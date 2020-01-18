Plenty to digest after a busy Friday night of L-L League girls’ basketball action. Some section showdowns. A 1,000-point milestone moment. And a snowstorm due to hit the area on Saturday, which will likely wipeout the weekend’s slate. Here’s the roundup from Friday’s games, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 51, McCaskey 24 — The red-hot Black Knights maintained sole possession of first place in the chase, after a slow start against the host Red Tornado. McCaskey jumped out to an early 12-6 lead, but Hempfield, which picked up its sixth win in a row, responded with a 25-7 blitz over the middle two quarters, and then the Knights tacked on 20 fourth-quarter points to remain undefeated in league play (8-0, 11-4). Autumn Cook (13 points) and Lauren Riggs (season-high 10 points) paced Hempfield, which went 11-3 in the second quarter to pick up some steam. Alani Bosque and Ahni-yah Parker had 7 points apiece for McCaskey (1-7, 3-13), which scored just 12 points the rest of the way after grabbing that first-quarter lead.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Warwick 35, Penn Manor 31 — The host Comets led 20-11 at the half, but the Warriors outscored Penn Manor 24-11 after the break — including a 9-3 clip in the third quarter to climb back in it — and picked up a key victory. Lauren Pyle popped in 16 points for Warwick (5-4, 7-7), which leapfrogged Elizabethtown and now sits alone in second place in Section 2 behind Ephrata, which beat the Bears on Friday (keep reading). Ella Hart scored 9 points for the Comets (2-7, 5-11), who couldn’t slam the door.

SECTION 2

Lebanon 66, Conestoga Valley 15 — Giahny Correa (17 points), Olivia Uffner (11 points) and Sophia Blouch (10 points) led the host Cedars, who opened the game on an 11-2 clip, led 32-12 at the half, and then used a 26-3 third-quarter spree and never looked back. Lebanon (3-6, 4-11) outscored the Buckskins 8-0 in the fourth quarter to cap it. Rhiannon Henry scored 4 points for CV (0-9, 1-15).

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 40, Cocalico 33 — The host Barons fell behind early, but outscored the gritty Eagles 14-11 in the second half to fend off Cocalico and remain alone atop the section standings. Maddie Knier scored 13 points for Central (6-2, 12-4), which trailed 13-12 after the first quarter, but went 14-9 in the second quarter for a 26-22 lead at the half. Hannah Custer scored 10 points for the Eagles (3-6, 4-11), who have given practically everyone fits this season. ... Central took over sole possession of first place with a win at Solanco earlier in the week.

Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Garden Spot 31 — Nora Holmes hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and the host Pioneers (3-5, 6-9) led 21-15 at the half and then fended off the Spartans. Taylor Soehner (13 points) and Olivia Usner (10 points) paced Garden Spot (1-7, 4-12), which outscored L-S 7-4 late, but couldn’t catch the Pioneers.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 63, Elco 28 — In a rematch of last year’s L-L League title game, and D3-4A semifinal-round showdown, this one belonged to the host Crusaders. Sommer Reeser ripped six 3-pointers and scored 22 points — and she joined the 1,000-point club in the process — and Catholic (8-0, 12-2) raced out to a 40-9 halftime cushion and cruised past the Raiders to remain alone atop the section heap. The Crusaders’ 22-5 second-quarter spree broke the game wide open. Ashley Yoh scored 10 points for Elco (4-4, 7-8).

Northern Lebanon 65, Donegal 39 — The host Vikings opened the game on a 23-8 tear and grabbed a 35-24 halftime lead, and then outscored the Indians 30-15 in the second half to remain just a game behind Lancaster Catholic in the section chase. FYI: Northern Lebanon (7-1, 14-1) at Lancaster Catholic is on Tuesday. Zara Zerman popped in 20 points and Lindsay McFeaters bucketed a season-high 17 points vs. Donegal, which had a 16-12 second-quarter clip to keep it close. But the Vikings went 13-8 in the third to open up some breathing room. Kiera Baughman scored 20 points for the Indians (3-6, 6-10).

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 53, Annville-Cleona 31 — The Braves used a 17-3 third-quarter blitz to open up some breathing, and Pequea Valley (5-2, 11-4) remained in a second-place tie with Lancaster Mennonite, still two games behind front-runner Lancaster Country Day (7-0, 13-0) in the section race. Caroline Horst (16 points), Bethany Bills (12 points) and Rebecca Cox (11 points) led the way on the scoresheet for the Braves, who led 24-18 at the half, before pulling away in the third quarter. FYI: A pivotal game Tuesday, when Mennonite visits PV for sole possession of second place — and the driver’s seat for an L-L League playoff slot — in the section race. Emily Brightbill bucketed a season-high 14 points for the host Dutchmen (0-7, 1-15) on Friday. ... Horst inched closer to the 900-point club; she's up to 876 career points for PV.

Lancaster Mennonite 49, Lebanon Catholic 44 — Before embarking for Pittsburgh, the Blazers held off the host Beavers, and remained in a second-place tie with victorious Pequea Valley. Mariah Wilson poured in 26 points, and Mennonite (5-2, 10-5) overcame a 16-9 first-quarter deficit with a 17-7 second-quarter run, and then withstood Lebanon Catholic down the stretch. The Blazers are set to play in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh on Saturday vs. host Woody Hills, and then Sunday vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy from North Carolina. Friday, Avery Hupp had 15 points for the Beavers (1-6, 8-10), who led early, but couldn’t overcome the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Rising Sun (Maryland) 46, Octorara 26 — The host Braves (1-14) came up short in Atglen. We’re still waiting on the full boxscore for game details.

Also Friday, Ephrata strengthened its grip atop the Section 2 standings with a key home victory over Elizabethtown. The Mountaineers had a clutch fourth-quarter run to earn the W. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from Ephrata’s triumph over E-town …

* With snow, sleet and a wintry mix due Saturday, it’s a safe bet that most of the games on the slate will be postponed. Several of the games were bagged on Friday. We’ll keep the master schedule updated Saturday with which games — if any — are still being played, plus makeup-game dates. And stay tuned for the weekly Sunday notebook.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

