13th (19-1.5); high jump, t-seventh (5-4)
Garden Spot
Andrew Good — 60-meter dash, 67th (8.20); long jump, 36th (13-9.25)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Aiden Black — 800-meter run, 49th (2:27.21)
Chase Burig — 800-meter run, 68th (2:45.54)
Martin Brenneman — 400-meter dash, 28th (57.78)
Elijah Carr — shot put, ninth (38-2)
Nathan Eberly — 1,600-meter run, 30th (5:04.78); 3,000-meter run, 12th (10:30.24)
Adrian Elia — 1,600-meter run, 26th (5:03.74)
Josh Horst — 60-meter hurdles, ninth (9.58)
Donovan Jackson — 60-meter dash, 35th (7.55); long jumpe, 10th (19-4.25)
Daniel McMichael — 3,000-meter run, eighth (10:06.76)
Jacob Kopelman — 60-meter dash, 28th (7.49); long jump, 14th (18-8.25)
Grant Kuhn — 800-meter run, 29th (2:15.05)
Daniel McMichael — 1,600-meter run, 22nd (5:00.27)
Christian Otto — 200-meter adsh, 52nd (25.89)
Ryan Vidal — 3,000-meter run, 23rd (11:17.76)
Teagan Weaver — 60-meter dash, 29th (7.50); 200-meter dash, 28th (24.60); triple jump, third (37-4.25)
4x200-Meter Relay — Jacob Long, Josh Horst, Donovan Jackson and Teagan Weaver, 10th (1:40.97)
4x800-Meter Relay — Grant Kuhn, Daniel McMichael, Nathan Eberly and Adrian Elia, seventh (9:08.65)
Lebanon
Dalbert Escotto — 60-meter dash, 54th (7.89)
Kaden Harbaugh — 60-meter dash, 57th (7.91)
Riley Klick — 400-meter dash, sixth (53.35); 800-meter run, 25th (2:13.13)
James Matthews — 800-meter run, 36th (2:20.24)
Mohamed Mostafa — 200-meter dash, 77th (34.44)
Younes Naimi — 1,600-meter run, 59th (5:46.30)
Allan Poole — 60-meter dash, 76th (8.40); 60-meter hurdles, 19th (10.47)
Owen Showers — 1,600-meter run, 33rd (5:07.83)
Jaime Torres — 400-meter dash, 68th (1:34.20)
Carter Troain — 3,000-meter run, 14th (10:38.83)
Ivan Velazquez — 800-meter run, 42nd (2:22.68)
Daquee Williamson — 200-meter dash, 70th (28.27); pole vault, eighth (11-6)
Cody Zheng — 400-meter dash, 67th (1:14.43)
4x200-Meter Relay — Carlos Marquez Sanchez, Mohamed Mostafa, Jaime Torres and Xavier Pena, 31st (2:02.52); Jesus Alvardo, Cody Zheng, Javier Rodriguez Amezquita and Elijah Dechert, 32nd (2:06.02)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kaden Harbaugh, Dalbert Escotto, Riley Klick and Isaac Showers, 16th (4:03.22); James Matthews, Allan Poole, Ivan Velazquez and Daquee Williamson, 20th (4:26.19)
4x800-Meter Relay — Javier Rodriguez Amezquita, Elijah Dechert, Owen Arnold-Paine and Cody Zheng, 22nd (11:32.31); Jesus Alvardo, Xavier Pena, Carlos Marquez Sanchez and Jaime Torres, 23rd (11:56.19)
McCaskey
Andre Aleong — high jump, sixth (5-6)
Jewleus Benner — high jump, second (6-2)
Jashton Best — 400-meter dash, 14th (55.82)
Benjamin Blough — 800-meter run, 19th (2:10.47)
Zyaire Corteguera — 60-meter hurdles, 24th (10.81)
Basir Epps — 60-meter dash, 26th (7.48); 200-meter dash, 39th (25.06); long jump, sixth (19-9)
Matthew Hong — shot put, 15th (34-7)
Troy Johnson — long jump, eighth (19-4.5); triple jump, fifth (36-3.75)
Jonah Keener — 1,600-meter run, 35th (5:08.26)
Derek Kendig — 1,600-meter run, 38th (5:11.40)
Robert Lischner — shot put, 29th (24-8)
Dejon Manning — 60-meter dash, third (7.03); 200-meter dash, first (22.53)
Lachlan McLane — 3,000-meter run, ninth (10:07.17)
Carlos Medina — 800-meter run, 44th (2:23.97)
Alex Miller — 3,000-meter run, fourth (9:29.58)
Isaias Ortiz — 400-meter dash, 24th (56.98)
Theoren Pliumb — 1,600-meter run, 45th (5:17.26)
Stephen Schousen — 3,000-meter run, second (9:18.09)
Xavier Rivera — 800-meter run, 40th (2:22.59)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 60-meter dash, first (7.00); 200-meter dahs, second (22.85)
Chris Sigmund — 40-meter dash, 39th (59.80)
Michael Zapata — 60-meter dash, 14th (9.72)
4x200-Meter Relay — Zyaire Corteguera, Angel Valentin, Jah'ciere Williams and Michael Zapata, 15th (1:43.57); Chris Sigmund, Samir Bhattarai, Mmunga Isaac and Asukulu Isaac, 29th (1:51.69)
4x400-Meter Relay — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Jashton Best, Dejon Manning and Angel Valentin, second (3:37.27)
4x800-Meter Relay — Benjamin Blough, Alex Miller, Gavin Collier and Stephen Schousen, fifth (8:44.37); Jonah Kenner, Carlos Medina, Xavier Rivera and Theron Pliumb, ninth (9:26.53)
Octorara
Matthew Joe — shot put, first (45-10)
Penn Manor
Edwin Debellet — 400-meter dsah, 58th (1:05.45)
Henry Hemmer — 1,600-meter run, 70th (6:14.60)
J.T. Hetrick — 800-meter run, 32nd (2:18.33); 1,600-meter run, 21st (4:59.68)
Liam Howell — 800-meter run, 35th (2:19.64)
Jared Kline — 400-meter dash, 21st (56.80)
Maxwell Kreitzer — 1,600-meter run, 44th (5:16.78)
Lou Lindsley — 400-meter dash, 16th (56.40)
Joel Martinez — 60-meter dash, 47th (7.74)
John Martinez — 60-meter dash, 16th (7.36); long jump, second (20-8.5)
Josenlly Martinez — 60-meter dash, 25th (7.46)
Kyle Murr — long jump, third (20-6.25); triple jump, second (42-7)
Charles Swarr — 800-meter run, 75th (3:25.53); shot put, 36th (16-9.5)
Graham Thomas — 3,000-meter run, third (9:19.77)
Dorrien Zimmerman — 60-meter hurdles, 10th (9.60); high jump, ninth (5-4)
4x200-Meter Relay — fifth (1:37.82)
Solanco
Colin Althoff — 200-meter dash, 19th (24.06); 400-meter dash, seventh (53.60)
Daniel Althoff — shot put, 16th (32-10.5)
Ian Althoff — 60-meter dash, 60th (7.99); 200-meter dash, 60th (26.39)
Lucas Boyd — pole vault, 15th (8-0)
Brandon Daniel-Morales — 1,600-meter run, 56th (5:38.37)
Tate Fisher — 1,600-meter run, 49th (5:27.03)
James Hartigan — 800-meter run, 70th (2:46.86)
Joey Hartigan — 3,000-meter run, 25th (11:29.26)
Sean Keller — 800-meter run, 57th (2:33.13)
Mike Morales — shot put, 33rd (23-0.25)
Jimmy Roblero — 60-meter dash, 77th (8.42); long jump, 30th (15-11.5)
Jonathan Revolorio-Morales — 200-meter dash, 54th (25.97)
Marvin Revolorio-Morales — pole vault, t-10th (9-0)
Anthony Solis-Morales — 800-meter run, 34th (2:19.01)
Kyle Stively — 400-meter dash, 46th (1:00.71)
Ryan Vanover — 60-meter dash, 38th (7.60)
4x200-Meter Relay — Ryan Vanover, Jonathan Revolorio-Morales, Jimmy Roblero-Morales and Chris Coblero, 12th (1:41.07)
4x800-Meter Relay — Tate Fisher, Kyle Stively, Brandon Daniel-Morales and Sean Keller, 12th (9:34.97)
Warwick
David Allen — 1,600-meter run, 62nd (5:52.77)
Jeremy Bell — 800-meter run, fourth (2:05.68); 1,600-meter run, fourth (4:40.94)
Tyler Denlinger — 60-meter dash, 51st (7.84); 400-meter dash, 27th (57.35)
Tanner Haines — 60-meter hurdles, first (8.34); long jump, 16th (18-4.25)
Jake Hample — long jump, 21st (17-7.5)
Jesse Hash — pole vault, ninth (9-6); triple jump, sixth (35-3)
Julian Knight — shot put, fifth (39-8.25)
Sam Lynch — 60-meter hurdles, 23rd (10.73)
Gurby Marcellus — 60-meter dash, fifth (7.07); 200-meter dash, eighth (23.40)
Mahki Mejias — 60-meter dash, 50th (7.78); 200-meter dash, 46th (25.77)
GIRLS
Cocalico
Kaia Martz — 60-meter dash, ninth (8.25); 400-meter dash, fifth (1:00.29)
Conestoga Valley
Emily Castronova — 800-meter run, seventh (2:34.89)
Jordyn Hock — 60-meter dash, 12th (8.37); 400-meter dash, sixth (1:01.31)
Elco
Carissa Bender — pole vault, eighth (10-2)
Elizabethtown
Jordan DiRisio — 800-meter run, 19th (2:43.61); 1,600-meter run, 21st (6:03.60)
Lilah Drager — 200-meter dash, 52nd (30.77); 400-meter dash, 29th (1:08.34)
Katrina Hook — 3,000-meter run, ninth (12:16.25)
Samantha Ippolito — 400-meter dash, 44th (1:13.26)
Katie Locker — 800-meter run, first (2:21.26); 1,600-meter run, first (5:12.63)
Genevieve McDonald — 60-meter dash, 26th (8.64); 200-meter dash, 40th (29.77); 400-meter dash, 42nd (1:12.35)
Madeline Quinn — 1,600-meter run, fourth (5:22.37); 3,000-meter run, third (10:56.84)
Breauna Wertman — 60-meter dash, 47th (9.03); 200-meter dash, 46th (30.35)
4x200-Meter Relay — 20th (2:02.05)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Cameron Coleman — 3,000-meter run, 10th (12:19.24)
Hanah Gawne — 200-meter dash, eighth (27.55)
Micah Gordley — 1,600-meter run, 10th (5:38.14)
Tori Heiserman — 400-meter dash, 23rd (1:05.82); long jump, 21st (14-1.5)
Bella Howells — 60-meter hurdles, 17th (11.35)
Anya Myers — long jump, 25th (13-9.5)
Emine Jacques — 60-meter hurdles, 24th (12.03); high jump, 21st (4-2)
Tori Meredith — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:48.25)
Alexis Moran — triple jump, fifth (32-8.5); high jump, second (5-2)
Jessie Salgado — 60-meter dash, 61st (9.56); 200-meter dash, 63rd (31.39)
Hannah Schultheis — 55-meter hurdles, ninth (10.82)
Amy Vidal — shot put, fifth (29-3.5)
Tara Wehibe — high jump, sixth (4-10)
4x200-Meter Relay — Hannah Gawne, Hannah Schultheis, Madison Weichler and Lyndi Wall, sixth (1:56.40)
Lebanon
Dashira Almodovar — 800-meter run, 53rd (3:15.44)
Isabella Cole — 200-meter dash, 76th (33.58); long jump, 29th (13-1.75)
Denise Colon Olivencia — 400-meter dash, 55th (1:16.63)
Anabel Fortuna — 400-meter dash, 60th (1:18.33)
Nayzeth Guzman Castillo — 800-meter run, 45th (3:00.91); 1,600-meter run, 46th (6:53.15)
Isabella Hoffman — 3,000-meter run, 16th (12:44.13)
Stephanie Javier — 60-meter dash, 50th (9.15)
Ashley Jocham — 800-meter run, 21st (2:46.18); 1,600-meter run, 15th (5:47.42)
Jalynn Jusino — 200-meter dash, 80th (35.87)
Eve Rohena — 200-meter dash, 54th (30.87); high jump, t-15th (4-4)
Bern Sandoval — 1,600-meter run, 59th (7:42.10)
ShanAnn Simmons — shot put, third (34-1)
4x200-Meter Relay — Anabel Fortuna, Alana Haggerty, Denise Colon Olivencia and Jalynn Jusino, 30th (2:09.94); Dahira Almodovar, Chelsea Wagner, Bern Sandoval and Isabella Cole, 36th (2:19.41)
4x400-Meter Relay — Denise Colon Olivencia, Anabel Fortuna, Ashley Jocham and Eve Rohena, 14th (4:54.72)
Manheim Township
Sydney Horn — pole vault, first (13-6)
McCaskey
Ashyah Beylis — 60-meter hurdles, 30th (12.44)
