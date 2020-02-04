Just four games on Monday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket, all of the nonleague variety, as the final week of the regular season commenced. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes and links …

Pequea Valley 63, Waynesboro 29 — The Braves gassed up the bus and headed all the way over to Franklin County, near the Maryland line, and they picked up a convincing victory. Caroline Horst (17 points), Abbey Leslie (13 points) and Bethany Bills (10 points) led the scoring brigade, and PV used a devastating 29-7 second-quarter blitz to grab a commanding 43-11 lead and cruised from there. The Braves (16-5) iced it with a 15-7 third-quarter clip, and won their third game in a row; PV is 6-1 in its last seven games, and finishes up its Section 5 slate on Tuesday against undefeated champ Lancaster Country Day. Horst, a senior, should/could join the 1,000-point club against the Cougars; she’s up to 996 career points.

Cedar Cliff 56, Penn Manor 35 — The host Colts raced out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and topped the Comets. Julia Hoffman had 16 points for Cedar Cliff, which led 30-9 at the half. Sydney Shepos popped in 11 points for Penn Manor, which finished its regular-season schedule; the Comets went 7-15 this season.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Rising Sun (Maryland) 56, Octorara 29 — The Braves headed to Maryland for this nonleague clash, and Rising Sun took command early with a 25-15 first-half run, and then outscored Octorara 20-4 in the third quarter for some breathing room. Jamera Brown scored 8 points for the Braves (2-19).

Also Monday, in a much-anticipated nonleague showdown featuring a pair of reigning District 3 champs, Lancaster Catholic knocked off Linden Hall on the Lions’ home court in Lititz. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from the Crusaders’ victory …

* Two games with playoff implications on Tuesday: First up, in Section 1, where Ephrata, the champ, heads to Elizabethtown, and the Bears need a win to clinch second place and a league playoff spot. If Ephrata wins, Warwick gets second place and the playoff spot. … And in Section 5, Pequea Valley hosts Lancaster Country Day, and a Braves’ victory — or if Columbia KO’s Lancaster Mennonite — gives them second place. If PV and Mennonite end up tied for second, it goes to the tiebreaker criteria. … Also Tuesday, Manheim Township is at Cedar Crest, and the Falcons need a win to tie the Blue Streaks for second place. But Township owns the tiebreaker over Cedar Crest, so win or lose, Township is heading toward a quarterfinal-round matchup on Saturday at Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic. … Hempfield, the Section 1 winner, will go for a perfect 13-0 league ride when the Black Knights welcome McCaskey on Tuesday. … Some intrigue in the Lancaster Catholic at Elco Section 4 finale: Elco is sitting on the 10-line in the 10-team D3-4A bracket, mere percentage points ahead of Schuylkill Valley, which finished 14-8 overall. The Raiders would safely be in the field with a win over the top-seeded Crusaders; but will a loss cost them the 10th and final spot?

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Solanco at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

