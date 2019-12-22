There were just five games involving L-L League girls’ basketball teams on Saturday. But for those five clubs, it meant a fourth contest in a busy week of action. And just two of the league teams who played on Saturday won. There was also another milestone moment. Here’s the roundup and some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 52, Constitution 51 — It’s called the Cream of the Crop Showcase. It was contested at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. And not only did the Blazers earn a riveting victory, but junior standout Mariah Wilson joined the 1,000-point club in the process. Wilson continued her torrid start with 31 points — raising her career total to 1,017 — and Mennonite outscored Constitution 12-10 in the fourth quarter to win it. Wilson, Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan, and Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong have all joined the 1,000-point club in the season’s first three weeks. Saturday, Constitution led 41-40 heading into the final quarter, but the Blazers (6-3) won it. Jayla Rivera chipped in with 8 points for Mennonite, which won its fourth game in a row. The Blazers are not playing in a holiday tournament, and they’re now idle until Jan. 3. Cocalico is the only other L-L League team not playing in a holiday tourney.

Hanover 63, Annville-Cleona 46 — Jaycie Miller (22 points, three 3’s) and Tianna Gray (20 points) paced the host Hawks, who jumped out to an early 11-3 lead, and then scored 21 fourth-quarter points to subdue the Dutchmen. Emily Brightbill (11 points) and Makenzie Drane (season-high 10 points) paced A-C, which hits the holiday break still searching for its first victory (0-8).

Wilson 48, Hempfield 40 — Streak over. The host Black Knights kept it close, but Hempfield had its 5-game winning tear snapped by the Bulldogs, as Kaya Burkhart bucketed 22 points for the victors. Wilson led 19-17 at the half, and opened up some breathing room with a 14-7 third-quarter spurt. Lindsey Durkota (15 points) and Autumn Cook (11 points) paced the Knights (5-3) in the scoring department.

Palmyra 39, Cedar Crest 35 — In a Lebanon County backyard scrap, the Cougars closed the game on a 16-3 blitz and topped the host Falcons, who saw their 5-game winning streak go by the wayside. Palmyra, the reigning D3-5A champ, trailed 19-17 at the break, and Cedar Crest used a 13-6 third-quarter clip to take a seemingly safe 32-23 lead. But the Cougars finished in a flourish and rallied valiantly for the win. Reese Glover scored 14 points for the Falcons (6-3).

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic played in the Crossover Hoops Classic event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell against Downingtown East, and the Crusaders picked up the pace defensively to earn a hard-fought victory. Here’s the game story …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

NOTABLE: Just one game left on the L-L League master schedule before Christmas, and that’s Monday, when Elco hosts York Catholic for a 7:30 p.m. nonleague tip in Myerstown. We’ll have LNP coverage from that clash.

