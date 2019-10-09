When the Conestoga Valley and Hempfield girls soccer teams meet, it’s going to be a defensive test of wills.
With a section title on the line, even more so.
The teams traded second-half goals, eight minutes apart, and when the double overtime dust had settled the Buckskins and Black Knights had played to a 1-1 tie.
Advantage Hempfield, since the Bucks (7-1-2 league, 10-4-2 overall) needed a win to claim the L-L Section One title.
Anything that wasn’t a loss, gave the crown to the Knights (8-1-1, 12-3-1), who now enter the L-L League playoffs Saturday at 10 a.m. against Cocalico, at either Manheim Central or Lampeter-Strasburg, depending on the outcome of Thursday’s Central-Elizabethtown match.
In a rematch of the 2018 league championship, CV draws defending L-L and 5-time Section Three champion Elco, noon at Cocalico.
“It could’ve been the seventh game of the season,” Bucks coach Keith Nagley said, “but it boiled down to this game was the decider.”
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” said Knights coach Jason Mackey, “and that’s what we expected.
“There was a lot of opportunities for both teams to face adversity tonight, between goals and injury.”
The injuries came with 3:45 left in the second overtime when the Bucks Chloe Leaman and Knights Gabi Hollinger, both going for a ball in the air, collided head-to-head.
Both ladies suffered cuts to their respective heads and lay just off the playing surface while being attended to.
Neither appeared to lose consciousness and, ultimately, both were able to get up and get into their parents’ vehicles to be transported to the hospital.
Opportunities were scarce in the first half and the Knights tested Bucks keeper Ally Riggle twice, on Anika Haski’s poke in the 10th minute and Megan Grube’s rip with 5:01 to play in the half.
“Their keeper made a couple of great saves today,” Mackey said. “Keeping Megan off the board was outstanding.”
CV didn’t get a shot on goal until 18 minutes into the second half, but made that shot count.
Playing down the right side, Bucks outside back Megan Slingluff sent a ball in to Maddie Delgado.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I have to get it.’ so I jumped up with the goalie,” said Delgado.
“I was kind of wobbling around a little because the ball had backspin. And then I just got something on it.”
Battling keeper Emileigh Antesberger on the front door of the goal line, Delgado created the thinnest of openings between Antesberger and herself and headed the ball home.”
Eight minutes later, Bucks middie Adrianna Neiman was called for a handball foul in the box.
Lauren Weaver converted the penalty kick, tying the match with 13:11 to play.
Two minutes into the first OT, the Knights had a great opportunity to finish the game as Gabi Hollinger sent a cross to Haski, whose touch was initially blocked.
Haski fed the ball to Kira Mattes, who sent it back to Haski as Riggle came off her line and smothered it on Haski’s foot.
“I thought the game was over,” said Mackey.