Allura Blake — high jump, eighth (4-8)
Paloma Bolt — 60-meter hurdles, 18th (11.39)
Kaila Canty — 60-meter dash, 11th (8.36); 200-meter dash, 12th (27.62)
Camille DeSallee — 1,600-meter run, 62nd (8:01.44)
Lucie De Syon — 400-meter dash, 18th (1:05.61)
Jaadyn Edwards — 400-meter dash, 24th (1:06.52)
Aimee Farnet — 1,600-meter run, 48th (6:59.89)
Kaylie Gingerich — 800-meter run, 49th (3:03.75)
Tessa Locke — 1,600-meter run, 43rd (6:48.20)
Essence Milburn — shot put, 27th (21-2)
Aleena Lyerly — shot put, 15th (25-2)
Catherine Rebek — 800-meter run, 35th (2:57.25)
Angel Tenneh — long jump, 10th (15-3); triple jump, ninth (31-0.5)
Nilaya Thomas — 60-meter dash, 67th (9.77)
Julianna Tirado — shot put, 19th (24-7.5)
Tiffany Villanueva — 60-meter dash, 36th (8.86); 200-meter dash, 43rd (30.21)
Brayonna Walz — 200-meter dash, 42nd (29.96); 60-meter hurdles, 27th (12.20)
Debreena Woods — long jump, 24th (13-10.5); triple jump, 21st (26-6)
4x200-Meter Relay — Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Kamayah Wright, Jada Bowman and Deja Nortey, third (1:51.97); Kiamorey Clark, Zoey Stennett, Stenid Manning and Kaila Canty, fourth (1:52.23)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kiamorey Clark, Kamyah Wright, Kamiah Wright and Zoey Stennett, first (4:10.28); Si-Ahnnie COleman, Jaadyn Edwards, Stenid Manning and Jada Bowman, third (4:35.74)
4x800-Meter Relay — Kamiah Wright, Luci De Syon, Kamyah Wright and Si-Ahnnie Coleman, second (10:39.42); Tessa Locke, Aimee Farnet, Kaylie Gingerich and Catherine Rebek, 13th (12:24.92);
Penn Manor
Kenzie Braegelmann — 60-meter hurdles, 26th (12.15)
Alyssa Heagy — high jump, t-eighth (4-8)
Gertrude Moenga — shot put, 13th (27-1.25)
Chantal Morales — 60-meter dash, 39th (8.91)
Linnyka Rios-Ayala — 60-meter dash, 71st (9.88)
Gia Ronan — shot put, 29th (19-7.5)
Jordan Schucker — 60-meter hurdles, 16th (11.27)
4x200-Meter Relay — 29th (2:08.07)
Solanco
Jaden Forren — 200-meter dash, 50th (30.59); 400-meter dash, 34th (1:10.56)
Daria Neaves — 1,600-meter run, 26th (6:09.92); 3,000-meter run, seventh (12:02.20)
Greta Plechner — high jump, t-15th (4-4); pole vault, 16th (7-8)
Faith Roth — 60-meter dash, 19th (8.48); 200-meter dash, 28th (28.98)
Katie Urbine — 60-meter dash, fifth (8.13); pole vault, seventh (10-2)
Warwick
Juliana Bogda — long jump, 32nd (12-10.5)
Juliette Delmotte — 60-meter dash, 27th (8.66); long jump, fifth (16-4.5)
Emma Graybill — 200-meter dash, 25th (28.80); triple jump, 16th (29-8.75)
Cassidy Kline — 400-meter dash, fourth (1:00.27)
Katy Kramer — pole vault, 15th (7-8)
Lauren Matt — 400-meter dash, 35th (1:10.84)
Mei Mei McGrath — high jump, t-19th (4-2)
Lily Palacio-Lewis — 200-meter dash, third (27.02)
Meghan Quinn — 400-meter dash, first (59.45)
Emily Skidmore — 60-meter dash, 14th (8.40); 200-meter dash, 17th (28.03)
4x200-Meter Relay — Emily Skidmore, Emma Graybill, Mei Mei McGrath and Juliana Bogda, 12th (1:59.44)
Wyomissing Team Challenge (Full Results)
BOYS
Cedar Crest
Tommy Bildheiser — 800-meter run, fifth (2:07.31); 3,000-meter run, first (9:20.42)
Ben McElroy — 1,600-meter run, third (4:53.76)
Alex Miller — 200-meter dash, 16th (26.04); 55-meter hurdles, first (8.17 final, 8.41 prelim)
Zach Herzog — 55-meter dash, 13th (7.22); long jump, 14th (18-5.5); pole vault, sixth (12-3)
Alex Nazeeri — 1,600-meter run, sixth (5:05.34)
Kyle Rauchut — 200-meter dash, 14th (25.77)
Anthony Reese — 55-meter hurdles, third (8.41 final, 8.52 prelim)
Ryan Scicchitano — 800-meter run, seventh (2:09.07)
William Sheffield — 800-meter run, fourth (2:05.32)
4x400-Meter Relay — DJ Laliberte, Ryan Wolfe, Chris Byler and William Sheffield, third (3:39.99); Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, Ryan Scicchitano, Kyle Rauchut and Caleb Peters, 3:49.20)
4x800-Meter Relay — Ryan Scicchitano, William Sheffield, DJ Laliberte and Ryan Wolfe, first (8:36.18); Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, Caleb Peters, Chris Byler and Zach Bare, sixth (9:19.94)
Conestoga Valley
Keaton Geist — 55-meter dash, seventh (6.95); 200-meter dash, 24th (34.24)
Emmanuel Gitonga — 800-meter run, 10th (2:14.08)
Tarius Jackson — long jump, 11th (18-10.5)
Owen Linder — 55-meter dash, sixth (6.94 final, 6.90 prelim)
Ethan Logue — 1,600-meter run, 14th (5:35.13)
Zeke Santiago — 55-meter dash, eighth (6.96); 200-meter run, 13th (25.63)
Tyler Slingluff — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:29.91)
Loago Snavely — 55-meter hurdles, fourth (8.45 final, 8.53 prelim)
Tyrae Young-Allen — 200-meter dash, fifth (25.01)
4x400-Meter Relay — Owen Linder, Tyrae Young-Allen, Loago Snavely and Tarius Jackson, ninth (3:54.59)
4x800-meter Relay — Adam Harris, Dante Velasco, Emmanuel Gitonga and Tyler Slingluff, 12th (10:06.82)
Eprhata
Brian Barrera — 55-meter dash, eighth (25.30)
Sereirattamak Chap — shot put, 16th (25-0.75)
Kyle Emrey — 55-meter hurdles, second (8.41 final, 8.71 prelim)
Mitchell Fry — shot put, 12th (28-0)
Zachary Gehman — shot put, eighth (31-3.5)
Angel Gonzalez-Garcia — 55-meter dash, 12th (7.16)
Richard Greer — 55-meter dash, 24th (7.61)
Jakson Hart — 3,000-meter run, eighth (10:34.18)
Noah Keller — 800-meter run, ninth (2:13.46)
Samuel Knowles — 55-meter dash, fourth (6.89 final, 6.86 prelim); 200-meter dash, fourth (23.99); long jump, first (22-1.5)
Marshall Messner — 55-meter hurdles, 13th (9.66)
Owen Morrongiello — long jump, fifth (19-5.75)
TJ Petrecca — 1,600-meter run, 11th (5:19.16)
Tyler Shue — 800-meter run, first (1:58.77)
Tyler Truex — 800-meter run, 20th (2:20.69)
Austin Weik — 200-meter run, 11th (25.51)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kyle Emrey, Noah Kellr, Samuel Knowles and Tyler Shue, second (3:37.72); Marshall Messner, Devon Litten, Miles Campbell adn Tyler Truex, 15th (4:08.08)
4x800-Meter Relay — Ray Truex, TJ Petrecca, Noah Keller and Tyler Shue, fifth (8:56.41); Miles Campbell, Logan Bitner, Devon Robertson and Tyler Truex, ninth (9:36.84)
Manheim Township
Joey Bender — 55-meter dash, 20th (7.49); 200-meter dash, 17th (26.64)
Darren Cammauf — 55-meter dash, third (23.83); 55-meter hurdles, seventh (8.91); high jump, sixth (5-6)
Bennett Cashdollar — shot put, 13th (27-10)
Riley Horton — 800-meter run, eighth (2:09.57)
Ben Lentz — shot put, fourth (37-2.5)
Julian Maldonado — 55-meter dash, 10th (7.04); 55-meter hurdles, 12th (9.56); long jump, seventh (19-3.5)
Andres Rivera — 55-meter dash, 14th (7.24)
