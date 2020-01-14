Another week of L-L League girls’ basketball action tipped off on Monday, with a couple of key section games on the docket, plus some intriguing nonleague clashes. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 48, Warwick 39 — The host Mountaineers kept a stranglehold on the top spot in the section hunt, racing out to a 26-18 lead at the break and then fending off the Warriors. Gabbie Gerola-Hill popped in three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points for Ephrata, which closed the game on a 14-6 clip for its fifth win in a row. Lauren Pyle scored 16 points and Tanner Armstrong chipped in with 10 points for Warwick, which made a run with a 15-8 third-quarter spree. But the Warriors (3-4, 5-7) couldn’t get over the hump, and slipped two games behind Ephrata (4-2, 10-4) in the section standings. … Gerola-Hill joined the 800-point club in the victory; she’s up to 819 career points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 33 — It’s one night at a time for the Golden Mules, who certainly got their week off on the right foot. Needing a victory to remain in at least a first-place tie with Manheim Central, Solanco closed the game on a rip-roaring 20-9 run and KO’d the host Pioneers. Nikki Trout (season-high 10 points) and Jenna Dombach (10 points) paced the Golden Mules, who trailed L-S 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter. But Solanco (5-2, 7-7) finished with a flourish, and is percentage points ahead of Manheim Central in the race. The Golden Mules host the Barons — with sole possession of first place on the line — on Tuesday night in Quarryville. Nora Holmes bottomed out four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for L-S (2-4, 5-8), which couldn’t slam the door, and slipped another game back in the race.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 79, Octorara 28 — The host Crusaders got their busy week started right, remaining alone in first place in the section race with a convincing win over the Braves. Vivian Klemmer poured in a career-high 16 points, Sommer Reeser drilled four treys and scored 15 points, and Catholic bolted to a 44-15 halftime lead and never looked back. The Crusaders (6-0, 10-2) capped it with a 21-3 third-quarter run, and now gears up for section games vs. Donegal and Elco, before finishing the week with a nonleague clash on Saturday vs. Berks Catholic. Jamera Brown scored 9 points for Octorara (1-6, 1-11). … Reeser inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau; she’s up to 960 career points.

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic 47, Executive Charter Academy 25 — Avery Hupp paced a balanced attack with 10 points, and the Beavers (8-8) broke the game wide open with a 22-3 third-quarter run and snapped a 3-game slide. Executive Charter Academy is situated in Allentown; this is a home-and-home nonleague series, as Lebanon Catholic will host ECA later in the season.

Cedar Cliff 43, Elizabethtown 27 — The host Bears stepped out of Section 2 play for the evening and fell to the Mid-Penn heavyweight Colts, who secured a 21-10 halftime lead and picked up the victory. Ainsley Raybold scored 9 points for E-town (9-4), which has another nonleague game on Thursday vs. Milton Hershey, before a first-place showdown at Ephrata on Friday.

East Pennsboro 54, Annville-Cleona 32 — The host Panthers jumped out to a 32-12 lead at the break, and then outscored the Little Dutchmen 13-3 in the third quarter to ice it. Mandy Roman (18 points) and Olivia Taverna (16 points) paced EP, while Brittney Nye scored 11 points for A-C (1-14).

Trinity 75, Lancaster Mennonite 51 — Fresh off a victory over Lancaster Catholic on Saturday in the Catholic Showcase, the Shamrocks kept on keeping on. Lauren Trumpy popped in 22 points, William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson sank five 3’s and bucketed 19 points, and Trinity hit the host Blazers with a 38-27 first-half blitz, and then outscored Mennonite 20-10 in the third quarter. Mariah Wilson, the L-L League’s leading scorer, poured in 32 points in defeat for the Blazers (9-5).

Also Monday, Columbia welcomed Linden Hall for a nonleague game, and the Lions — the top-ranked team in the D3-2A power ratings — picked up the W. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manheim Central at Solanco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Lebanon Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage