Just like that, there is a threeteam logjam atop Section Two’s girls volleyball race.
Garden Spot came to Elizabethtown Tuesday night, took a 2-0 lead and then held off the hard-charging Bears in a five-set thriller.
“They’re an awesome team,” Spartan coach Lauren DiPiano said of the Bears. “That’s a big win for us.”
Coupled with Ephrata’s 3-0 win over Lebanon, the Spartans, Bears and Mounts are all 5-1 and tied for first place. Ephrata and Spot will break part of that
tie when the two meet Thursday night in New Holland.
“We knew this week was big coming in,” said DiPiano. “I saw my girls rise to the occasion tonight, which was awesome.”
The Spartans (8-1 overall) claimed the opening game 25-18 thanks to a run of seven unanswered points after it was tied 7-7.
“I think our girls had some momentum early on,” DiPiano said. “We played them in a tournament (lost 28-26 on Sept. 14) and I think our girls had the confidence and wanted some revenge.”
The second game was also knotted 7-7 when the Spartans scored five straight and 10 of the next 11 points for a commanding 17-8 lead. The Bears (6-2), however, answered with a 13-4 run of their own to tie the game 21-21.
Garden Spot, though, scored the next four points for a 25-21 win and a two-set lead.
“We got outplayed in the first two sets,” said Elizabethtown coach Jenna Griest. “Garden Spot came out firing and we did not.”
Trying to stay alive, the Bears took an 8-3 lead in the third, which eventually grew to 15-8 before the Spartans closed it to 15-13. Elizabethtown scored five straight and went on to win it 25-20, forcing a fourth game.
“We went on a run in the third and the girls started to believe,” said Griest.
The fourth game featured four late ties before Elizabethtown finally won 25-22, sending the match to a fifth and deciding set.
“This is what you want,” Griest said. “You want an exciting match against the best teams. It was great to go five.”
The Spartans sprinted to a 4-0 lead in the final game, but the Bears eventually tied it 6-6. The Spartans scored the next three points and never trailed, winning 15-13 in a somewhat confusing finish.
The official initially gave the final point to the Bears, only to reverse the call, which made a winner out of the Spartans.
“We won the fourth and put everything out there for the fifth, but just came up on the wrong side,” Griest said.
Elyse Mundorff led the Spartans with 18 kills while Kelly Martin had 22 digs and Abby O’Neill recorded 55 assists.
Kallee Locker had 22 kills for the Bears while Ashley Nyesmith had 12 digs and Hayden Calaman registered 40 assists.