YORK — Three Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams gassed up the bus and headed to West York on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ showcase event.

Two close calls and a runaway later, and the L-L League teams went back home with nary a victory. Conestoga Valley and Section Three co-leaders Manheim Central and Solanco made the journey to West York’s shootout, and they all suffered setbacks:

Central got a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Kassidy Michael but it wasn’t quite enough, as the Barons fell to Eastern York 40-38. Solanco made a late push but dropped a 43-41 decision against New Oxford. And CV fell behind early and lost to Red Lion by a 51-14 count, as YAIAA teams went 3-0 against L-L League squads on Saturday.

Eastern 40, Manheim Central 38: Addison Malone scored 14 points, and the Golden Knights fended off the Barons’ late charge.

Eastern led by double-digits in the first half, and was up 24-16 at the break. Central closed to within 30-29 when Rachel Nolt drilled a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. The Barons were also within 35-33 with 3:23 to play when Michael hit a trey.

Mara Weaver and Lily Campbell buried late 3-pointers to keep Eastern (8-3) out front, and Michael’s trey at the buzzer was the final margin. Michael had 14 points and Maddie Knier had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Central (8-4).

“We’re right where we want to be,” Barons’ rookie coach Tyson Hayes said. “Every game from here on out is meaningful, and that’s all you can ask for. Every game is going to mean something because we’re in the (section) hunt. And our team is hungry.”

New Oxford 43, Solanco 41: This was a 22-22 game at the half, and the Colonials finished fast to hold off the Golden Mules at the wire. Jayla Brown scored nine of her 16 points in the second half for New Oxford, which led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter.

Solanco’s Jenna Dombach hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the Golden Mules’ comeback; her latter trey made it 40-36 with 2:01 to play. But Brown made three foul shots in the waning seconds, and the Colonials (2-7) survived despite Jade Eshelman’s 3-point heave for Solanco with 2.4 seconds to go.

Dombach had 10 points, Eshelman added 9 points and Paige Phillips chipped in with 8 points — with a pair of 3's — for the Golden Mules.

Solanco’s bugaboo: The Golden Mules (5-7) turned the ball over 24 times, and struggled with New Oxford’s full-court press.

“Too many turnovers, and that gave them more opportunities,” Solanco coach Chad McDowell said. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, and they made shots. But at the end of the day, we’re still tied for first place when we get back to section play on Tuesday. Now we have to take care of our business because we control our own destiny.”

Red Lion 51, Conestoga Valley 14: The Lions grabbed a 12-0 lead right out of the chute, and roared past the Bucks as Makiah Shaw and Aria Eames scored 11 points apiece to pace Red Lion’s balanced attack.

Like Solanco, CV struggled in the turnover department against the Lions, who feasted on 34 Bucks’ miscues — 18 in the first half, when Red Lion (9-1) cruised to a 31-8 lead and never looked back.

Laela Robinson and Savannah Byers scored five points each for CV (1-11).

