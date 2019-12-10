It was a light night in L-L League girls’ basketball circles on Monday, with just three nonleague games — all featuring Section 5 teams — dotting the schedule. And the three local squads that played took on Berks County outfits. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables, with a busy Tuesday docket coming up …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Oley Valley 22 — The defending Section 5 champs kicked off their busy week with a big win over the Lynx, as the Blazers cruised to a 45-6 lead at the half and never looked back. Mariah Wilson hit three 3-pointers and pumped in 27 points, and Rebecca Lane and Tiana Delgado bucketed 7 points apiece for Mennonite, which drained eight 3’s in all, and led 20-3 after the first quarter to get the party started. It was the Blazers’ first win this season, after Mennonite fell to Mount St. Joe’s and to Blue Mountain in Twin Valley’s tip-off event over the weekend. Kelsey Biehn scored 11 points for Oley Valley, which slipped to 0-2. Mennonite is right back at it with another nonleague game on Tuesday. Wilson is off to a scorching start for Mennonite; through three games, she has 70 points and nine 3’s, and she raised her career total to 830 points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Lebanon Catholic 64, Daniel Boone 27 — Make that a 2-0 getaway for the Beavers, who barreled to a 40-28 halftime cushion and crunched the Blazers. Maria Pastal (13 points), Caitlyn Patton (11 points), Alyssa Loser (11 points), Avery Hupp (10 points) and Katie Davis (10 points) all hit for double-figures in Lebanon Catholic’s victory, as the Beavers hit Boone early with a 23-9 first-quarter spree to seize control for good. The Blazers dipped to 1-2.

Muhlenberg 56, Pequea Valley 49 — After a quick 2-0 start, winning Tulpehocken’s tip-tourney last weekend, the Braves suffered their first setback this season, as the Muhls went 18-5 in the second quarter to grab the lead. PV punched back with a 33-29 second-half run — including a 21-point fourth-quarter blitz — but it wasn’t enough, as Miranda Olmeda (16 points, three 3’s) and Neasia Bowers (12 points) powered the Muhls (1-1). Caroline Horst continued her torrid start with 17 points, and Abbey Leslie added 12 points for the Braves. Horst now has 62 points in PV’s first three games, as the Braves turn their attention quickly to Wednesday's key Section 5 opener at Lancaster Country Day.

NOTABLES: When Lancaster Country Day visits Octorara on Tuesday — 6 p.m. varsity tip-off if you’re heading to Atglen — Cougars’ senior Ashanti Duncan will need 26 points for 1,000 in her career. She’ll get a few more chances this week to hit the milestone; Country Day is home on Wednesday for the much-anticipated Section 5 opener vs. Pequea Valley, and the Cougars also play on Friday at home vs. defending Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite. So there’s a really good chance Duncan hits the mark this week, especially with a pair of home tilts on the slate. … Tweaked up some coverage plans this week, so look for LNP/LancasterOnline Tuesday at Elizabethtown at Solanco; Wednesday at Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day; Thursday at Ephrata at Solanco; and Friday at Manheim Township at Warwick. Coverage is always subject to change, depending on matchups and milestone moments. … Also coming up, the weekly Podcast posts Wednesday, breaking down the season-openers and looking ahead to the start of league play this week, and John Walk and I will have the season premier of the L-L Basketball Update video show, as we hit you with more boys/girls previews as the season gets going. Look for that Thursday. ... A busy Tuesday on tap, with 15 games on the schedule, all of the nonleague variety; league play starts in full force on Friday. ... Tuesday's docket includes a couple of backyard-scrap games, like Columbia visiting Donegal and Garden Spot welcoming Ephrata. Meanwhile, circle Cedar Crest at Wilson, which is a potential D3-6A playoff preview, and ditto for Lampeter-Strasburg at Twin Valley, a couple of D3-5A entrants. Meanwhile, McCaskey, coming off a win on Saturday against Red Land, which snapped the Red Tornado's 30-game losing skid, will go for a 2-game winning streak when Reading visits Lancaster. And Northern Lebanon will go for a 3-0 start when the Vikings host West Perry out of the Mid-Penn. Plenty to like on Tuesday's slate, and we'll get you a roundup and notables early Wednesday.

TUESDAY’S NONLEAGUE GAMES

Lancaster Country Day at Octorara, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Exeter at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Solanco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage!)

Ephrata at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

