Saturday was loaded with holiday tournament games across the region, and six L-L League girls’ basketball teams won championships: Northern Lebanon, Elizabethtown, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Lancaster Country Day and Pequea Valley all went 2-0 and captured tourney crowns over the weekend. Saturday's theme: Overtime. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notes and links …

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon 44, McCaskey 41 — Make that a rip-roaring 9-0 start for the Vikings, who closed Saturday’s championship game on a 16-8 run to squeeze past the Red Tornado. Zara Zerman hit four 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 27 points and Lindsay McFeaters chipped in with 13 points for Northern Lebanon, which trailed 21-18 at the half and 33-28 heading into the fourth quarter before finishing with a flourish. Deziray Rosario (season-high 13 points) and Ahni-yah Parker (12 points) paced McCaskey (3-7), which couldn’t hold on late, but picked up a silver trophy after beating host Lebanon in OT on Friday.

Lebanon 55, New Oxford 50 — The host Cedars won the third-place game, using a 23-12 second-quarter run to take a 28-24 halftime lead, and then ease past New Oxford. Giahny Correa pumped in a season-high 27 points and Maddie Bishop added 10 points for Lebanon (3-6).

LANCASTER CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic 64, Central Bucks West 62 — This might be the early clubhouse leader for Game of the Year. The host Crusaders fell behind 21-6 in the first quarter, rallied to tie the game at 32-32 at the break, and mixed in a third-quarter buzzer-beater to stay in it. Catholic (8-1) eventually forced OT, and outscored the Bucks 9-7 in OT to secure the tourney title. Bryanna Hicks scored a season-high 18 points and Sommer Reeser hit four treys and popped in a season-high 18 points for the Crusaders, who won their eighth game in a row. Penn State recruit Maddie Burke hit six 3’s and scored 28 points for Central Bucks West, which had its 5-game winning streak snapped. … Reeser is poised to become the next L-L League player to join the 1,000-point club; the senior sniper is up to 930 career points.

Ephrata 57, Red Land 37 — In the third-place game, the Mountaineers (6-4) pounced early, racing out to a 33-14 halftime lead, including a 20-8 second-quarter clip to seize control. Jasmine Griffin (18 points) and Gabbie Gerola-Hill (15 points) led Ephrata’s offensive attack; Kennedy O’Brien bucketed 17 points for Red Land, which remained winless this season.

WYOMISSING TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day 62, Wyomissing 48 — The Cougars finished fast, outscoring the host Spartans 34-21 in the second half to earn the tourney championship. Ashanti Duncan poured in a season-high 25 points and Kaela Stankiewicz added 16 points for the Cougars, who remained undefeated at 9-0.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 63, Brandywine Heights 31 — The Braves secured the tourney title as Caroline Horst (20 points), Bethany Bills (15 points, three 3’s) and Clara Neff (11 points) led the way. The Braves (7-3) bolted to a 28-19 lead at the half, and then used a 19-4 third-quarter spree to pull away for good. Horst had 50 points in the two games; she popped in a 30 points on Friday in a win over Daniel Boone.

YORK SUBURBAN TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central 42, York Suburban 36 — The Barons captured the tournament championship, outscoring the host Trojans 10-5 in the fourth quarter to win it at the wire. York Suburban led 10-5 early, but Central (7-3) went 18-8 in the second quarter for a 23-18 halftime cushion. Laura Good (13 points) and Kassidy Michael (10 points) led the Barons’ scoring brigade.

Donegal 42, South Western 39 — In the third-place game, Kiera Baughman bucketed 20 points, Maddie Gohn chipped in a season-high 13 points, and the Indians closed the game on a 14-8 clip to hold off the Mustangs. Donegal (4-6) led 18-12 at the half before South Western rallied. But the Indians finished fast and took third place.

NORTHEASTERN YORK TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown 41, Northeastern 40 — The Bears needed overtime, but they captured the Bobcats’ holiday event for the fourth year in a row. Carly Sedun (season-high 17 points) and Ainsley Raybold (13 points, three 3’s) were double-digit scorers, Sedun had a key OT bucket, and Jade Love-Morris hit four clutch foul shots in OT for the Bears, who outscored Northeastern 6-5 in OT. E-town (7-2) outscored the Bobcats 11-10 in the fourth quarter to force OT, as the Bears won their fourth game in a row.

