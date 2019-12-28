Lancaster Catholic vs Ephrata-LL Girls Basketball
Ephrata's Reagan McCarty (2) makes a lay up against Lancaster Catholic during second half action in game 2 of the Lancaster Catholic Holiday Tournament Friday December 27, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

An extremely busy night on the courts on Friday, when 24 of the L-L League’s 26 teams were in action in holiday tournaments across the region. Whew. Here’s a roundup, with some notables and links sprinkled in there for good measure

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township 28, Palmyra 25 — What a finish in Neffsville. The host Blue Streaks scored zero second-quarter points and trailed the Cougars 21-8 at the half. And that’s when Township roared to life, outscoring the reigning D3-5A champs 20-4 in the second half, including a game-closing 14-2 run, to advance to the title game. This tourney will actually go on hiatus through the weekend and pick up again on Monday, when the Streaks (7-2) take on Berks County heavyweight Twin Valley — which topped West York in the first round — in the championship game. Palmyra will face West York first in the third-place game, starting at 6 p.m. We’ll have LNP coverage from those games — the only girls’ games in town the night before New Year’s Eve. Friday, Katie Bushong scored 16 points to pace the Streaks, as Palmyra, interestingly, didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game.

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon 45, New Oxford 27 — Not even a few days off over the holidays slowed down the red-hot Vikings, who remained undefeated, and locked up a spot in Saturday’s title game in the process. Zara Zerman (19 points) and Lindsay McFeaters (season-high 15 points) led the offensive charge, and NL (8-0) outscored NO 26-11 in the second half, setting up a title-match showdown against McCaskey. New Oxford led 10-7 after the first quarter before the Vikes seized control with a 12-6 second-quarter clip for a 19-16 halftime edge. Then came a 15-4 third-quarter blitz, and NL remained unscathed.

McCaskey 57, Lebanon 53 — It took overtime, but the Red Tornado got a little revenge against the host Cedars. Malia Taylor (season-high 21 points, three 3’s) and Ahni-yah Parker (16 points) paced McCaskey, and the Tornado (3-6) outscored Lebanon 7-3 in OT to win it, and set up a title-game match vs. undefeated Northern Lebanon on Saturday. Lebanon, which beat McCaskey earlier this season in an L-L League Section 1-2 crossover game, led 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-22 at the break, before the Tornado rallied to force OT. Giahny Correa (20 points) and Maddie Bishop (season-high 15 points) led the Cedars (2-6), who will face New Oxford in the third-place game. ... More about a wild ending in regulation, and McCaskey's eventual win over Lebanon from the Lebanon Daily News here.

SOLANCO TOURNAMENT

Solanco 43, Conestoga Valley 31 — In a battle of L-L League neighbors, the host Golden Mules outscored the Buckskins 25-14 over the middle two quarters, and Jenna Dombach and Jade Eshelman popped in 14 points apiece to pace Solanco (4-5), which advanced to its own title game opposite Red Lion. Savannah Byers (season-high 13 points) led CV (1-8), which will take on L-L League foe Penn Manor in the third-place game; the Comets topped the Bucks 45-33 on Dec. 13 in a crossover game. The rematch is Saturday at Solanco.

Red Lion 40, Penn Manor 30 — The Comets fell behind 21-9 at the break, but used a spirited 14-6 third-quarter blitz to get back in the game. But the Lions went 13-7 in the fourth quarter to clinch it, and will take on host Solanco for tourney gold on Saturday. Lily Sugra scored 12 points for the Comets (2-6), who will take on Conestoga Valley for third place.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

WARWICK TOURNAMENT

Warwick 44, Wilson 43 — This was a single-game event — one game and done for the host Warriors and Bulldogs — and what a game this turned out to be, as Warwick rallied for a thrilling 1-point over Wilson. Lauren Pyle (season-high 22 points, four 3’s) and Jess Williamson (season-high 11 points, three 3’s) sparked the Warriors, who trailed 21-18 at the half. But Warwick (3-5) used a 13-6 third-quarter spurt to grab a 31-27 lead and then fended off the Bulldogs. It was a clutch win for the Warriors, who had dropped five of their last six games. Warwick is now idle until Jan. 3, when the Warriors open head-to-head Section 2 play with a showdown against first-place Elizabethtown.

ANNVILLE-CLEONA TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 65, Octorara 32 — Exhale, Dutchmen Nation. A-C is in the win column for the first time this season. Alyssa Ulrich (season-high 18 points) and Brittney Nye (season-high 15 points) led the scoring brigade, and the Dutchmen (1-8) pulled away for good with a 22-6 third-quarter spree to clinch a spot in Saturday’s title game vs. Littlestown, which KO’d Tulpehocken in Friday’s other first-rounder. Haley Justice scored 12 points and Jamera Brown chipped in with 11 points for the Braves, who trailed just 15-14 after the first quarter. But A-C went 34-14 over the middle two quarters to pull away. Octorara (1-6) will take on Tulpy in the third-place game.

LEBANON CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

Lebanon Catholic 51, Mount Calvary 30 — The host Beavers raced out to a 29-12 halftime lead and then eased past MC and into Saturday’s championship game opposite reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall, which beat longtime District 11 kingpin Marian Catholic in the other first-rounder. Lebanon Catholic (5-4) and Linden Hall are former D3-1A combatants; they’ll clash for tourney gold on Saturday. Avery Hupp (17 points) and Katie Davis (season-high 13 points) led the Beavers’ scoring brigade vs. Mount Calvary; Kara Locker had 11 points for MC. An interesting Lebanon Catholic nugget: The Beavers are 5-0 in nonleague games, but 0-4 in L-L League Section 5 play.

