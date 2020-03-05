District 3 Track and Field Championships-Day 1
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Horn, wins the girls 3A pole vault, during the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University Friday May 17, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

For the second consecutive indoor track and field season, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn was named first-team all-state by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.

Horn's first-team selection — after the Blue Streak senior earned her second consecutive state indoor pole vault title — along with a first-team nod for Warwick's Meghan Quinn, the state's 60-meter dash indoor champion, led the Lancaster-Lebanon League in the all-state honors announced by the PTFCA Thursday.

Quinn also received third-team honors in the 200-meter dash and was part of the Warriors' third-team performance in the 4x200-meter relay, along with Cassidy Kline, Emily Skidmore and Juliette Delmotte. Their teammate, Lily Palacio-Lewis, was named third-team all-state in the 60-meter dash.

Ephrata's Tyler Shue received third-team recognition in the 800-meter run, and Northern Lebanon's Dylan Lambrecht was given an honorable mention in the shot put.

