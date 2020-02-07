Three L-L League girls’ basketball games on Thursday: Two play-in games for the league’s playoff bracket, and a nonleague tilt to put a bow on the regular season. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon 61, Lancaster Country Day 57 — And that’s a wrap for the 2019-20 regular season, as the host Cedars handed the Section 5-champ Cougars their second loss in a row — after an 18-0 getaway this season. Giahny Correa popped in 24 points, Dorthie Zechman chipped in with a season-best 12 points, and Lebanon (6-16) outscored Country Day 12-8 in OT to finish its season on a high note. This was a 49-49 game at the break, after the Cedars rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit with a 30-22 second-half clip. Ashanti Duncan (15 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (15 points) and Genesis Meadows (14 points) paced the Cougars, who should still be safe to lock up the No. 1 seed — as the defending camp — in the D3-1A bracket, and Country Day (18-2) is set to welcome Section 2 champ Ephrata for an L-L League quarterfinal-round game on Saturday at noon. … Correa capped her junior season with 853 career points, so she’ll be candidate to join the 1,000-point club early next season. … Duncan, a senior, heads into the playoffs with 1,252 career points — 22 shy of snapping the program’s all-time mark. … Stankiewicz, a senior, is up to 873 career points. … Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland, who missed her third straight game while coping with a nagging injury, is at 1,017 career points. She’s hoping to be back in the lineup on Saturday vs. Ephrata.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Also Thursday, the L-L League contested its play-in games as part of a double-header at Garden Spot. In the opener, Pequea Valley held off Manheim Central in a nail-biter, and in the nightcap, Northern Lebanon muscled its way past Warwick. Here’s the story about those games, plus a photo gallery from all of the action ...

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

* Zero L-L League girls' basketball games on Friday. None. Play resumes with the league quarterfinals on Saturday; the semifinals are Feb. 11 and the title game is Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. ... The District 3 brackets become official following Friday's regular-season games around the area.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

L-L LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS

Ephrata at Lancaster Country Day, 12 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

