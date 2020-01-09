Not an overly busy Wednesday night on the L-L League girls’ basketball schedule. But there were a couple of key matchups on the slate, as the section races continue to take shape. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 61, Lancaster Mennonite 51 — Still undefeated. Still alone in first place. The Cougars went 14-8 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room, and Ashanti Duncan (season-high 25 points) and Annabelle Copeland (16 points) sparked the offense as Country Day (5-0, 10-0) held off the host Blazers in a first-place showdown. Mennonite, which had its 6-game winning streak snapped, needed a win to force a first-place tie, as the Blazers continue their quest to defend their Section 5 crown. But Country Day took care of business, swept the season series vs. Mennonite, and remained two games ahead of the Blazers (4-2, 8-4) and victorious Pequea Valley in the section race. L-L League leading scorer Mariah Wilson popped in 23 points for Mennonite, which trailed 37-32 at the break, but couldn’t catch the Cougars in the second half. … Copeland’s 16-point effort leaves her at 898 career points; she’ll need 2 points to join the 900-club on Thursday, when Country Day takes on Lancaster County Christian in a nonleague bout. ... Duncan continues to sizzle in the post for Country Day; she had 24 points in a win over Schuylkill Valley on Dec. 27 and 25 points in a victory against Wyomissing on Dec. 28. Tack on her 25-point night against Mennonite, and Duncan is scoring at a 21.3 clip in the last six games. She's up to 1,123 career points for the Cougars, who are the lone undefeated team in the L-L League. Duncan needs 208 points to become the program's all-time leading scorer; she's currently No. 2 on the Cougars' list.

Pequea Valley 45, Lebanon Catholic 43 — The Braves closed the game on a 16-4 spree to rally valiantly past the host Beavers, who led 21-10 after the first quarter and 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Bethany Bills (14 points) and Caroline Horst (11 points) paced PV on the scoresheet, as the Braves (4-2, 8-3) remained in a second-place tie with Lancaster Mennonite, which fell to front-runner Lancaster Country Day. Sami Hatzfeld and Avery Hupp scored 10 points apiece for Lebanon Catholic (1-4, 7-6), which couldn’t slam the door, and had its 2-game winning streak snapped. ... Horst joined the 800-point club on Wednesday; she's up to 801 in her Braves' career.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 44, Cocalico 43 — The host Spartans outscored the Eagles 9-8 in OT for the victory, snapping a 7-game slide in the process. Erin Gonzalez drilled four 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 23 points for Garden Spot, while Hannah Custer bucketed a season-high 21 points for Cocalico, which outscored Garden Spot (1-5, 3-9) 20-18 in the second half to force OT. The Eagles (2-4, 3-8) have a quick turnaround, with a nonleague game at Section 2 leader Ephrata on Thursday. We’ll have LNP coverage from that backyard rivalry scrap.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 33, Conestoga Valley 28 — Jade Love-Morris (season-high 13 points) and Macy Seaman (12 points) paced the offense, and the host Bears (3-3, 8-3) opened the game on a 9-2 clip and then fended off the pesky Buckskins (0-6, 1-12). Laela Robinson had 10 points for CV, which closed the game on a 17-12 run, but couldn’t catch E-town, as the Bears remained alone in second place, a game behind Ephrata in the section hunt.

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 50, McCaskey 47 — The Comets stopped a 2-game slide as Lily Sugra (season-high 22 points) and Morgan Miller (14 points) paced PM, which trailed 30-22 at the break before rallying past the host Red Tornado. The Comets (2-4, 4-8) went 12-6 in the third quarter, and outscored McCaskey (1-5, 3-10) 28-17 in the second half to pick up the W. Ahni-yah Parker (18 points) and Malia Taylor (11 points) led the Tornado, which suffered its fourth straight loss.

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon 38, Middletown 15 — The beat goes on for the Vikings, who improved to 11-1 after soaring past the Blue Raiders. Zara Zerman popped in 15 points, and host Northern Lebanon bolted to a 14-3 lead, and then outscored Middletown 18-9 over the middle two quarters for the victory. ... Zerman is up to 1,274 career points — 207 points shy of becoming Northern Lebanon's all-time leading scorer.

Northeastern York 48, Annville-Cleona 27 — Jordan Jennings scored 10 points, and the Bobcats outscored the host Dutchmen 28-11 in the second half for the win. Alyssa Ulrich scored 7 points for A-C (1-12).

Also Wednesday, Hempfield took over sole possession of first place in the Section 1 chase with a hard-fought, 1-point win over Cedar Crest. Here’s the game story …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 4

Donegal at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster County Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p..m.

