Just five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket, and they were all nonleague tilts. So no section races were decided, and no league playoff slots were filled. Those races will resume Thursday. For now, here is Wednesday’s roundup, plus some news and links …

Pequea Valley 65, Middletown 42 — The Braves ventured over into Mid-Penn Country, and PV finished fast to pick up the win. Caroline Horst inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau with 20 points, Clara Neff added 13 points and Rebecca Cox chipped in with 10 points for the Braves, who were locked in a 22-22 halftime duel with the host Blue Raiders. But PV (14-5) outscored Middletown 43-20 in the second half — including a game-closing 22-7 blitz — and won it. Horst, a senior, is up to 952 career points; PV has three regular-season games to go, and the Braves are in line for an L-L League playoff spot, and almost assuredly of a D3-3A playoff game, giving Horst potentially at least five more games to score 48 points.

Annville-Cleona 60, Oley Valley 57 — It took overtime, but the Little Dutchmen got the job done. Brittney Nye (season-high 15 points), Josie Clay (season-high 11 points), Emily Brightbill (11 points) and Makenzie Drane (10 points) all scored in double-digits, and host A-C (3-17) outscored the Lynx 13-10 in OT to survive and pick up its second win in a row. Oley Valley outscored the Dutchmen 12-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT at 47-47.

Elco 48, Conrad Weiser 39 — The Raiders opened the game on an 11-2 clip and built an 18-7 halftime lead, and Kailey Eckhart (16 points) and Amanda Smith (11 points) led the way on the scoresheet for Elco, which went a cool 16-for-18 at the foul line and is now 4-1 in its last five games after beating the host Scouts. The Raiders (11-9) will finish outside of an L-L League playoff spot — one year after reaching the league finale — but Wednesday’s win kept Elco safely inside the D3-4A window.

Lebanon Catholic 55, Executive Charter Academy 16 — The host Beavers raced out a 17-2 lead, built a commanding 30-6 halftime cushion, and never looked back to sweep their home-and-home nonleague series against ECA, which is situated in Allentown. Maria Pastal hit three 3’s and popped in 15 points to lead Lebanon Catholic (10-10).

Also Wednesday, Berks Catholic made the trip to Lancaster Catholic as the Crusaders and Saints renewed their nonleague rivalry. The Crusaders won it to remain atop the D3-4A rankings. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from Lancaster Catholic’s victory …

* Two key games as far as L-L League section races go on Thursday: The big clash is at Manheim Central, which will welcome Solanco for a Section 3 showdown. The Golden Mules occupy the top spot, and the Barons are 1.5 games behind in the race. Both teams have locked up league playoff spots; now it comes down to the champ and the runner-up, as Solanco looks to defend its crown. We’ll have LNP coverage from Manheim. … Also Thursday, Elizabethtown is at Section 1 champ Hempfield for a crossover game. The Bears are in second place in Section 2 — behind champ Ephrata — and are trying to fend off Warwick for the last league playoff spot. E-town must also play Ephrata on Feb. 4 in the regular-season finale, so there is still a lot on the table in Section 2. But the Bears sure could use a win vs. Hempfield. … Also circle Red Lion at Manheim Township, as the Lions and Blue Streaks tussle for all-important D3-6A power points. Red Lion is fourth and Township is sixth; the top four finishers earn a first-round bye, so this is a key game in that jockeying. … Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser hit one 3-pointer on Wednesday in the Crusaders’ nonleague victory over Berks Catholic, giving her 204 career treys. That’s one shy of tying Stacie Aston’s L-L League career record; the Crimson Tide grad had 205 triples. Reeser will go for the mark on Friday when Catholic hosts Donegal; a win there, and the Crusaders will clinch the outright Section 4 title. They are angling for their third section crown in a row and 23rd overall.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Elizabethtown at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Red Lion at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Wyomissing at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

