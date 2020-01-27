The clock is ticking.

Local girls’ basketball teams have hit the stretch-drive of the 2019-20 regular season, and spots in the District 3 playoffs are filling up fast.

Here’s an update on where the local clubs stand at the start of the week, with the final L-L League section games on tap for Feb. 4 …

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

L-L League teams inside the window: Manheim Township (13-4) is sixth; Hempfield (13-5) is seventh; Ephrata (14-5) is 10th.

On the bubble: Cedar Crest (10-9) is 13th; Warwick (8-9) is 14th; Penn Manor (6-12) is 16th.

Notable: Central Dauphin (14-1) is first and Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cumberland Valley (10-1 vs. PIAA teams) — the defending D3-6A champ — is second. … Cedar Crest, which has hiccuped here with four straight setbacks, would be the last team out at No. 13; the Falcons fell to No. 12 Reading — which would be the last team in — 49-46 last week. … Key game this week: Hempfield at Manheim Township on Tuesday, as the Black Knights try and clinch at least a tie for the L-L League Section 1 championship with a win — and perhaps leapfrog the Blue Streaks in the D3 race. … Also this week, Township welcomes No. 3 Red Lion (17-2) for an intriguing nonleague game on Thursday. … York/Adams is well-represented here, with Red Lion, No. 5 Central York (15-3) and No. 8 Dallastown (12-5). … No. 4 Governor Mifflin (12-3) KO’d Hempfield 56-20 in a nonleague game on Saturday, snapping the Knights’ nifty 8-game winning streak.

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16

L-L League teams inside the window: Elizabethtown (13-6) is eighth; Manheim Central (12-7) is 10th; Solanco (10-8) is 12th.

On the bubble: Lampeter-Strasburg (7-10) is 17th; Donegal (7-11) is 20th.

Notable: Mechanicsburg (16-0) is one of just three undefeated teams in D3, and the Wildcats occupy the 1-line here, ahead of Gettysburg (15-2), Twin Valley (13-4) and West York (14-3). … E-town is 3-1 in its last four games, and the Bears have a key L-L League crossover game at D3-6A No. 7 Hempfield on Thursday. … Manheim Central starts the week riding a 4-game losing streak, and the Barons have a key L-L League Section 3 game at home against No. 12 Solanco — the 1-seed in this bracket last year — on Thursday, so this is a key week in league and D3 play for Central. … L-S, which knocked off Central last week, would be the first team out; the Pioneers need a fast finish, and they play Tuesday at D3-4A No. 1 Lancaster Catholic. … Solanco hits the week with a 3-game winning streak, gearing up for Thursday’s showdown vs. Central.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

L-L League teams inside the window: Lancaster Catholic (14-3) is first; Northern Lebanon (16-2) is third; Elco (10-8) is ninth.

Notable: Despite a setback at undefeated, reigning 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday, Lancaster Catholic — the two-time reigning champ here — remained on the 1-line. The Crusaders’ lone losses this season are against Becahi, D3-4A No. 2 Bermudian Springs (16-2) and D3-3A No. 2 Trinity (12-3). … Northern Lebanon’s two losses this season are both against Lancaster Catholic, and both games went down to the wire, one to OT. … Elco has warmed to the task as of late with three wins in a row to get back inside of the window — and hang with Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon in the L-L League Section 4 chase. Elco plays Northern Lebanon on Tuesday — circle that one — and Lancaster Catholic on Feb. 4, so the Raiders still have some work to do to secure a spot in this bracket — one year after reaching the semifinal round. Looks like Elco must fend off a pair of Berks County combatants — No. 10 Fleetwood (10-8) and No. 11 Schuylkill Valley (12-7) — to earn a slot.

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

L-L League teams inside the window: Pequea Valley (13-4) is third; Lancaster Mennonite (11-9) is fifth.

On the bubble: Columbia (6-11) is ninth.

Notable: Reigning PIAA-3A champ Delone Catholic (19-0) is No. 1 and Trinity, which KO’d D3-4A No. 1 Lancaster Catholic a couple of weeks back, is No 2. … Pequea Valley picked up a win vs. D3-2A York Catholic on Saturday to keep the Braves safely on the 3-line, and Lancaster Mennonite picked up a much-needed win vs. D3-6A York on Saturday to snap a 4-game slide and remain safely inside the 3A window. … Interesting week for Pequea Valley: The Braves have D3-5A No. 6 York Suburban (12-4) on Monday and D3-4A Middletown on Wednesday, and then finish up league play Feb. 4 vs. D3-1A No. 1 Lancaster Country Day, as PV tries to hold on to the No. 2 spot in L-L League Section 5 play.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

CLASS 2A

Qualifiers: 4

Local teams inside the window: Linden Hall (12-1) is first.

Notable: The defending-champ Lions picked up a key win on Saturday against D11-2A kingpin Mahanoy Area to add to their resume, as Linden Hall plays a (rugged) independent schedule this season. … Lions’ lone loss was back on Dec. 6 vs. D3-3A No. 1 Delone Catholic. … Steel-High (11-5) is second; York Catholic (10-10) is third; Upper Dauphin (11-5) is fourth. ... FYI: Linden Hall has added a game on Feb. 3 at home against D3-4A No. 1 Lancaster Catholic.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Local teams inside the window: Lancaster Country Day (17-0) is first; Mount Calvary Christian (12-5) is fourth; Lebanon Catholic (9-10) is seventh; Veritas Academy (8-7) is ninth; Lititz Christian (6-5) is 10th.

Notable: Country Day is one of three undefeated teams in the district, and the only unbeaten squad in the L-L League; the Cougars start the week with a 2-game lead in the Section 5 hunt, and they can clinch the championship outright with a win over No. 7 Lebanon Catholic at home on Friday. … Country Day is the defending champ; the Cougars beat No. 2 Greenwood (13-4) in last year’s finale, and if the bracket holds true, they’d by on a 1-2 collision court to collide again this season. … Lebanon Catholic is the 20-time champ in this bracket, and the Beavers are 2-2 in their last four games, and looking to build some momentum for yet another playoff run; they’re at No. 1 Lancaster Country Day on Friday. … Country Day topped No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian 58-40 in a nonleague game last week.

Complete District 3 girls basketball power rankings are here.

