And they’re off … L-L League girls’ basketball teams on Friday began crossover games in Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4, and the Section 5 teams commenced head-to-head play in full effect. Plenty of highlights to share, including a milestone moment. Here’s a roundup, plus news and notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Cedar Crest 50, Elizabethtown 32 — In a showdown pitting a pair of defending section champs, the host Falcons handed the Bears their first setback this season. Reese Glover hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Sarah Laney chipped in with 10 points, and Cedar Crest (1-0, 3-2) broke open a close game with a 21-point third-quarter run on the way to an 18-point win over E-town. The Falcons then put the clamps on defensively, holding the Bears (0-1, 3-1) to just 3 fourth-quarter points. Macy Seaman and Ainsley Raybold had 8 points each for E-town.

Hempfield 39, Ephrata 29 — The Black Knights are in the W column for the first time this season after topping the host Mountaineers, one night after Ephrata took care of reigning Section 3 champ Solanco in a nonleague clash on the road. Lindsey Durkota had 13 points to spark Hempfield (1-0, 1-2), which opened up a 24-15 lead at the half, and then held Ephrata to just 4 third-quarter points. Gabbie Gerola-Hill had 10 points for the Mounts (0-1, 3-2).

Lebanon 46, McCaskey 43 — The Cedars continued their mastery over the Red Tornado, outscoring McCaskey 21-14 in the second half for the victory. Lebanon went 2-0 against the Tornado last season — including a dub in the Cedars’ holiday tournament — and picked up right where they left off. Giahny Correa bucketed 17 points for Lebanon (1-0, 1-3), which trailed 29-25 at the break. Ahni-yah Parker hit for 19 points for McCaskey (0-1, 1-4), which had a 20-point first-quarter run, but couldn’t slam the door.

Penn Manor 45, Conestoga Valley 33 — That’s two wins in a row for the Comets, as Ella Hart (14 points) and Lily Sugra (13 points) showed the way. PM (1-0, 2-2) outscored the host Buckskins 25-15 over the middle two quarters to open up some breathing room. Savannah Byers scored 9 points for CV (0-1, 1-4).

In another Section 1-2 crossover game on Friday, Manheim Township cruised to its fourth win in a row, a 30-point victory at Warwick. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from Lititz …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco 37, Cocalico 32 — The Raiders held the host Eagles to just 2 fourth-quarter points, and Amanda Smith sparked Elco’s offense with 13 points to lead the way. Cocalico went 16-7 in the second quarter, and led 23-18 at the break. But Elco (1-0, 2-2) used a 12-7 third-quarter run to tie the game, and then put the clamps on defensively to earn the road win. Izzy Mack had 13 points for Cocalico (0-1, 1-4).

Lancaster Catholic 65, Garden Spot 36 — Back on the court for the first time since last Saturday, the host Crusaders (1-0, 2-1) pounced early with a 40-18 first-half blitz, and then outscored the Spartans 21-4 in the third quarter to ice it as they opened defense of their Section 4 crown with a win. Sommer Reeser drilled three 3’s and scored 15 points to pace Catholic’s balanced attack, and Olivia Usner popped in 13 points for Garden Spot (0-1, 2-3). Reeser is up to 855 career points and 163 career 3-pointers.

Northern Lebanon 38, Lampeter-Strasburg 26 — The host Pioneers had a 15-point third-quarter spree to cut the Vikings’ lead to 28-26. After that, it was all NL. Zara Zerman (19 points) and Tabitha Hubbard (11 points) led the offense, and the Vikes outscored L-S 10-0 in the fourth quarter to remain perfect so far this season (1-0, 4-0). Jackie Martin had 10 points for L-S (0-1, 1-3). Zerman is up to 1,118 career points.

Manheim Central 74, Octorara 26 — The host Barons continues their hot start, jumping out to a 42-10 halftime lead, and then coasting past the Braves. Maddie Knier (16 points), Laura Good (15 points) and Rachel Nolt (13 points) paced Central (1-0, 3-1), which outscored Octorara 18-6 in the third quarter to cap it. Jamera Brown bucketed 13 points for the Braves (0-1, 0-3).

Solanco 59, Donegal 44 — The Golden Mules grabbed a 32-20 halftime lead on the way to a 15-point win over the host Indians. Ilynd Rapant (14 points), Jenna Dombach (13 points, three 3’s) and Jade Eshelman (11 points) sparked Solanco (1-0, 2-3), which opened defense of its Section 3 title with a victory. Kiera Baughman (19 points) and Catie Weber (10 points) led Donegal (0-1, 2-3). Baughman continued her assault on the program’s all-time scoring mark; she’s at 1,365 career points.

SECTION 5

Columbia 49, Annville-Cleona 46 — The host Crimson Tide won for the first time this season as Morgan Bigler hit for 18 points and MacKenzie Burke splashed three treys and added 17 points for Columbia (1-0, 1-3). Brittney Nye had 13 points for the Little Dutchmen (0-1, 0-4), who trailed 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.

Pequea Valley 82, Lebanon Catholic 54 — After falling at Lancaster Country Day in their Section 5 opener on Wednesday, the host Braves came back with a vengeance. Bethany Bills (22 points), Abbey Leslie (19 points, five 3’s), Clara Neff (16 points) and Brooke Liney (14 points, four 3’s) all hit for double-figures, and PV (1-1, 3-2) drained 12 3-pointers in all. The Braves outscored the Beavers 49-21 over the middle two quarter to clinch it. Alyssa Loser (17 points) and Maria Pastal (12 points) paced Lebanon Catholic, which suffered its first loss this season after a 3-0 getaway.

Lancaster Country Day 58, Lancaster Mennonite 49 — Talk about an early statement by the Cougars. Two days after knocking off Pequea Valley, Country Day (5-0) topped defending section-champ Mennonite for a quick 2-0 start in league play. Annabelle Copeland (20 points), Ashanti Duncan (18 points) and Kaela Stankiewicz (11 points) paced the host Cougars, who clung to a 1-point lead at the half, and then outscored the Blazers 29-21 in the second half to remain undefeated this season. Duncan had a milestone moment for Country Day, becoming just the third girls’ player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. Mariah Wilson poured in 34 points for Mennonite (0-1, 2-3). It was her second 30-point game in a row; Wilson bucketed 30 points in a win over Brandywine Heights on Tuesday, and she’s up to 894 career points, five games into her junior season.

SATURDAY’S NONLEAGUE GAMES

Manheim Central at Daniel Boone, 12:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

