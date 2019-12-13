Just three games in L-L League girls’ basketball circles on Thursday. Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notables heading into Friday’s league openers …

APOLOGIES: First things first, all apologies for a slip-up in Thursday morning’s notes; Lebanon Catholic coach Patti Hower, in her 42nd season on the Beavers’ bench, is up to 747 career victories, after Wednesday’s win over Lititz Christian. I mistakenly reported that she was up to 750 career victories, but she’s at 747 heading into Friday’s game vs. Pequea Valley. Our numbers didn’t jive, and I’m sorry for that. The post was later updated. Three more wins and Hower will hit the magical 750-victory plateau.

THURSDAY’S NONLEAGUE GAMES

Manheim Township 38, Reading 33 — Make that three wins in a row for the host Blue Streaks, who outscored the Red Knights 22-18 in the second half to break open a 1-point game at the half. Kate Bushong continued her sizzling start for Township with 20 points; she’s up to 88 points in four games this season, and 964 points in her career, heading into Friday’s key crossover opener at Warwick. Gianna Smith chipped in with 7 points for the Streaks (3-1).

Wilson 56, McCaskey 50 — The Red Tornado took a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter against the reigning Berks County champs, but the host Bulldogs closed the game on a 20-9 blitz to rally past McCaskey. Malia Taylor (19 points), Alani Bosque (12 points) and Ahni-yah Parker (12 points) paced the Tornado (1-3).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Also Thursday, Ephrata topped Solanco in an intriguing nonleague clash in Quarryville, where two teams expected to challenge in their respective section chases squared off. And a freshman had a huge night for the Mountaineers. Here’s the game story …

MILESTONE ALERT: Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan is poised to become the first L-L League girls’ player to join the 1,000-point club on Friday, when the Cougars welcome Lancaster Mennonite for a key Section 5 game. Duncan has 995 points; she’ll need 5 points vs. the Blazers to reach the milestone.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2

Manheim Township at Warwick, 6:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4

Elco at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

