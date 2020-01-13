Another week, and a fresh batch of District 3 girls’ basketball power rankings to sift through, as the calendar hits mid-January and these races tighten up.

Here’s the D3 lowdown …

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

Who’s No. 1: Central Dauphin (9-1).

L-L League teams in the window: Manheim Township (10-3) is fourth; Hempfield (9-4) is seventh; Cedar Crest (9-5) is ninth; Ephrata (9-4) is 10th.

On the bubble: Warwick (5-6) is 14th; Penn Manor (5-9) is 16th; Lebanon (3-10) is 20th.

Notable: Central Dauphin’s lone loss is vs. defending D3-6A champ Cumberland Valley, which is 5-1 vs. PIAA teams and is No. 3, just behind No. 2 Red Lion (11-1). … Warwick is at Ephrata on Monday, and Cedar Crest is at Manheim Township on Thursday, so the L-L League teams here will rearrange a bit this week. … Upstart L-L League outfit is Hempfield, which beat Cedar Crest and topped Manheim Township last week to take over sole possession of first place in Section 1; Black Knights get 5A No. 17 Donegal for a nonleague clash on Wednesday, and play 6A No. 21 McCaskey on Friday.

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16

Who’s No. 1: Mechanicsburg (12-0).

L-L League teams in the window: Elizabethtown (9-3) is eighth; Manheim Central (10-4) is ninth; Solanco (6-7) is 14th.

On the bubble: Donegal (6-7) is 17th, and the last team out as the week begins.

Notable: A big week for Solanco, which plays No. 23 Lampeter-Strasburg (4-7) on Monday and Manheim Central on Tuesday. … E-town has a nonleague clash with 6A No. 11 Cedar Cliff on Monday, and then the Bears get 6A No. 10 Ephrata on Friday. A lot of eyeballs on Solanco and E-town in L-L League circles this week.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

Who’s No. 1: Bermudian Springs (10-1).

L-L League teams in the window: Two-time defending D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic (9-2) is second; Northern Lebanon (12-1) is fourth.

On the bubble: Elco (7-7) is 11th, on the outside looking in at the moment.

Notable: Lancaster Catholic fell to No. 1 Bermudian Springs in the season-opener, and the Crusaders were tripped up by 3A No. 2 Trinity this past Saturday in the Catholic Shootout, snapping their 9-game winning streak. The Crusaders get one more shot at Northern Lebanon in a Section 4 game, and Elco — a D3-4A semifinalist last season — gets Lancaster Catholic on Friday.

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

Who’s No. 1: Delone Catholic (13-0).

L-L League teams in the window: Pequea Valley (10-3) is third; Lancaster Mennonite (9-4) is fourth.

On the bubble: Columbia (5-7) is eighth.

Notable: Pequea Valley is sailing right along with six wins in a row, and the Braves gets 4A No. 7 Kennard-Dale in an intriguing nonleague clash on Tuesday. … Lancaster Mennonite gets 3A No. 2 Trinity on Monday, 1A No. 7 Lebanon Catholic on Friday, and then heads to Pittsburgh for the weekend, where the Blazers will take on Woodland Hills and Mount Zion (North Catholic) in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase. … Columbia gets 2A No. 1 Linden Hall on Monday, as the Tide tries to wedge its way into this bracket. … Delone Catholic is the reigning PIAA-3A state champ, and the Squirettes are absolutely sailing, with four sophomores in the starting lineup.

CLASS 2A

Qualifiers: 4

Who’s No. 1: Linden Hall (9-1).

Notable: There are no L-L League teams listed here. … Linden Hall is the defending champ; the Lions beat No. 2 York Catholic (7-7) in last year’s title game, and Linden Hall gets 3A No. 8 Columbia on Monday.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Who’s No. 1: Lancaster Country Day (11-0).

Local teams in the window: Mount Calvary (9-3) is third; Lebanon Catholic (7-8) is seventh; Lititz Christian (5-3) is eighth; Veritas Academy (5-6) is ninth.

Notable: Country Day is the defending champ, and the Cougars start the week as the lone undefeated L-L League squad. They get No. 7 Lebanon Catholic on Tuesday, 3A No. 8 Columbia on Thursday, and 1A No. 10 West Shore Christian on Saturday.

