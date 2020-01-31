Just five games on Thursday’s L-L League girls’ basketball schedule — but plenty to discuss. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Hempfield 34, Elizabethtown 19 — The Section 1 champs remained perfect in league play as the host Black Knights — no, this isn’t a typo — bolted to a 20-0 lead at halftime and subdued E-town. It was 7-0 after the first quarter, and Hempfield went 13-0 in the second quarter for a 20-0 first-half blitz. Lindsey Durkota paced a balanced attack with 11 points for the Knights, who then went 10-4 in the third quarter for a commanding 30-4 cushion as Hempfield (12-0, 15-5) improved to 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Knights will go for a perfect 13-0 run through league play on Tuesday with a home date vs. McCaskey. Meanwhile, E-town fell into a second-place tie with Warwick in Section 2; Ephrata already locked up the section crown, leaving the Bears (6-6, 13-8) and Warriors (6-6, 10-9) to duke it out for second place — and the L-L League playoff bid that comes with it. Warwick plays its final league game on Friday at Lebanon; E-town wraps up Tuesday at home vs. Ephrata. If they finish in a tie for second, it goes to the tiebreaker criteria.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township 47, Red Lion 41 — A key District 3 Class 6A victory for the host Blue Streaks, who led 20-15 at the half, and then outscored the Lions 18-11 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room. Katie Bushong bucketed 27 points for Township (14-5), which is on the 6-line in the D3-6A power rankings, just ahead of No. 7 Hempfield. Red Lion is at No. 4; the top four finishers get a first-round bye.

Warwick 47, Wyomissing 37 — A fast finish keyed the host Warriors, who outscored the Spartans 19-5 in the fourth quarter to win it. Wyo led 19-15 at the break and 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter, but Warwick rallied and picked up its third win in a row. Lauren Pyle notched 15 points for the Warriors, who now find themselves in a second-place tie in Section 2 with E-town — with one league game to play.

Bermudian Springs 61, Columbia 40 — No report, but the Tide fell and dipped to 6-14.

Also Thursday, Solanco clinched its second Section 3 championship in a row, compliments of a hard-fought 53-46 victory at Manheim Central. Here’s the game story …

FRIDAY’S SCENARIOS: In Section 4, Lancaster Catholic clinches the outright championship with a home victory vs. Donegal. … In Section 5, Lancaster Country Day clinches the outright championship with a home victory vs. Lebanon Catholic. … In Section 1, Manheim Township clinches second place with a win at home vs. Penn Manor and if Cedar Crest falls at McCaskey. … In Section 2, Warwick moves a half-game ahead of E-town for second place with a win at Lebanon. ... In Section 5, Pequea Valley clinches no worse than second place with a win at Columbia and if Lancaster Mennonite falls at home vs. Annville-Cleona.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

NOTABLES: Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser needs a pair of 3-pointers Friday at home against Donegal to become the league’s all-time leader in career treys; Columbia grad Stacie Aston had 205; Reeser starts the night with 204. … Nice to see Laura Good back on the floor for Manheim Central on Thursday. The Barons’ gritty senior was wearing a brace, protecting her injured hand. She had missed the previous four games, and was a tad rusty against Solanco. But she brought her trademark energy to Central’s lineup. The Barons locked up second place in Section 3, despite the setback vs. Solanco. … A lot of flu/cold bugs floating around the league at the moment, with several players missing a game or two here and there because of illness. ... The league's play-in games are set for next Thursday; last year, those games were contested as part of a double-header at Garden Spot. No word just yet on play-in venues for Feb. 6. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Elco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Octorara, Jan. 28

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. McCaskey, Jan. 28

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 28

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 24

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Jan. 21

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Red Lion, Jan. 30

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 21

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. McCaskey, Jan. 25

26 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown, Jan. 28

26 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 28

26 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York, Jan. 25

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Manheim Central, Jan. 23

25 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 24

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Schuylkill Valley, Jan. 25

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

25 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 25