Lancaster Mennonite vs Pequea Valley-LL Girls Basketball
Pequea Valley's Bethany Bills (15) races down the court as Lancaster Mennonite's Tiana Delgado (5) defends during second half action of an L-L section 5 girls basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Wednesday December 18, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Just four games on Monday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket, all of the nonleague variety, as the final week of the regular season commenced. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes and links

Pequea Valley 63, Waynesboro 29 — The Braves gassed up the bus and headed all the way over to Franklin County, near the Maryland line, and they picked up a convincing victory. Caroline Horst (17 points), Abbey Leslie (13 points) and Bethany Bills (10 points) led the scoring brigade, and PV used a devastating 29-7 second-quarter blitz to grab a commanding 43-11 lead and cruised from there. The Braves (16-5) iced it with a 15-7 third-quarter clip, and won their third game in a row; PV is 6-1 in its last seven games, and finishes up its Section 5 slate on Tuesday against undefeated champ Lancaster Country Day. Horst, a senior, should/could join the 1,000-point club against the Cougars; she’s up to 996 career points.

Cedar Cliff 56, Penn Manor 35 — The host Colts raced out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and topped the Comets. Julia Hoffman had 16 points for Cedar Cliff, which led 30-9 at the half. Sydney Shepos popped in 11 points for Penn Manor, which finished its regular-season schedule; the Comets went 7-15 this season.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Rising Sun (Maryland) 56, Octorara 29 — The Braves headed to Maryland for this nonleague clash, and Rising Sun took command early with a 25-15 first-half run, and then outscored Octorara 20-4 in the third quarter for some breathing room. Jamera Brown scored 8 points for the Braves (2-19).

Also Monday, in a much-anticipated nonleague showdown featuring a pair of reigning District 3 champs, Lancaster Catholic knocked off Linden Hall on the Lions’ home court in Lititz. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from the Crusaders’ victory

* Two games with playoff implications on Tuesday: First up, in Section 1, where Ephrata, the champ, heads to Elizabethtown, and the Bears need a win to clinch second place and a league playoff spot. If Ephrata wins, Warwick gets second place and the playoff spot. … And in Section 5, Pequea Valley hosts Lancaster Country Day, and a Braves’ victory — or if Columbia KO’s Lancaster Mennonite — gives them second place. If PV and Mennonite end up tied for second, it goes to the tiebreaker criteria. … Also Tuesday, Manheim Township is at Cedar Crest, and the Falcons need a win to tie the Blue Streaks for second place. But Township owns the tiebreaker over Cedar Crest, so win or lose, Township is heading toward a quarterfinal-round matchup on Saturday at Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic. … Hempfield, the Section 1 winner, will go for a perfect 13-0 league ride when the Black Knights welcome McCaskey on Tuesday. … Some intrigue in the Lancaster Catholic at Elco Section 4 finale: Elco is sitting on the 10-line in the 10-team D3-4A bracket, mere percentage points ahead of Schuylkill Valley, which finished 14-8 overall. The Raiders would safely be in the field with a win over the top-seeded Crusaders; but will a loss cost them the 10th and final spot?

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Solanco at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