LOWER DAUPHIN TOURNAMENT

Cedar Crest 64, Waynesboro 16 Reese Glover (13 points, three 3’s) paced a balanced offensive attack, and the Falcons jumped out to a commanding 36-6 halftime lead and never looked back against the Maidens, out of the Mid-Penn Colonial. Cedar Crest (7-3) went 20-6 in the third quarter to open up plenty of breathing room, and advance to Saturday’s title game opposite host Lower Dauphin, which topped Dover in the other first-round clash.

NORTHEASTERN YORK TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown 35, West Perry 31Elise Hassinger scored 10 points, and the Bears rallied past the Mustangs to punch their tickets to Saturday’s title game against host Northeastern. West Perry led 17-13 at the break, but E-town (6-2) went 22-14 in the second half for the come-from-behind victory.

Northeastern 61, Columbia 33Jordan Jennings poured in 24 points for the hosts, who raced out to a 37-13 halftime cushion and dropped the Crimson Tide. Audreanna Frazier (14 points) and MacKenzie Burke (10 points) led Columbia (2-6), which will take on West Perry in the third-place game.

YORK SUBURBAN TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central 67, Donegal 46 — The Barons and the Indians — backyard rivals separated by a couple of miles — went all the way over to York Suburban to square off, and the Barons won it. Laura Good (season-high 23 points), Maddie Knier (20 points), Rachel Nolt (11 points, three 3’s) and Kassidy Michael (11 points) all chipped in for Central, which took a commanding 34-19 halftime lead and dropped Donegal. Kiera Baughman bucketed 21 points for the Indians (3-6), who will take on South Western in the third-place game. Central (6-3) will square off against host York Suburban for tourney gold on Saturday.

WYOMISSING TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day 58, Schuylkill Valley 53 — The beat goes on for the Cougars, who remained undefeated with a hard-fought win over SV. Ashanti Duncan poured in a season-high 24 points and Genesis Meadows made three 3-pointers and added a season-high 15 points for Country Day, which led 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter, and then fended off SV down the stretch. The Cougars (8-0) will take on host Wyomissing for tourney gold on Saturday.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 64, Daniel Boone 37Caroline Horst dropped a season-high 30 points, Bethany Bills added 12 points, and the Braves (6-3) socked the Blazers with a 22-3 second-quarter blitz to break the game open and advance to Saturday’s title game vs. host Brandywine Heights. This was a 1-point game before PV’s second-quarter onslaught.

STATE COLLEGE TOURNAMENT

State College 37, Hempfield 27 — The Black Knights traveled some 120 miles for the Little Lions’ event, and Mid-Penn Commonwealth heavyweight State College topped Hempfield in the opener, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead while holding the Knights to six first-half points. Autumn Cook had 9 points on three treys for Hempfield, which had a 16-9 third-quarter clip to cut into the Little Lions’ lead. The Knights (5-4) will take on Freire Charter out of District 12 in Saturday’s third-place game; State College will face North Schuylkill in the title game.

HERSHEY TOURNAMENT

Gettysburg 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 44 — The Pioneers had an early 10-7 edge, but Gettysburg used a 25-10 second-quarter run to seize control and send L-S to Saturday’s third-place game opposite Middletown. Emma Drouillard (14 points) and Jackie Martin (12 points on four 3’s) paced the Pioneers (3-5). Gettysburg will clash against host Hershey in the tourney title game on Saturday.

PINE GROVE TOURNAMENT

Blue Mountain 45, Elco 40Amanda Smith (14 points) and Ashley Yoh (11 points) paced the Raiders, but Elco fell behind 20-14 at the half and couldn’t get over the hump. The Raiders will take on William Allen out of District 11 in Saturday’s third-place game. Blue Mountain will face host Pine Grove for the tourney championship. Elco (5-4) had its modest 2-game winning streak come to a halt; the Raiders were coming off victories against Lampeter-Strasburg and York Catholic.

EASTERN YORK TOURNAMENT

Conrad Weiser 51, Garden Spot 34 — The Spartans were the first L-L League team to get the holiday tourney schedule started on Thursday, and this tilt was the third-place game in Wrightsville. Weiser was victorious as Kaylee Richmond bucketed 17 points, and the Scouts drilled seven 3-pointers to down the Spartans. Weiser led 22-11 at the half, and then went 15-7 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room on the way to taking third place in the event. Erin Gonzalez (season-high 14 points) and Karli Stoltzfus (10 points) led Garden Spot. Host Eastern topped Spring Grove 64-55 in the championship game. Garden Spot (2-8) is now idle until Jan. 3, when the Spartans open head-to-head Section 3 play at defending champ Solanco.

Also Friday, a pair of L-L League neighbors — Lancaster Catholic and Ephrata — got together in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tourney. Catholic got the job done defensively to advance to Saturday’s title game. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from Crusaders vs. Mountaineers

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hempfield vs. Freier Charter, 11 a.m.

Octorara vs. Tulpehocken, 1 p.m.

Elco vs. William Allen, 2 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic vs. Linden Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, 3 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, 3:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Columbia vs. West Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, 4:30 p.m.

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Middletown, 6 p.m.

Donegal vs. South Western, 6 p.m.

Ephrata vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Pequea Valley vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Northeastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Bucks West, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

FYI: Coming Sunday, a roundup from all of Saturday’s holiday tournament action, plus the usual weekend notebook, putting a bow on the holiday games, looking ahead to some key games coming out of the break, plus plenty of nuggets, milestone updates, stats and links. Stay tuned.

