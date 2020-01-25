A dozen nonleague games dotted Saturday’s L-L League girls’ basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, with some notables and links …

Lancaster Country Day 64, Lititz Christian 15 — One day after joining the 1,000-point club, Annabelle Copeland was right back at it with a game-high 16 points, and the host Cougars zoomed to 17-0 after opening up a commanding 43-7 halftime lead. Genesis Meadows (14 points), Ashanti Duncan (12 points) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10 points) also chipped in with double-digit scoring efforts for Country Day, the league’s lone undefeated team and solo Section 5 leader. … Copeland is up to 1,017 points, including her time at Palmyra. … Duncan is up to 1,198 career points, No. 2 in program history. She needs 76 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer (Sydney Fasulo had 1,273 points for Country Day). … Stankiewicz is up to 818 career points, so she’s also a candidate for a grand.

Pequea Valley 62, York Catholic 55 — That’s three wins in a row for the Braves, who fell behind 32-24 at the half, but used a 20-9 third-quarter clip to take the lead and slip past the Fighting Irish. Clara Neff (season-high 18 points) and Caroline Horst (18 points) paced the host Braves (13-4), who outscored York Catholic 38-23 in the second half to win it. … Horst continued her climb toward the 1,000-point plateau; she’s at 921 career points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Donegal 79, McCaskey 48 — The Indians socked the host Red Tornado with a 25-8 second-quarter spree to grab a commanding 43-23 lead at the half, and Kiera Baughman popped in 26 points for Donegal, which snapped a 5-game losing skid. Rylee Smith (season-high 15 points) and Lydia DeBruin (season-high 14 points) chipped in on the stat sheet for the Indians (7-12), who tacked on 21 third-quarter points and never looked back. Malia Taylor (13 points), Alani Bosque (season-high 12 points) and Ahni-yah Parker (10 points) paced McCaskey (3-16).

Warwick 45, Schuylkill Valley 37 — Lauren Pyle knocked down five 3-pointers and pumped in a season-high 25 points, and the Warriors closed the game on a 14-5 run to race past the host Panthers. Warwick (8-9) trailed 21-18 at the half and 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter before finishing fast and snapping a 2-game slide.

Northern Lebanon 47, Annville-Cleona 12 — The Vikings opened the game on a 21-2 blitz, led 28-2 at the half, and cruised past the host Little Dutchmen. Zara Zerman knocked down three 3’s and poured in 25 points for Northern Lebanon (16-2), while Erin Schrader scored 5 points for A-C (1-17). … Zerman joined the 1,400-point club in the victory; she’s up to 1,413 career points, third-most in program history. Zerman needs just 7 points to pass older sister Zoe Zerman (1,419 points) for No. 2 on the list, and she needs 68 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer (Pam Ollar had 1,480 points for the Vikes).

Lancaster Mennonite 58, York 39 — The Blazers were in dire need of a victory, and they got one. Mariah Wilson hit three 3’s and scored 26 points, and host Mennonite (11-9) outscored York 41-20 in the second half to snap a 4-game losing streak. Arianna Newlin knocked down three 3’s and chipped in with 12 points for the Blazers, who trailed 19-17 at the half, before taking the lead for good thanks to a 24-10 third-quarter blitz. … Wilson is up to 1,281 career points, fourth-best in program history. She needs 23 points to leapfrog into the No. 3 slot.

Elco 54, Oley Valley 33 — Amanda Smith continued her torrid stretch with 18 points, Ashley Yoh chipped in with 10 points, and the host Raiders (10-8) zoomed to a 27-10 halftime lead and coasted past the Lynx for their third win in a row. … Smith had 30 points in a win over Donegal on Friday, and she’s scoring at an 18.7 clip in the last six games for Elco.

Governor Mifflin 52, Hempfield 20 — This game, obviously, won’t hurt the Black Knights in the L-L League Section 1 race — where they have a cozy 2-game lead over Manheim Township with three games to go — but Hempfield’s 8-game winning tear is over. The Mustangs broke loose for a 30-6 halftime lead, outscored the Knights 12-3 in the third quarter, and sailed from there. This game was played at Lower Dauphin, as part of the Keystone Cup, which also featured LD and Dallastown. Kira Mattes scored 7 points for Hempfield (13-5), which is at Manheim Township on Tuesday for a key Section 1 showdown.

Fleetwood 32, Cocalico 26 — The host Tigers roared to an early 10-1 advantage and then fended off the Eagles. Kiersten Shipton hit three 3’s and scored 14 points for Cocalico, which was held to 7 first-half points. But the Eagles (5-13) outscored Fleetwood 19-18 in the second half to keep it close.

Muhlenberg 52, Manheim Central 43 — Once again, the Barons were minus second-leading scorer Laura Good, who is nursing a hand injury, and Central couldn’t hold an early lead for its third setback in a row. The Barons (12-7) led 16-8 after the first quarter, but host Muhlenberg punched back with a 17-6 second-quarter clip to grab the lead for good. Maddie Knier (21 points) and Kassidy Michael (11 points) led the way for Central, which will start the week 1 1/2 games behind Solanco in the Section 3 hunt.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Red Lion 45, Elizabethtown 22 — The Bears had an early 9-4 edge, but the host Lions countered with a 19-6 second-quarter run, and then broke the game open with a 10-2 third-quarter spree and snapped E-town’s 3-game winning streak. Ainsley Raybold scored 6 points for the Bears (13-6), who will start the week trying to chase down first-place Ephrata in the Section 2 race.

Also Saturday, in a matchup of PIAA Class 4A heavyweights, Bethlehem Catholic withstood Lancaster Catholic in a potential state-playoff preview clash. Here’s the game story …

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage