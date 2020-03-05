For the second consecutive indoor track and field season, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn was named first-team all-state by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
Horn's first-team selection — after the Blue Streak senior earned her second consecutive state indoor pole vault title — along with a first-team nod for Warwick's Meghan Quinn, the state's 60-meter dash indoor champion, led the Lancaster-Lebanon League in the all-state honors announced by the PTFCA Thursday.
Quinn also received third-team honors in the 200-meter dash and was part of the Warriors' third-team performance in the 4x200-meter relay, along with Cassidy Kline, Emily Skidmore and Juliette Delmotte. Their teammate, Lily Palacio-Lewis, was named third-team all-state in the 60-meter dash.
Ephrata's Tyler Shue received third-team recognition in the 800-meter run, and Northern Lebanon's Dylan Lambrecht was given an honorable mention in the shot put.
For the full list of PTFCA all-state teams, click here.