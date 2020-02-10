The L-L League girls' basketball playoff bracket is down to the Final Four, and those games are set for Tuesday night.

It'll be Pequea Valley vs. Solanco and Lancaster Country Day vs. two-time defending champ Lancaster Catholic in a semifinal-round double-header at Conestoga Valley. The winners will meet for league gold on Thursday.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat all things L-L League girls' hoops, including a preview of Tuesday's semifinals, plus some news, notes and milestone updates.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage