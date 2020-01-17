Just four games on Thursday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket: A Section 1 showdown, a Section 5 head-to-head clash, a Section 3-4 crossover tilt, and a nonleague matchup. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes and links …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Solanco 66, Octorara 22 — The Golden Mules sprinted to a 51-17 halftime lead, and then held the host Braves to five second-half points to pick up the win, and remain just a half-game behind idle Manheim Central in the Section 3 hunt. Paige Phillips (14 points, four 3-pointers) and Ilynd Rapant (11 points) paced Solanco’s balanced attack, as the Golden Mules (6-3, 8-8) snapped back after falling out of a first-place tie with Central (5-2, 11-4) on Tuesday. Jasyah James and Jamera Brown popped in 9 points apiece for Octorara (1-8, 1-13).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 54, Columbia 41 — Make that a 13-0 getaway for the Cougars, who hit the host Crimson Tide with a 15-3 first-quarter run, led 27-15 at the half, and then cruised past Columbia to remain undefeated and alone atop the section standings. Annabelle Copeland (18 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (12 points) and Genesis Meadows (12 points) led Country Day (7-0 league), which remained two games clear of Lancaster Mennonite (4-2, 9-5) and Pequea Valley (4-2, 10-4) in the section hunt. MacKenzie Burke (13 points) and Audreanna Frazier (12 points) paced the Tide (3-4, 5-10). … Copeland inched a little closer to the 1,000-point plateau; the senior is up to 949 career points.

NONLEAGUE

Elizabethtown 46, Milton Hershey 28 — Ainsley Raybold poured in 17 points, and the host Bears bolted to a 27-18 halftime lead, held the Spartans to three third-quarter points, and earned the nonleague W. E-town (4-3, 10-4) picked up some momentum heading into Friday’s key Section 2 showdown game at first-place Ephrata (5-2, 11-4). The Bears, angling to defend their section title, can tie for the top spot with a victory over the rampaging Mountaineers, who are riding a 6-game winning streak.

Also Thursday, Manheim Township welcomed rival Cedar Crest, and the Blue Streaks KO’d the Falcons to force a second-place tie in the Section 1 chase. Here’s the game story …

* There could be a milestone moment on Friday, when Lancaster Catholic welcomes Elco for a rematch of last year’s L-L League finale, and D3-4A semifinal showdown: Crusaders’ senior sniper Sommer Reeser has 984 career points — 16 shy of 1,000. Catholic is also set to host Berks Catholic for a nonleague clash on Saturday — weather permitting — so Reeser has a pair of home games in the next 24 hours to hit the milestone.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Warwick at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Lebanon Catholic, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Rising Sun (Maryland) at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

