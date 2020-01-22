Just two nonleague games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls’ basketball schedule. Here’s a roundup with some notables and links …

Elizabethtown 60, Donegal 41 — The Bears, looking for more momentum while chasing down Ephrata in the Section 2 race, put three players in double digits, and E-town (12-5) used a 23-10 third-quarter run to open up some breathing room and knock off the host Indians. Carly Sedun (15 points), Macy Seaman (season-high 14 points) and Ainsley Raybold (10 points) paced the Bears, who led 24-14 at the break. E-town is now 3-1 in its last four games, and sits alone in second place, two games behind Ephrata in Section 2. Kiera Baughman (18 points) and Victoria Burton (12 points) led Donegal (6-11), which was tripped up for the fourth game in a row.

Central York 44, Manheim Township 41 — The Blue Streaks led 27-21 at the half and 37-32 after three quarters, but the host Panthers closed the game on a 12-4 clip and snapped Township’s 3-game winning streak. Emily Prowell scored 15 points for Central York, while Katie Bushong bucketed 17 points for the Streaks (13-4), who dipped to No. 6 in the D3-6A power rankings. The Panthers (12-3) leapfrogged Township, up to No. 5 in the ratings.

NOTABLE: One makeup date to pass along from last Saturday’s string of weather-related postponements — Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic is now Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. … Speaking of Lancaster Catholic, the Crusaders have added a 22nd game to their schedule, and it’s certainly an intriguing matchup: Catholic, the reigning D3-4A champ, will play at Linden Hall, the reigning D3-2A champ, on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in Lititz. Circle that one. … Just five games on Thursday’s docket, including a Section 3-4 crossover showdown, when Manheim Central welcomes Northern Lebanon for a clash of second-place teams; the Barons are a half-game behind Solanco, which will host Lampeter-Strasburg on Thursday in a key Section 3 clash. L-S picked off Central on Tuesday, as the Barons fell out of first place, and defending-champ Solanco rose to the top spot.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Northern Lebanon at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite at Linden Hall, 5 p.m.

Mount Calvary at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

