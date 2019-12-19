Just one game on Thursday’s L-L League girls’ basketball schedule. Columbia protected its home court with a win over Lebanon Catholic. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

SECTION 5

Columbia 56, Lebanon Catholic 51 — Morgan Bigler (18 points), MacKenzie Burke (11 points) and Daizha Tucker (10 points) led the host Crimson Tide (2-1, 2-4), which took a 35-24 halftime lead and eased past the Beavers. Burke scored 10 first-quarter points to spark Columbia’s hot start, as the Tide jumped into the lead pack in the section race. Avery Hupp (18 points) and Alyssa Loser (11 points) paced Lebanon Catholic (0-3, 3-4), which has dropped four games in a row since a 3-0 start. BOX SCORE

Milestone alert: When Donegal takes on Garden Spot on Friday in New Holland, Indians’ senior Kiera Baughman will start the game with 1,410 points — 16 shy of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Section 1-2 crossovers

Cedar Crest at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3-4 crossovers

Cocalico at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Manheim Central at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Lebanon Catholic at Conestoga Christian, 7:30 p.m.

