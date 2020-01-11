A wonderful and wacky Friday night of L-L League girls’ basketball, with some first-place showdowns, key head-to-head section tilts, and even a double-OT thriller. And how about Hempfield? Here’s a roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 48, Penn Manor 42 — The Comets nearly tossed another greasy monkey wrench into the section standings. But the Falcons used a couple of overtime periods to fend off pesky Penn Manor. Reese Glover hit for a season-high 21 points, and the host Falcons outscored the Comets by a narrow 3-2 margin in the fourth quarter to force OT, and then withstood PM (2-5, 4-9) in extra time. Morgan Miller (15 points, three 3’s) and Sydney Shepos (11 points) led the Comets, who had a 20-16 lead at the half. But Crest (6-1, 9-5) battled back and had it down to 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter. It turned out to be a must-win for the Falcons; Hempfield KO’d Manheim Township to remain alone in first place, and Cedar Crest’s W kept the Falcons just a game behind the Black Knights in the hotly contested race.

SECTION 2

Warwick 38, Conestoga Valley 34 — Don’t look now, but the Buckskins are suddenly playing everyone tough, and host CV made the Warriors earn this one. Jess Williamson popped in a season-high 16 points, Lauren Pyle pitched in with 10 points, and Warwick had a 19-14 halftime lead and then fended off the hard-charging Bucks. Taylor Hehnly and Savannah Byers had 10 points apiece for CV (0-7, 1-13), but Warwick (3-3, 5-5) remained alone in third place in the section hunt, right on Ephrata’s and Elizabethtown’s heels.

Elizabethtown 67, Lebanon 39 — After fending off CV on Wednesday, the host Bears made it back-to-back wins as five players hit for double-figures: Jade Love-Morris (season-high 15 points), Macy Seaman (season-high 14 points), Elise Hassinger (13 points), Carly Sedun (12 points) and Ainsley Raybold (11 points, three 3’s) shared the wealth for E-town (4-3, 9-3), which remained alone in second place in the race, a game behind front-runner Ephrata. Giahny Correa scored 14 points for Lebanon (2-5, 3-9), which fell behind 30-14 at the break and couldn’t get over the hump.

SECTION 3

Solanco 38, Cocalico 31 — The Golden Mules closed the game on a 14-5 tear, and remained in a first-place tie with Manheim Central in the process. Paige Phillips popped in 10 points, and Solanco (4-2, 6-7) overcame a 26-24 third-quarter deficit to top the host Eagles, who were playing their third game in as many nights. And all three games ended up being close-call setbacks for Cocalico: 44-43 in OT against Garden Spot on Wednesday; 39-38 against backyard rival Ephrata on Thursday; and a fourth-quarter battle against Solanco on Friday. Kiersten Shipton hit three 3’s and scored 9 points, and Hannah Custer also had 9 points for Cocalico (2-5, 3-10).

Manheim Central 39, Garden Spot 27 — The Barons also held on to their share of the Section 3 lead, but it wasn’t easy. The host Spartans were in an 18-18 game at the half before Central (4-2, 9-4) outscored Garden Spot 21-9 in the second half to win it. Maddie Knier led the way with 19 points for the Barons, while Karli Stoltzfus scored 8 points for the Spartans (1-6, 3-10), who had an interesting week; they fended off Cocalico in OT on Wednesday, and gave the first-place Barons all they could handle on Friday. ... FYI: A fun feature about Stoltzfus coming soon. Stay tuned.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 53, Elco 45 — Another night, another facelift in the Section 4 race, as the Raiders — last year’s section runner-up and an L-L League finalist — fell for the second time in 24 hours. One night after a wild 65-62 setback against Donegal, host Elco fell behind 25-20 at the half against the Vikings, and couldn’t catch Northern Lebanon. Zara Zerman poured in 31 points for the Vikings (5-1, 12-1), who remained a game behind front-runner Lancaster Catholic in the section hunt. Amanda Smith bucketed 16 points for Elco (5-3, 6-7), which dipped three games behind Catholic in the chase.

Donegal 69, Octorara 16 — Kiera Baughman bucketed 21 points, Victoria Burton poured in a career-high 20 points, and the host Indians (3-4, 6-7) opened the game on a 24-6 run, and outscored the Braves 12-1 in the second quarter and never looked back. It was Donegal’s third win its last four games. Jasyah James scored 8 points for Octorara (1-5, 1-10).

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Mount Calvary — No report.

Also Friday, Hempfield finished off its week in style, holding off rival Manheim Township at the tape to remain alone in first place in the spirited Section 1 chase. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Exeter at Penn Manor, 12 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Trinity, 12 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Kutztown at Pequea Valley, 1:15 p.m.

Tulpehocken at Lancaster Country Day, 1:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Elco, 1:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick, 1:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Muhlenberg, 1:30 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Ephrata, 2:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic vs. York Catholic, 4:45 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon Catholic are participating in the Catholic Shootout at York Catholic. There are four games on the slate, starting at noon (Lancaster Catholic vs. Trinity) and wrapping up with Lebanon Catholic vs. host York Catholic at 4:45. We’ll have LNP coverage from this event. ... The usual Sunday notebook — with key games coming up, milestone updates, stats, news and links galore — is also on the way. Stay tuned for that.

