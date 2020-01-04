Seven nonleague games on Saturday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate, including a trio of league teams playing in West York’s showcase event. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 45, Cocalico 41 — The host Eagles opened the game on a 13-8 clip, but the Blazers went 19-8 in the second quarter to take the lead for good and pick up the win. L-L League leading scorer Mariah Wilson led the way, popping in 31 points to pace Mennonite. It was the sixth time already this season that Wilson scored 30-plus points in a game, as Mennonite (8-3) won its sixth game in a row. Izzy Mack drilled three treys and scored a season-high 15 points for Cocalico. … Wilson heads into Tuesday’s first-place showdown game vs. undefeated Lancaster Country Day averaging 27.6 points a game. The junior is up to 1,064 career points.

Northern Lebanon 44, East Pennsboro 22 — One day after suffering their first loss this season, the host Vikings (10-1) got back on track. Zara Zerman poured in 21 points, and Northern Lebanon used a 10-1 second-quarter run to grab a 28-8 halftime lead and breeze past EP. … Zerman, a Kutztown commit, is up to 1,259 career points, and she’s scoring at a 23.3 clip with seven 3’s in the last three games.

York 58, McCaskey 48 — The host Red Tornado had a 35-point second-half explosion, but McCaskey trailed 27-13 at the break and couldn’t get over the hump. Malia Taylor knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Ahni-yah Parker chipped in with 13 points for the Tornado (3-9).

Dallastown 49, Penn Manor 44 — The Comets made a furious second-half comeback, but came up short against the Wildcats. Aniya Matthews scored 17 points and host Dallastown bolted to a 31-16 lead at the half. Penn Manor roared back with a 28-18 second-half blitz, but couldn’t catch the Wildcats. Lily Sugra (14 points), Emily Riggs (season-high 13 points) and Morgan Miller (11 points, three 3's) paced the Comets (3-7).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Also Saturday … Manheim Central, Solanco and Conestoga Valley all participated in West York’s showcase event. The Barons, Golden Mules and Buckskins all suffered losses. Here’s the story …

