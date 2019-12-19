A very busy night in L-L League girls’ basketball action on Wednesday, with crossover games and Section 5 showdowns galore. Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Cedar Crest 41, Ephrata 39 — A real barn-burner in Falcon Country, where host Cedar Crest outscored the Mountaineers 11-9 in the fourth quarter to remain in first place along with Hempfield and Manheim Township in the Section 1 chase. Ephrata led 21-14 at the half and the Falcons (3-0, 5-2) went 16-9 in the third quarter to tie it at 30-30 heading into the fourth. Reese Glover (18 points), Sarah Laney (13 points) and Sarah Batra (12 points) led Cedar Crest, which won its fourth game in a row, while Gabbie Gerola-Hill and Jasmine Griffin bucketed 10 points apiece for the Mounts (1-2, 4-3), who dipped into a first-place tie in Section 2 with Elizabethtown, Lebanon and Warwick.

Hempfield 50, Lebanon 36 — That’s four wins in a row for the red-hot Black Knights, who raced out to a 29-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Cedars. Autumn Cook (season-high 16 points), Lindsey Durkota (season-high 13 points) and Lauren Moffatt (11 points) led host Hempfield (3-0, 4-2), while Giahny Correa canned four 3’s and scored 19 points for Lebanon (1-2, 1-5).

Manheim Township 55, Conestoga Valley 22 — The Blue Streaks made it five wins in a row, opening the game on a 20-4 run, and then outscoring the visiting Buckskins 18-4 in the third quarter to remain in a 3-way tie for first place in Section 1 with Cedar Crest and Hempfield. Katie Bushong, who joined the 1,000-point club on Monday, popped in a season-high 31 points for Township (3-0, 6-1) and Ashley Andrew had 9 points for CV (0-3, 1-6).

Warwick 37, McCaskey 26 — The Warriors opened up some breathing room with a 12-4 third-quarter clip, Lauren Pyle popped in 10 points, and Warwick (1-2, 2-4) snapped a 4-game losing skid. Malia Taylor scored 9 points for the host Red Tornado (1-2, 2-5).

Elizabethtown 35, Penn Manor 33 — The Bears jumped out to a 26-14 halftime lead, but the host Comets punched back with an 8-0 third-quarter run. But E-town held off PM at the wire. Ainsley Raybold rattled in five 3’s and scored a season-high 20 points for the Bears (1-2, 4-2), who snapped a 2-game slide and joined a 4-way tie for first place in Section 2. Sydney Shepos scored 13 points for the Comets (1-2, 2-4).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lancaster Catholic 49, Cocalico 41 — This was a 37-37 game through three quarters, and the Crusaders closed the game on a 12-4 run to stave off the host Eagles. Katie Haefner and Sommer Reeser scored 12 points apiece for Catholic (3-0, 4-1), which joined undefeated Northern Lebanon atop the Section 4 standings. Hannah Custer and Izzy Mack scored 13 points each for Cocalico (0-3, 1-6), which dropped its fifth game in a row.

Northern Lebanon 48, Garden Spot 17 — The Vikings raced out to a 25-4 halftime lead — including a 15-0 second-quarter spurt — and then held the host Spartans to three third-quarter points and remained unbeaten and atop the Section 4 race. Zara Zerman hit three 3’s and pumped in 25 points for Northern Lebanon (3-0, 6-0), while Olivia Usner had 8 points for the Spartans (0-3, 2-5), who suffered their third setback in a row.

Lampeter-Strasburg 85, Octorara 25 — One night after the Braves snapped a 25-game losing streak as a full-time L-L League member, Octorara saw the host Pioneers open the game on a 53-12 run and cruise from there. Nora Holmes (18 points), Hailey Leaman (season-high 11 points), Emma Drouillard (11 points) and Annabeth Groff (season-high 10 points) led L-S (2-1, 3-3); Jamera Brown scored 9 points for the Braves (1-2, 1-4).

Manheim Central 60, Donegal 46 — Laura Good (season-high 20 points), Maddie Knier (19 points) and Kassidy Michael (14 points) led the host Barons, and Central had a 23-point first-quarter run. The Indians were within 33-31 at the half, but the Barons (2-1, 5-2) went 27-15 after the break to fend off Donegal. Catie Weber (season-high 14 points) and Kiera Baughman (13 points) paced the Indians (0-3, 2-5), who dropped their fourth game in a row. Baughman, an IUP recruit, is up to 1,410 career points — 16 points shy of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Solanco 34, Elco 28 — A big win for the host Golden Mules, who outscored the Raiders 22-13 in the second half and knocked Elco out of a first-place tie in the Section 4 race. Jenna Dombach scored 12 points for Solanco (2-1, 3-4), which jumped into a first-place tie in Section 3 with L-S and Manheim Central. Ashley Yoh had 9 points for the Raiders (2-1, 3-3), who led 10-4 after the first quarter before the Mules rallied.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 57, Annville-Cleona 34 — The smoldering-hot Cougars remained undefeated and alone in first place as Ashanti Duncan (18 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (12 points) and Genesis Meadows (11 points) paced a balanced offensive attack, and Country Day (4-0, 7-0) raced out to a 29-14 halftime edge and never looked back. Emily Brightbill had 11 points for the Dutchmen, who remained winless (0-3, 0-6).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Also Wednesday, Lancaster Mennonite turned its pressure defense up a notch and rallied past Pequea Valley. Here is the game story, plus a photo gallery …

THURSDAY’S GAME

SECTION 5

Lebanon Catholic at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage