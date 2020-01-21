Just four nonleague games on Monday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and links:

Garden Spot 55, Lebanon 35 — Taylor Soehner (16 points) and Karli Stoltzfus (13 points) keyed the Spartans (5-12), who raced out to a 26-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the host Cedars 15-6 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. It was the 99th career coaching victory for Garden Spot skipper Kevin Gensemer. Giahny Correa scored 17 points for Lebanon (4-12). … Soehner has 29 points in the last two games for the Spartans; her season-high was an 18-point night vs. Ephrata back on Dec. 10. … With two more treys on Monday, Garden Spot's Olivia Usner is up to nine 3's in the last three games. ... Lebanon, looking to play spoiler in the Section 2 race with a game Tuesday at first-place Ephrata, dipped to 1-6 in its last seven games; the Cedars were coming off a 51-point win over Conestoga Valley last Friday.

Columbia 53, Brandywine Heights 43 — It was a balanced attack for the host Crimson Tide, as Audreanna Frazier (season-high 17 points), Lesasia Hardy (10 points), MacKenzie Burke (10 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) all hit for double-digits in Columbia’s 10-point victory. Brandywine Heights held a 16-15 lead after the first quarter, but the Tide (6-10) went 8-2 in the second quarter, and then outscored the Bullets 20-10 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room — and snap a 3-game losing slide in the process.

Dallastown 48, Cedar Crest 37 — The Wildcats closed the game on a 20-9 clip and KO’d the host Falcons, who started the night on the No. 12 line — as the bubble team — in the D3-6A power rankings. D’Shantre Edwards scored 15 points for Dallastown, which trailed 17-6 after the first quarter. But the Wildcats outscored the Falcons 15-3 in the second quarter to grab a 21-20 lead at the break. Reese Glover matched her season-high with 21 points and Sarah Laney drilled three 3's and added 9 points for Cedar Crest, which knotted the game at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter. But Dallastown finished fast to win it. The Falcons (10-7) are right back at it Tuesday night with another key D3-6A nonleague matchup at Reading.

Spring Grove 68, Ephrata 51 — The host Rockets bolted to a 48-27 lead at the half, and Spring Grove drilled 11 3-pointers and cooled off the Mountaineers, snapping Ephrata’s 7-game winning streak. Jasmine Griffin poured in 22 points for the Mounts (12-5), who outscored the Rockets 24-20 in the second half. But Spring Grove’s 48-point first-half blitz was too much to overcome for the Section 2 leaders. … This was Ephrata’s first setback since a 66-40 loss against Lancaster Catholic back on Dec. 27 in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tourney. Lancaster Country Day (13-0) owns the league’s longest current winning streak; next up, after the Mounts’ setback on Monday, is Section 1 leader Hempfield, with six straight victories.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

NOTABLES: While Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer moved to within one victory of 100 for his Spartans’ career, Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz enters Tuesday’s Section 4 showdown at home vs. Northern Lebanon with a 149-18 record as the Crusaders’ coach; that’s one win shy of 150. Thanks to the good folks at Catholic for sending along this nugget: In three seasons as Columbia’s boys coach, Detz’s teams went 62-20, and in four seasons as Penn Manor’s boys skipper, Detz’s teams went 64-35. Add it all up, and Detz heads into Tuesday’s game vs. Northern Lebanon with 275 victories on the dot. That’s 25 shy of 300 combined, and one W shy of the 150 club for Catholic. … Three mega games on Tuesday’s schedule, with major section-race implications: Warwick at Elizabethtown in Section 2; Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic in Section 4; and Lancaster Mennonite at Pequea Valley in Section 5. … All five section leaders will be in action Tuesday: Hempfield (Section 1) at home vs. Penn Manor; Ephrata (Section 2) welcoming Lebanon; Manheim Central (Section 3) traveling to Lampeter-Strasburg; Lancaster Catholic (Section 4) hosting Northern Lebanon; and undefeated Lancaster Country Day (Section 5) at home vs. Annville-Cleona.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Warwick at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Octorara at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lebanon Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest at Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

