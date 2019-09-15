Two Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country runners took home first place medals in races over the weekend. An L-L boys runner also finished as a runner-up. Below is a recap of some of the notable performances from those races.

Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational:

Held Friday at Penn State University. ...among 179 boys runners, Hempfield junior Evan Eshleman was the Hempfield’s top finisher by placing 12th with a time of 16 minutes and 32 seconds. Also placing in the top 25 was Hempfield sophomore Dale Winand (16th place, 16:46), senior Jack Mieszkalski (19th, 16:53) and junior David Jackson (20th, 16:54). Hempfield finished second in the points standings among 16 teams.

On the girls side among 141 runners, Knights’ sophomore Delaney Minder was Hempfield’s top runner by finishing 29th with a time of 20:31.

24th annual Ben Bloser Invitational

Held Saturday at Big Spring. ...Among 51 boys runners in the Class 1A race, Columbia junior Anthony Palmisano was the top L-L finisher by placing 11th in a time of 18:47.

Among 176 boys runners in the Class 2A race, the top L-L finisher was Northern Lebanon senior Gage Krall by placing second in a time of 16:15. Also placing in the top 25 of Class 2A race was Elco senior Mitchell Gray (13th, 16:56) and Annville-Cleona junior Jack Tshudy (22nd, 17:20).

Among 186 boys runners in the Class 3A race, the top L-L finisher was Cedar Crest junior Tommy Bildheiser (fourth place, 16:14). Also placing in the top 25 of the Class 3A race was McCaskey juniors Stephen Schousen (sixth, 16:17) and Alex Miller (12th, 16:32) and sophomore Lachlane McLane (15th, 16:37), Cedar Crest sophomores Ryan Wolfe (11th, 16:30) and Luke Hinegardner (22nd, 16:52) and senior William Sheffield (17th, 16:42). Among the notable placements in the team points standings, Cedar Crest placed second and McCaskey placed second out of 27 squads in the boys’ Class 3A race and Donegal placed sixth among 24 squads in the boys’ Class 2A race.

On the girls side, Annville-Cleona sophomore Braeten Peters won the Class 1A race with a time of 19:43. Also in the Top 25 of the girls Class 1A race with A-C freshman Cassi Clemson (fifth, 21:40) and senior Jessica Gutekunst (16th, 23:06), and Columbia freshman Emily Gambler (23rd, 23:36). The Little Dutchmen finished second in the team points standings among eight squads.

Among 106 girls runners in the Class 2A race, Donegal sophomore Hadley Shoaf was the top L-L finisher by placing eighth in a time of 20:35. There were six other L-L runners who placed in the top 25 in the girls Class 2A race: Donegal juniors Myra Naqvi (11th, 20:49), Rachel Fernald (12th, 20:54) and Amanda Fry (15th, 21:01) and freshmen Emma Myers (22nd, 21:30) and Marleigh Ballard (24th, 21:49), and Octorara junior Rebecca Cassidy (14th, 21:00). The Indians finished second in the team points standings among 12 squads.

Among 149 girls runners in the Class 3A race, Cedar Crest junior Gwyneth Young took home first place with a time of 18:26. Six other L-L runners placed in the top 25: Elizabethtown senior Katie Locker (eighth, 19:03) and sophomore Sierra Kapcsos (22nd, 19:58), McCaskey junior Arielle Breuninger (11th, 19:21), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Colleen Gilbert (12th, 19:23) and Ephrata senior Mary Campbell (15th, 19:32) and junior Alyssa Fedorshak (18th, 19:43). Ephrata, McCaskey, L-S, E-town and Conestoga Valley were Nos. 6 through 10 in the team points standings among 19 squads.

