If you have Pequea Valley, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Country Day in your Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball playoff office-pool bracket, take a bow.

The Braves, Golden Mules, Crusaders and Cougars — oh my — all punched their tickets to the league semifinals with quarterfinal-round victories on Saturday. Lancaster Catholic is angling for its third title in a row and 15th overall.

Tuesday’s semifinals are set for a twin-bill at Conestoga Valley in the hamlet of Witmer.

First up at 6 p.m., Section 3 champ Solanco (14-9 overall) will square off against Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley (19-5). And in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap, Section 4 winner Lancaster Catholic (20-3) will meet Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day (19-2).

Intriguing matchups there, no?

All of the Section 1 and Section 2 teams — and Class 6A combatants — are out, giving the Final Four a small-school kind of a flavor. Solanco (5A) is the largest school still standing, along with Lancaster Catholic (4A), Pequea Valley (3A) and Lancaster Country Day (1A).

This is the second year of the league’s expanded five-section format, and the two top finishers in Section 5 this season are through to the league semifinals, as the bracket has been turned upside down.

Pequea Valley beat Class 5A Manheim Central in the play-in round to advance, and then the Braves KO’d 6A Section 1 winner Hempfield in the quarterfinals. Last year, Elco, the Section 4 runner-up, came through the play-in round to reach the finals, where the Raiders fell to section rival Lancaster Catholic in the title game.

Pequea Valley is looking to keep that trend going.

This year’s finale is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

Here’s a preview of Tuesday’s semifinal-round showdowns, plus some news and notes and facts and stats from around the league as the playoff bracket hits the Final Four …

BRAVES, MULES READY TO TANGLE: Pequea Valley is in the league playoffs for just the second time in program history — the Braves fell to Lampeter-Strasburg in the play-in round last year — and this is the deepest L-L trip for coach Jason McDonald and his club. … McDonald is a former Solanco assistant — under big brother Tommy McDonald — and he was on the bench in 2010 when the Golden Mules fell to Cedar Crest in the league finals, and again in 2011, when Solanco lost to Manheim Township in the league title game. … McDonald and Solanco skipper Chad McDowell are close friends, and now they’ll match wits with a spot in the league finals hanging in the balance. … Pequea Valley has a trio of double-digit scorers in Caroline Horst (17.7), Abbey Leslie (11.8, 40 3’s) and Bethany Bills (11.2, 22 3’s); Leslie hit seven 3’s and scored 25 points in the quarterfinals against Hempfield. Leslie is scoring at a 14.4 clip with 18 treys in the last five games, and she’s been excellent since returning from a mid-season knee injury. … Horst, who was scoring at a 19.4 clip over the previous eight games, was held scoreless in the quarterfinals against Hempfield. But Leslie caught fire, and the Braves hit 10 treys in all and bounced the Black Knights on their home court. … Pequea Valley has won six straight games, and the Braves are 9-1 in their last 10 outings. … Clara Neff (9.7, 23 3’s) and Rebecca Cox (5.6) are multi-purpose threats for Pequea Valley, and Brooke Liney (5.3, 26 3’s) has been money off the bench for the Braves; she hit a pair of huge fourth-quarter 3’s in the come-from-behind play-in win over Manheim Central, and she delivered two more must-have treys in the quarterfinal-round victory over Hempfield. … Balance is the key for Solanco; Jenna Dombach (9.2, 29 3’s), Jade Eshelman (7.6) and Paige Philips (7.5, 20 3’s) are all tough to stop when they’re making shots. Dombach drilled three 3’s and scored a season-high 22 points in the quarterfinals against Northern Lebanon. … Golden Mules are 7-1 in their last eight games, and they successfully defended their Section 3 title. … Dombach has heated up at the perfect time; she’s at 11.2 points with eight 3’s in the last six games. … What to watch for in this matchup: Neither of these teams are shy about letting it fly from downtown; Leslie, Bills, Neff and Liney are all dangerous from the arc — Pequea Valley has 111 3-pointers as a team — and Dombach and Phillips must be marked at the 3-point line, making perimeter defense an absolute must in this clash. And keep an eye on the paint, where Solanco’s Eshelman, Ilynd Rapant (3.6) and Angela Cylc (1.5) will do battle with Pequea Valley's Horst and Cox. Fun matchup here, with the coaching angle as a neat sidebar.

