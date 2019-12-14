Just three nonleague games on Saturday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket. Here’s a roundup, with a few notables …

Manheim Central 71, Daniel Boone 39 — That’s three wins in a row for the Barons, who jumped out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead, and then outscored the host Blazers 27-9 in the second quarter for a commanding 41-13 edge at the break. Maddie Knier had 22 points and eight rebounds, Laura Good added 18 points, and Kassidy Michael chipped in with 10 points for Central (4-1), which feasted on 29 turnovers. Good and Michael hit for season-highs in scoring for the Barons.

Hempfield 29, Lower Dauphin 26 — Don’t look now, but the Black Knights are picking up speed. After a 0-2 start, Hempfield made it two wins in a row on Saturday, outscoring the Falcons 11-3 in the fourth quarter to ice it. Despite scoring zero second-quarter points, the host Knights led 14-10 at the half. LD answered with a 13-4 third-quarter run. But Lauren Moffatt scored 7 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Hempfield (2-2) got the job done. Lindsey Durkota added 10 points for the Knights, who topped Ephrata on Friday for a 1-0 start in league play.

Christian School of York 44, Lebanon Catholic 30 — In a battle of longtime D3-1A combatants, CSY jumped out to an early 11-2 advantage, led 20-7 at the break, and coasted past the Beavers, who dropped their second game in a row after a 3-0 start. Alyssa Loser hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Maria Pastal splashed a pair of 3’s and had 10 points for Lebanon Catholic.

