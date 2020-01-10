There were eight games on Thursday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket — two head-to-head section games and six nonleague clashes, and one game was postponed. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 4

Donegal 65, Elco 62 — Not a busy night for head-to-head league play, but Section 4 got a facelift here, compliments of the Indians, who earned their signature win to date. Kiera Baughman buried three 3-pointers and pumped in 30 points, Maddie Gohn chipped in with a season-high 16 points, and Donegal knocked the host Raiders out of a second-place tie. Elco led 21-20 at the half, but the Indians (2-4, 5-7) used a 26-11 third-quarter spree to grab the lead. The Raiders (4-2, 6-6) punched back with a 30-point fourth-quarter explosion, but it wasn’t enough. Amanda Smith (season-high 28 points) and Kailey Eckhart (16 points) led Elco, which dipped two games behind front-runner Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 9-1), and a game behind Northern Lebanon (4-1, 11-1) in the section race. … It’ll be a very quick turnaround for Elco, which is set to host Northern Lebanon in yet another key Section 4 game on Friday. … Baughman, an IUP recruit, and Donegal’s all-time leading scorer, recently the joined the 1,500-point club; she’s at 1,536 career points after dropping 30 on Elco — her fourth 30-point game this season. … According to our records, Baughman is just the 33rd player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to score 1,500-plus points.

SECTION 5

Columbia 42, Annville-Cleona 35 — Make that 199 career victories for Crimson Tide coach Karl Kreiser, who is one W shy of 200 in his second stint as Columbia’s skipper. MacKenzie Burke popped in 15 points, and the Tide (3-3, 4-7) outscored the host Little Dutchmen 24-16 in the second half to pick up the win. Alyssa Ulrich scored 12 points for A-C (0-6, 1-13), which dropped its fifth game in a row. … Kreiser will go for win No. 200 on Friday, when the Tide visits Mount Calvary for a nonleague clash.

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley 74, Octorara 30 — The host Braves blitzed Octorara with a 36-point first-quarter outburst, and PV (9-3) grabbed a commanding 55-22 lead at the break and cruised from there for its fifth win in a row. Caroline Horst (27 points), Clara Neff (15 points) and Bethany Bills (12 points) led the victors, while Jasyah James (season-high 12 points) and Haley Justice (10 points) hit for double-digits for Octorara (1-9).

Lancaster Mennonite 66, Camp Hill 53 — L-L League scoring leader Mariah Wilson dropped in 25 points, Arianna Newlin splashed five 3-points and popped in 15 points, Jayla Rivera drilled three treys and added 11 points, and the host Blazers (9-4) opened up a 38-22 halftime lead and withstood the Lions. … Wilson upped her career total to 1,112 points, and it was the 10th time already this season that she’s scored 25 or more points in a game. She’s at 27.1 points per game, tops in the L-L League. Baughman is second at 23.3. One other league player is averaging at least 20 points a game: Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (20.8).

Steel-High 67, McCaskey 48 — The Red Tornado ventured over to Rollers Country, and Steel-High socked McCaskey with a 24-8 third-quarter blitz to open up some breathing room and down the Tornado (3-11). Alijah Thornton-Bey (season-high 13 points) and Malia Taylor (10 points) paced McCaskey, which trailed by just 30-28 at the half. But the Rollers rolled up 24 third-quarter points to seize control for good and hand the Tornado its fifth straight setback.

Kennard-Dale 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 34 — Nora Holmes bucketed a season-high 21 points, but the Pioneers (4-7) were outscored 24-13 in the second half after battling K-D to a 21-21 draw at the break. The Rams went 15-6 in the fourth quarter to subdue L-S.

Susquenita 53, Lebanon Catholic 43 — The host Blackhawks used a 19-9 second-quarter clip to grab a 31-22 halftime cushion, and then held off the Beavers (7-7) for a 10-point dub. Maria Pastal scored 18 points for Lebanon Catholic; she’s scoring at a 13.4 clip with seven 3’s in the last six games.

Also Thursday, in a backyard scrap nonleague showdown, Section 2 solo leader Ephrata withstood Cocalico by a point. It was a tough 24-hour window for the Eagles, who fell by a point in OT against Garden Spot on Wednesday, and then came up one agonizing point shy vs. the Mountaineers on Thursday. Cocalico is right back at it Friday, at home vs. Section 3 co-leader Solanco, for the Eagles’ third game in as many nights. Here is Thursday’s game story about Ephrata surviving Cocalico …

FYI: Thursday’s Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster County Christian game was postponed. The makeup date is Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Country Day.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Hempfield (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Lebanon at Elizabethtown

SECTION 3

Solanco at Cocalico

Manheim Central at Garden Spot

SECTION 4

Octorara at Donegal

Northern Lebanon at Elco

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Mount Calvary

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9