COUGARS, CRUSADERS SET TO COLLIDE: A pair of defending district champs — and top seeds in their respective classifications for this year’s upcoming D3 tournament — are set to square off in this mighty intriguing matchup of city schools. … Lancaster Country Day opened the season 18-0 — and captured the Section 5 banner — before dropping its final two regular-season games. But coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars roared back in the quarterfinals, dropping Ephrata. … Lancaster Country Day features four double-digit scorers: Ashanti Duncan (15.3), Annabelle Copeland (13.1, 15 3’s), Genesis Meadows (10.8, 28 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10.1, 20 3’s). Duncan, who had 19 points and 23 rebounds against Ephrata in the quarterfinals, has 1,271 career points, and she needs 3 points to become Lancaster Country Day’s all-time leading scorer; 2005 grad Sydney Fasulo had 1,273 points. … Copeland, who was back on the court in the quarterfinals against Ephrata after missing three games with a nagging injury, is at 1,021 career points, and Stankiewicz is at 883 career points. … Last five games for Stankiewicz: 13.0 points, three 3’s. … Last six games for Meadows: 11.3 points, 11 3’s; she hit a pair of dagger fourth-quarter treys in the quarterfinals against Ephrata. … Last seven games for Duncan: 15.4 points. … FYI: Waltman is the league’s ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,937 career points during her prep days at Manheim Central. … No secret here: Lancaster Catholic has cornered the market on full-court pressure defense, and coach Charlie Detz’s club thrives in transition. Their balanced offensive attack is keyed by Sommer Reeser (13.1, 64 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (9.4, 21 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (9.0), Katie Haefner (7.0, 7 3’s), Cassie Peris (6.6), Zaniah Banks (6.5, 10 3’s) and defensive ringleader Marlia Matters (3.5). Reeser had five 3’s and 25 points in the quarterfinals against Manheim Township. … Reeser is at 1,104 career points, and her 219 career 3-pointers are the most in L-L League history. She’s at 16.4 points with 19 3’s in the last five games. … Lancaster Catholic is riding a 6-game winning streak, and the Crusaders are 11-1 in their last dozen games. … What to watch for in this matchup: All eyes on Stankiewicz and Meadows in Lancaster Country Day’s backcourt, and how they handle Lancaster Catholic’s unrelenting, end-line to end-line pressure. The Cougars can score the ball; Duncan is tough in the lane, Copeland is rounding back into shape, and she’s dangerous from the wing, and Stankiewicz and Meadows can both beat you from deep and off the bounce. But can the Cougars do what they do and get in the half-court sets they like while continually being hounded? That is the million-dollar question in this juicy matchup.

LEADING SCORERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (26.1), Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (23.7; season complete), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (21.8), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (21.4), Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (17.7), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (17.1; season complete), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (16.8), Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan (15.3), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (14.8), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (14.2), Elco’s Amanda Smith (14.2; season complete).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

3-POINT LEADERS: Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (64), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (45), Lancaster Mennonite’s Arianna Newlin (45), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (45), Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (43), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (43), Pequea Valley’s Abbey Leslie (40), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (38; season complete), Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (37; season complete), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (36), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (33; season complete), Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (33; season complete), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (32; season complete), Garden Spot’s Olivia Usner (31; season complete).

NOTABLES: Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill is sitting on 980 career points, and the Section 2-champ Mountaineers are guaranteed one more game: Feb. 17 at home against Dallastown in a D3-6A first-rounder. She needs 20 for 1,000. … Lebanon junior Giahny Correa will head into her senior season in December with 853 career points. … Other active 1,000-point scorers: Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman (1,543; a program record), Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong (1,367), Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson (1,334), Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (1,030). … In case you missed it: The league is sticking with the five-section format for the next 2-year cycle, starting in 2020-21. The only change: Octorara is moving down to Section 5, making it a 7-team section; nobody is moving up to Section 4, so those squads need to find two nonleague games to fill out their 22-game max schedule.

