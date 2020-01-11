Ten nonleague games dotted Saturday’s L-L League girls’ basketball schedule. The biggest head-turner was perhaps Lancaster Catholic seeing its 9-game winning streak come to a halt — and Lancaster Country Day remaining undefeated. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables and links …

Lancaster Country Day 56, Tulpehocken 32 — Make that 11-0 for the host Cougars, who blitzed Tulpy 29-15 in the first half, and then went 16-6 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Annabelle Copeland (16 points) and Genesis Meadows (12 points) paced Country Day, the L-L League Section 5 solo leader. ... Copeland continued her climb toward the 1,000-point plateau; she's up to 919 career points.

Penn Manor 31, Exeter 25 — The host Comets (5-9) trailed 17-14 through three quarters, and then closed the game on a 17-8 blitz to clip the Eagles. Lily Sugra popped in 16 points for PM, which sank nine fourth-quarter free throws to help ice it.

Ephrata 55, Conrad Weiser 29 — The host Mountaineers (9-4) caught fire early with a 34-11 first-half blitz, and Gabbie Gerola-Hill paced a balanced offensive attack with 11 points for Ephrata, the L-L League Section 2 solo leader, which picked up its fourth win in a row.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Elco 60, Lebanon 42 — A nonleague win, yes. But a much-needed victory for the host Raiders. Amanda Smith (20 points), Kailey Eckhart (13 points) and Ashley Yoh (12 points) led the way on the scoresheet, Elco broke the game open with a 22-7 third-quarter spree, and the Raiders (7-7) snapped a 2-game skid by beating the Cedars (3-10). Elco had been 1-4 in its last five games, but the Raiders got out of that funk on Saturday; they led 23-20 at the half, and then exploded for 22 third-quarter points. Giahny Correa bucketed 19 points for Lebanon, which suffered its fourth straight setback. Correa joined the 700-point club in the process; she's up to 702 career points for the Cedars.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Warwick 28 — Another team, another much-needed win. Emma Drouillard dropped three 3’s and scored 17 points, and the Pioneers overcame an ice-cold second-quarter spell to fend off the host Warriors and snap a 2-game losing streak. L-S bolted to a 13-2 first-quarter lead, but Warwick answered with a 10-2 second-quarter clip and the Pioneers (5-7) were up by just 15-12 at the half. That turned out to be the difference, as it was 16-16 in the second half. Lauren Pyle splashed three treys and netted 13 points for Warwick (5-6).

Pequea Valley 62, Kutztown 21 — Clara Neff (season-high 17 points, three 3’s), Caroline Horst (14 points) and Bethany Bills (10 points) paced the Braves’ balanced effort, and host PV (10-3) opened the game on a 15-1 run and led 27-4 at the half for their sixth victory in a row.

Manheim Central 44, Fleetwood 38 — Maddie Knier continued her breakout freshman season with 23 points, and the Barons (10-4) zoomed to a 23-10 lead at the half and withstood the host Tigers. Central, which shares the L-L League Section 3 lead with Solanco, is now 4-1 in its last five games.

Muhlenberg 41, Garden Spot 39 — Miranda Olmeda dropped five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and the host Muhls outscored the Spartans 9-6 in the fourth quarter to win it. Garden Spot trailed 23-21 at the break, but went 12-9 in the third quarter to grab a 33-32 lead. But the Spartans (3-11) couldn’t hold it. Erin Gonzalez canned three treys and scored 13 points for Garden Spot.

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic (vs. Trinity) and Lebanon Catholic (vs. York Catholic) participated in the second Catholic Showcase event at York Catholic. The Crusaders and the Beavers both … lost. Here’s the story:

