There was just one game on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, and that transpired at Cedar Crest, where the Falcons hosted Conestoga Valley for a Section 1-2 crossover tilt. Cedar Crest picked up the W to remain atop the Section 1 hunt. Here’s a game story from the Falcons’ victory over the Buckskins …

NOTABLES

* There could be a big milestone moment on Assumption Hill on Friday night, when Annville-Cleona visits Lebanon Catholic for a Section 5 clash. Beavers’ coach Patti Hower, in her 42nd season on Lebanon Catholic’s bench, is sitting on 749 career victories, so her next will be 750. She’s closing in on Lamar Kauffman’s L-L League record; the former Lancaster Catholic skipper won 764 games in his storied career. Hower can inch toward that mark — and hit the rarefied air of 750 — if Lebanon Catholic (0-3 league, 5-5 overall) can take care of longtime backyard rival A-C (0-4, 1-9) on Friday night.

* Tip of the cap to Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz, who will enter Columbia’s Hall of Fame later this month. Detz is a 1991 Columbia grad, and he scored 1,014 points and pulled down 655 rebounds during his prep days for the Crimson Tide. He went on to play for F&M, where he was a three-year starter and twice earned Division III All-American honors. He’s a member of F&M’s Hall of Fame. Detz also coached in Columbia’s and Penn Manor’s boys programs, before landing at Lancaster Catholic, where he has guided the Crusaders to great heights, including the PIAA Class 4A state championship, and a state-record 62 wins in a row.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Penn Manor

McCaskey at Manheim Township

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Warwick

Ephrata at Lebanon

SECTION 3

Donegal at Cocalico

Garden Spot at Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central

SECTION 4

Elco at Octorara

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Lebanon Catholic

Lancaster Mennonite at Columbia

* Not one, not two, but three first-place showdowns on Friday’s slate, as head-to-head section play in Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 gets rolling in full force: Ephrata and Lebanon are in a three-way tie with Elizabethtown for first place in Section 2; L-S and Manheim Central are part of a three-way tie with Solanco for first place in Section 3; and Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon are tied for first place in Section 4, so that knot will be snapped in Fredericksburg — and Sections 2 and 3 will also get facelifts, as teams come out of the holiday break. … LNP coverage coming Friday from that Crusaders vs. Vikings Section 4 tussle. Stay tuned. … Coming out of the holiday respite, Northern Lebanon (9-0) and Lancaster Country Day (9-0) are the league’s lone unbeaten teams. Country Day doesn’t return to action until Jan. 7 with a key Section 5 showdown at Lancaster Mennonite. … If all goes according to plan, the next L-L League player to hit 1,000 career points should be Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser, who heads into Friday’s showdown at Northern Lebanon with 930 points — 70 shy of a grand. Reeser is averaging 12.7 points a game so far this season, so if you do the math, and if she keeps up her current pace, that’s about five games out; go ahead and circle Jan. 17, when Elco is set to visit Lancaster Catholic for a rematch of last year’s L-L League championship game.

