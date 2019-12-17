It was a manic Monday in L-L League girls’ basketball circles. It was supposed to be a full night of crossover games and Section 5 action, but a wintry mix forced a pair of games to be shifted to Tuesday. On the court, there were a couple of milestones and a couple of big scoring-output nights. Here’s a roundup, with plenty of news and notes (and links) to go around …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Cedar Crest 60, Lebanon 54 — The Falcons remained atop the Section 1 lead pack, but the host Cedars certainly made Cedar Crest earn it. Reese Glover (17 points), Emily Hocker (season-high 10 points) and Sarah Batra (10 points) led the scoring brigade, and the Falcons (2-0, 4-2) used a 20-11 third-quarter run to open up some breathing room and fend off the pesky Cedars. Cedar Crest, which won its third game in a row, raced out to a 13-4 lead, but Lebanon had a 21-point second-quarter spurt and was within 29-25 at the half. The Cedars (1-1, 1-4) outscored Cedar Crest 18-11 in the fourth, but the Falcons hung on down the stretch. Giahny Correa popped in a season-high 22 points for Lebanon, which remained in a first-place tie in Section 2 with Ephrata.

Hempfield 37, Warwick 25 — That’s three wins in a row for the Black Knights, who went on the road and dispatched the Warriors, using a 14-2 second-quarter spree to grab a 20-9 halftime lead and remain with the Section 1 leaders. Lauren Moffatt — one of the league’s must-see ninth-grade talents — matched her career-high with 13 points for Hempfield (2-0, 3-2). Lailani Batty had 11 points for Warwick (0-2, 1-4), which suffered its fourth setback in a row.

Ephrata 53, Penn Manor 45 — Gabbie Gerola-Hill (14 points) and Reagan McCarty (season-high 10 points) sparked the offense, and the Mountaineers (1-1, 4-2) went 18-8 in the second quarter for a 27-16 halftime lead against the host Comets, who had their 2-game winning streak snapped. Ephrata joined Lebanon in a first-place tie atop Section 2. Morgan Miller (16 points, three 3’s) and Lily Sugra (12 points) paced Penn Manor (1-1, 2-3).

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley — No report.

Also Monday, Manheim Township made it five wins in a row with a defensive-minded victory at Elizabethtown. Two milestone moments in the Blue Streaks’ win, including a 1,000-point scorer, and a memorable coaching victory. Here’s the story, plus VIDEO of the scoring milestone …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Northern Lebanon 37, Cocalico 31 — Make that a 5-0 getaway for the host Vikings, who hiccuped with a 3-point third quarter, but closed the game on an 11-8 clip to hold off the hard-charging Eagles. Zara Zerman popped in 20 points for the Vikings (2-0, 5-0), while Naleah Sauder paced Cocalico (0-2, 1-5) with a season-high 12 points. Zerman, a Kutztown recruit, is up to 1,138 career points — 343 shy of snapping Pam Ollar’s program record of 1,480 points.

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Donegal 63 — A couple of hot-shooting guards dominated this game, as the Pioneers’ Emma Drouillard exploded for a career-high 34 points, and the Indians’ Kiera Baughman poured in 32 points, as L-S outlasted Donegal. The Pioneers (1-1, 2-3) raced out to a 45-29 lead at the break and never looked back, as Jackie Martin made four 3’s and added a season-high 18 points for the victors, as the Pioneers snapped a 2-game slide. Host Donegal (0-2, 2-4) dropped its third game in a row. Baughman, an IUP commit, is up to 1,397 career points — just 29 points shy of snapping Nicky Hess’s program record of 1,425 points.

Elco 50, Manheim Central 46 — The host Raiders led 25-24 at the half, and went 10-6 in the third quarter to open up just enough breathing room, and then withstood the pesky Barons down the stretch to remain with the lead pack in Section 4. Amanda Smith (season-high 24 points), Kailey Eckhart (season-high 14 points) and Ashley Yoh (season-high 10 points) paced Elco (2-0, 3-2), while Laura Good (14 points), Maddie Knier (14 points) and Rachel Nolt (11 points) led Central (1-1, 4-2), which had its 3-game winning streak snapped.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 61, Columbia 55 — The host Cougars roared to a 6-0 start as Ashanti Duncan (18 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (season-high 18 points, four 3’s) and freshman spark-plug guard Genesis Meadows (12 points) all made big buckets for the first-place Cougars (3-0, 6-0). MacKenzie Burke (17 points, three 3’s) and Audreanna Frazier (season-high 15 points) led the Crimson Tide (1-1, 1-4), which was within 50-47 through three quarters. But Country Day had the last run and remained undefeated. Duncan, who joined the 1,000-point club last week, is up to 1,031 points; Stankiewicz, who joined the 700-point club last week, is up to 718 points, and she missed most of her junior season with a knee injury. Country Day teammate Annabelle Copeland is up to 869 career points.

Lancaster Mennonite 70, Lebanon Catholic 37 — It was a great start for the Beavers, but a better finish for the host Blazers, who picked up their first league victory as Mennonite (1-1, 3-3) tries to defend its Section 5 title. Mariah Wilson continued her sizzling start for the Blazers with 32 points, Arianna Newlin splashed four 3’s and scored a season-high 12 points, and Jayla Rivera — another one of those ninth-graders to watch — chipped in with a career-high 12 points for Mennonite, which fell behind 14-11 after the first quarter, and Lebanon Catholic was up 23-20 at the break. After that, it was all Mennonite: The Blazers went 27-6 in the third quarter, and then outscored the Beavers 23-8 in the fourth quarter for the convincing victory. Katie Davis had a season-high 11 points for Lebanon Catholic (0-2, 3-3), which dropped its third game in a row after a 3-0 start. Wilson joined the 900-point club — she’s up to 926 points, six games into her junior campaign — and after back-to-back 30-point games, she leads the L-L League with 166 points and a 27.7 scoring average so far this season.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Garden Spot at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Solanco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

