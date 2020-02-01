Just five nonleague games on Saturday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and links:

Hempfield 38, Chambersburg 22 — The Section 1-champ Black Knights closed the game on a 12-4 clip, and Lindsey Durkota poured in a season-high 22 points for host Hempfield, which won its third game in a row. The Knights (16-5) will go for a perfect 13-0 league run on Tuesday at home vs. McCaskey. Hempfield then awaits the play-in winner of the Section 3 runner-up (Manheim Central) vs. the Section 5 runner-up for a quarterfinal-round game next Saturday in Landisville.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Solanco 51, Daniel Boone 19 — Jenna Dombach paced a balanced attack with three 3-pointers and 11 points, the Section 3-champ Golden Mules led 25-13 at the break, and then Solanco (13-8) outscored the host Blazers 26-6 in the second half to win it. The Golden Mules wrap up their regular season on Tuesday with a nonleague game at Warwick — and that’s a potential league playoff preview, depending how the brackets turn out. Solanco gets the play-in winner of the Section 2 runner-up vs. the Section 4 runner-up (Northern Lebanon) in a quarterfinal-round game next Saturday in Quarryville.

Cocalico 46, Dover 28 — Olivia Sensenig (11 points) and Kiersten Shipton (10 points) paced the host Eagles (6-15), who used a 14-4 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room and snap a 4-game losing slide. Cocalico wraps up its regular season on Tuesday at home against Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central.

West York 44, Penn Manor 31 — Makennah Hoffman scored 18 points, and the Bulldogs closed the game on a 14-5 run and fended off the host Comets. Morgan Miller hit three 3’s and popped in 11 points for Penn Manor (7-14), which was within 20-17 at the half and 30-27 through three quarters. But West York finished fast for the victory. One more game to go for the Comets: Monday in a nonleague tilt at Cedar Cliff.

Also Saturday, Manheim Township capped its busy week with a nonleague victory at Lampeter-Strasburg. Here’s the story …

* Stay tuned for the weekly Sunday Notebook, with a look at all of the section races and playoff scenarios, as the final week of the regular season arrives. The L-L League play-in playoff games are Thursday.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

MONDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Linden Hall, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Octorara at Rising Sun (Maryland), 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

