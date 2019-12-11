It was a busy night of L-L League girls’ basketball action on Tuesday, with nonleague games spread out all over the area. Plenty of news and notables in this roundup …

NONLEAGUE

Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 45 — The Falcons led 29-23 at the half and 43-37 through three quarters, but the host Bulldogs, who were playing their season-opener, closed the game on a 12-2 blitz and shocked Cedar Crest. Kaya Burkhart had a game-high 22 points for the victors, while Reese Glover hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Falcons (1-2). Cedar Crest was excellent from deep with seven treys in all; Meghan Sholley also drilled three 3’s for the Falcons, but they couldn’t slam the door.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Manheim Township 51, Exeter 23 — Katie Bushong continued her blistering start with 18 points, and the host Blue Streaks used a punishing 19-0 second-quarter run to sail past the Eagles. Bushong is up to 944 career points for Township, which won its second game in a row and is now 2-1.

Reading 65, McCaskey 35 — The Red Tornado, fresh off snapping a 30-game losing streak after beating Red Land last Saturday in the third-place game of Elizabethtown’s tip-off tournament, fell behind 34-20 at the break, and the Red Knights closed the game on a 17-6 spurt to knock off McCaskey. Katera Key had 20 points for Reading, while Alijah Thornton-Bey and Malia Taylor had 9 points apiece for the host Tornado (1-2).

Penn Manor 46, Cocalico 35 — The host Comets picked up their first victory this season behind Morgan Miller, who dropped 24 points for Penn Manor (1-2), which went 30-21 in the second half to subdue the Eagles. Izzy Mack bottomed-out three 3’s and scored 9 points for Cocalico (1-2).

Dallastown 68, Conestoga Valley 26 — The Wildcats grabbed a 20-6 first-quarter lead, and then outscored the host Buckskins 16-2 in the second quarter for a commanding 36-8 lead at the break. Aniya Matthews had 13 points for Dallastown, while Taylor Hehnly paced CV (1-2) with 9 points.

Ephrata 74, Garden Spot 32 — Gabbie Gerola-Hill (21 points, four 3’s), Jasmine Griffin (15 points), Olivia Fedorshak (12 points) and Jocelyn Umana (10 points) paced a balanced attack, and the Mountaineers (2-1) bolted to a 40-15 halftime cushion and never looked back. Taylor Soehner popped in 18 points for the host Spartans (1-2).

Governor Mifflin 57, Lebanon 50 — The Cedars had a 16-8 third-quarter spree to get back in the game, but the Mustangs’ 33-point first-half barrage, plus a 16-point fourth-quarter run, was enough to hold off Lebanon. Olivia Uffner (15 points) and Giahny Correa (11 points) paced the host Cedars (0-3).

Twin Valley 53, Lampeter-Strasburg 25 — In a potential D3-5A playoff preview clash, it was all TV, which raced out to a 33-11 halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Pioneers. Jackie Martin hit a couple of 3’s and popped in 9 points for L-S (1-2).

Donegal 49, Columbia 29 — The host Indians (2-1) opened up a 24-12 lead at the break, and went 15-7 in the third quarter to open up some breathing in this battle of backyard rivals. Kiera Baughman poured in 30 points to lead Donegal, while Lesasia Hardy had 10 points for the Crimson Tide (0-3). ... Baughman, an IUP recruit, is inching closer toward Donegal's all-time program scoring record; she's up to 1,325 career points.

Fleetwood 32, Elco 30 — The Raiders led 14-10 at the half and 22-20 through three, but the host Tigers outscored Elco 12-8 down the stretch and edged the Raiders. Amanda Smith bucketed 14 points for Elco (1-2).

Lancaster Country Day 62, Octorara 30 — The Cougars improved to 3-0 thanks to a 38-12 first-half clip, and Country Day outscored the host Braves 21-4 in the second quarter to open up plenty of breathing room before the break. Annabelle Copeland scored 17 points and Genesis Meadows had 15 points for the Cougars. ... Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan had eight points, giving her 982 in her career. She’ll need 18 points for 1,000 in her career on Wednesday when the Cougars host Pequea Valley for a 6 p.m., varsity-only Section 5-opener tip-off. … Copeland, another senior, recently joined the 800-point club; she’s at 826 career points, including her time at Palmyra.

Conrad Weiser 49, Annville-Cleona 32 — Two cold spells hurt the host Little Dutchmen, who were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter, and then 22-7 in the fourth quarter as the Scouts picked up the victory. Brittney Nye had 12 points for A-C (0-3).

Lancaster Mennonite 47, Brandywine Heights 33 — That’s back-to-back wins for the Blazers, who were right back in the W column on Tuesday after beating Oley Valley on Monday. Against Brandywine Heights, Mariah Wilson remained hot with 30 points, and Mennonite (2-2) led 23-17 at the half and pulled away from the host Bullets. … Wilson has 100 points in four games this season — 25.0 per game, tops in the L-L League — and she’s up to 860 career points, four games into her junior campaign.

West Perry at Northern Lebanon — No report.

Also Tuesday, in an intriguing nonleague game featuring a pair of squads coming off section championships last winter, Elizabethtown got off to a fast start, and then fended off hard-charging Solanco for a 10-point win. Here’s the game story:

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 5

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m. (LNP coverage!)

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic at Lititz Christian, 6 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Central, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern York at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage