The holiday break is over, and L-L League girls' basketball teams are back on the court in full force, with head-to-head section matchups now dominating the schedule as the calendar flipped to 2020.

All five section races — and the chase for District 3 power points — are heating up, and sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League girls' hoops, including a holiday wrap-up, news from around the league, a milestone update, and key games and players to watch moving forward.