Eshton Sauder — long jump, fourth (19-9.5); high jump, ninth (5-4)
Andrew Sheehan — 800-meter run, 15th (2:18.58); 1.600-meter run, fifth (5:03.85)
Taylor Thomas — shot put, seventh (32-5.5)
Tyler Stevens — 800-meter run, 18th (2:19.71); 3,000-meter run, third (9:35.49)
4x400-Meter Relay — Darren Cammauf, Eshton Sauder, Andrew Sheehan and Riley Horton, 10th (3:54.64); Joey Bender, Julian Maldonado, Tyler Stevens and Andres Rivera, 19th (4:12.31)
GIRLS
Cedar Crest
Shayla Bonzelet — 800-meter run, first (2:22.79)
Camille Bucks — high jump, sixth (4-6)
Juliana Donley — 800-meter run, seventh (2:39.23)
Jillian Tobias — 1-mile run, 10th (5:58.55)
Katelyn Waranavage — 800-meter run, 15th (2:53.16)
Gwyneth Young — 1-mile run, first (5:22.32)
4x400-Meter Relay — Gwyneth Young, Juliana Donley, Jillian Tobias and Shayla Bonzelet, fourth (4:30.25)
4x800-Meter Relay — Sarah Durning, Anna Sutera, Brenna Chernich and Katelyn Waranavage, 14th (12:30.12)
Conestoga Valley
Annika Bredeman — 1-mile run, 15th (6:33.45)
Jayden Hartlaub — 800-meter run, 20th (2:58.53)
Jordyn Hock — 55-meter dash, fourth (7.70 final, 7.80 prelim)
Grace Lapp — 200-meter dash, 16th (30.50)
4x800-Meter Relay — Emily Castronova, Kayla Mongiovi, Kylynn Frankford and Kate Kmieczak, fourth (10:51.02)
Ephrata
Katelyn Baker — 800-meter run, 12th (2:45.21)
Abigail Butrica — shot put, 19th (12-5.5)
Mary Campbell — 1-mile run, fourth (5:31.93)
Olivia Good — shot put, eighth (24-8.75)
Abigail Hertzog — high jump, seventh (4-4)
Sydney Hornberger — long jump, eighth (14-8)
Anaya Johnson — 55-meter dash, 10th (7.87); 200-meter dash, fifth (28.10)
Abigail Kachel — shot put, 12th (23-3.25)
Madison Kimmel — 800-meter run, sixth (2:38.83); 1-mile run, ninth (5:53.56)
Tamyra Martin — 55-meter dash, ninth (7.85)
Ashlyn Mazzocchi — 800-meter run, 10th (2:41.68)
Marissa Messner — pole vault, 15th (6-2)
Olivia Myer — high jump, third (4-10)
Macy Neff — 55-meter dash, 17th (8.47); 200-meter dash, 15th (30.25)
Alexis Roe — 3,000-meter run, sixth (12:32.10)
Bethany Schrom — 200-meter dash, 13th (29.97)
Talia Sheaffer — 5-meter hurdles, sixth (9.92 final, 9.97 prelim); long jump, ninth (14-7.25)
Piper Snow — pole vault, ninth (8-8)
4x400-Meter Relay — Bethany Schrom, Katelynn Baker, Ashlyn Mazzocchi and Bailieigh Andrews, eighth (4:37.27); Tamyra Martin, Olivia Myer, Abigial Hertzog and Anaya Johnson, 11th (4:53.86)
Manheim Township
Ozge Ak — shot put, 10th (23-10.5)
Isabelle Bodnar — 55-meter dash, 23rd (9.76)
Julie Briner — 200-meter dash, 18th (30.58)
Kennedy Conte — shot put, ninth (24-4)
Sydney Horn — 55-meter hurdles, first (8.93 final; 9.03 prelim); pole vault, first (13-5)
Anika Krasnai — 55-meter dash, third (7.55 final, 7.66 prelim); 200-meter dash, second (27.35); long jump, second (17-1.75)
Siena Lonsdorf — 55-meter dash, 20th (8.96)
Kyra Rishell — long jump, fourth (16-3); high jump, t-eighth (4-2)
Gabby Spatafora — shot put, 11th (23-6.25)
Katie Sensenig — 200-meter dash, 14th (30.25)
Elexa Stauffer — high jump, fifth (4-8)
Sade Weaver-Walls — 55-meter hurdles, second (9.17 final, 9.36 prelims)
4x400-Meter Relay — Anika Krasnai, Katie Sensenig, Katie Burrey and Sade Weaver-Walls, 10th (4:43.96)