Columbia 50, West Perry 42 — The Crimson Tide won the third-place game, overcoming a 2-point third quarter to top the Mustangs. MacKenzie Burke (21 points) and Audreanna Frazier (17 points) paced Columbia, which led 29-20 at the half before West Perry rallied with a 9-2 third-quarter clip. But the Tide (3-6) held on for third place.

SOLANCO TOURNAMENT

Red Lion 45, Solanco 34 — Tip of the cap to vet Red Lion coach Don Dimoff, who picked up his 500th career victory as the Lions topped the host Golden Mules for tourney gold. Chloe Tollinger scored 14 points for Red Lion, held Solanco (4-6) to 2 third-quarter points, and grabbed a commanding 35-26 lead through three quarters. Jenna Dombach (13 points) and Jade Eshelman (10 points) led the Mules, who picked up the silver trophy.

Penn Manor 45, Conestoga Valley 36 — The Comets earned a third-place finish in the Mules’ holiday event after bolting to a 24-17 lead and then easing past the Buckskins. It’s the second time PM has topped CV already this season; the Comets (3-6) beat the Bucks 45-33 in an L-L League Section 1-2 crossover game earlier this month. Saturday, Sydney Shepos poured in a season-high 17 points to lead the Comets. Taylor Hehnly scored 9 points for CV (1-9).

HERSHEY TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Middletown 16 — Nora Holmes popped in 16 points, Annabeth Groff hit three 3’s and scored 12 points, and the Pioneers used a 13-0 third-quarter blitz to top the Blue Raiders and secure a third-place finish in the tourney. L-S (4-5) outscored Middletown 26-4 in the second half.

STATE COLLEGE TOURNAMENT

Hempfield 53, Freire Charter 8 — An outstanding defensive effort for the Black Knights, who did not allow a single field goal while earning a third-place finish in Happy Valley. Freire Charter, out of District 12 in Philadelphia, didn’t get any buckets, and went 8 for 15 at the foul line. Hempfield (6-4) opened the game on a 22-2 blitz, and held Freire Charter to 2 second-half points. Orianna Edmond led the Knights’ balanced attack with 10 points, but it was Hempfield’s defense that stole the show.

ANNVILLE-CLEONA TOURNAMENT

Littlestown 45, Annville-Cleona 31 — The Thunderbolts took a 26-13 halftime lead and never looked back, topping the host Little Dutchmen to claim A-C’s holiday tournament championship. Brittney Nye and Makenzie Drane had 8 points apiece for the Dutchmen (1-9), who topped Octorara in the first round on Friday for their first win this season. But Littlestown used a 12-4 second-quarter clip to build a 13-point lead and win the crown.

Tulpehocken 50, Octorara 29 — In the third-place game, Tulpy jumped out to a 27-8 lead at the break and never looked back. Jordan Boyer bucketed 25 points for the victors, while Jamera Brown scored 10 points to pace Octorara (1-7).

LEBANON CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

Linden Hall 83, Lebanon Catholic 43 — In a championship-game showdown featuring a pair of former D3-1A rivals, Favour Mbeledeogu drilled six 3-pointers and popped in 22 points, and the Lions broke the game open with a 31-point third-quarter blitz to earn the title. Linden Hall, the reigning D3-2A champ, led 33-18 at the half before pulling away for good in the third. The Lions hit 13 3-pointers. Maria Pastal scored 11 points for Lebanon Catholic (5-5).

LOWER DAUPHIN TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin 42, Cedar Crest 38 — This was an 18-18 game at the break, and host LD outscored the Falcons 24-20 in the second half to win the championship game. Reese Glover scored 9 points for Cedar Crest (7-4), which picked up the runner-up trophy.

PINE GROVE TOURNAMENT

William Allen 64, Elco 53 — In the third-place game, the Raiders suffered a heart-breaker setback in overtime, as Allen closed regulation time on a 19-13 run to force OT, and then outscored Elco 14-3 in OT to win it. Jakaya Wise scored six of her 13 points in OT for Allen, which trailed 24-23 at the half and 37-31 after three quarters before rallying. Kailey Eckhart (16 points), Katelyn Rueppel (season-high 12 points) and Ashley Yoh (11 points) led Elco (5-5), which went 22 for 28 at the foul line, but couldn’t fend off Allen — which drilled nine 3-pointers — down the stretch.

FYI: One more holiday tournament to finish up on the schedule, and that's on Monday at Manheim Township. At 6 p.m., West York will take on defending D3-5A champ Palmyra in the third-place game, and the host Blue Streaks will play Berks County power Twin Valley for the championship in the nightcap. We'll have LNP coverage from Neffsville.

