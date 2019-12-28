An extremely busy night on the courts on Friday, when 24 of the L-L League’s 26 teams were in action in holiday tournaments across the region. Whew. Here’s a roundup, with some notables and links sprinkled in there for good measure …

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township 28, Palmyra 25 — What a finish in Neffsville. The host Blue Streaks scored zero second-quarter points and trailed the Cougars 21-8 at the half. And that’s when Township roared to life, outscoring the reigning D3-5A champs 20-4 in the second half, including a game-closing 14-2 run, to advance to the title game. This tourney will actually go on hiatus through the weekend and pick up again on Monday, when the Streaks (7-2) take on Berks County heavyweight Twin Valley — which topped West York in the first round — in the championship game. Palmyra will face West York first in the third-place game, starting at 6 p.m. We’ll have LNP coverage from those games — the only girls’ games in town the night before New Year’s Eve. Friday, Katie Bushong scored 16 points to pace the Streaks, as Palmyra, interestingly, didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game.

LEBANON TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon 45, New Oxford 27 — Not even a few days off over the holidays slowed down the red-hot Vikings, who remained undefeated, and locked up a spot in Saturday’s title game in the process. Zara Zerman (19 points) and Lindsay McFeaters (season-high 15 points) led the offensive charge, and NL (8-0) outscored NO 26-11 in the second half, setting up a title-match showdown against McCaskey. New Oxford led 10-7 after the first quarter before the Vikes seized control with a 12-6 second-quarter clip for a 19-16 halftime edge. Then came a 15-4 third-quarter blitz, and NL remained unscathed.

McCaskey 57, Lebanon 53 — It took overtime, but the Red Tornado got a little revenge against the host Cedars. Malia Taylor (season-high 21 points, three 3’s) and Ahni-yah Parker (16 points) paced McCaskey, and the Tornado (3-6) outscored Lebanon 7-3 in OT to win it, and set up a title-game match vs. undefeated Northern Lebanon on Saturday. Lebanon, which beat McCaskey earlier this season in an L-L League Section 1-2 crossover game, led 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-22 at the break, before the Tornado rallied to force OT. Giahny Correa (20 points) and Maddie Bishop (season-high 15 points) led the Cedars (2-6), who will face New Oxford in the third-place game. ... More about a wild ending in regulation, and McCaskey's eventual win over Lebanon from the Lebanon Daily News here.

SOLANCO TOURNAMENT

Solanco 43, Conestoga Valley 31 — In a battle of L-L League neighbors, the host Golden Mules outscored the Buckskins 25-14 over the middle two quarters, and Jenna Dombach and Jade Eshelman popped in 14 points apiece to pace Solanco (4-5), which advanced to its own title game opposite Red Lion. Savannah Byers (season-high 13 points) led CV (1-8), which will take on L-L League foe Penn Manor in the third-place game; the Comets topped the Bucks 45-33 on Dec. 13 in a crossover game. The rematch is Saturday at Solanco.

Red Lion 40, Penn Manor 30 — The Comets fell behind 21-9 at the break, but used a spirited 14-6 third-quarter blitz to get back in the game. But the Lions went 13-7 in the fourth quarter to clinch it, and will take on host Solanco for tourney gold on Saturday. Lily Sugra scored 12 points for the Comets (2-6), who will take on Conestoga Valley for third place.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

WARWICK TOURNAMENT

Warwick 44, Wilson 43 — This was a single-game event — one game and done for the host Warriors and Bulldogs — and what a game this turned out to be, as Warwick rallied for a thrilling 1-point over Wilson. Lauren Pyle (season-high 22 points, four 3’s) and Jess Williamson (season-high 11 points, three 3’s) sparked the Warriors, who trailed 21-18 at the half. But Warwick (3-5) used a 13-6 third-quarter spurt to grab a 31-27 lead and then fended off the Bulldogs. It was a clutch win for the Warriors, who had dropped five of their last six games. Warwick is now idle until Jan. 3, when the Warriors open head-to-head Section 2 play with a showdown against first-place Elizabethtown.

ANNVILLE-CLEONA TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 65, Octorara 32 — Exhale, Dutchmen Nation. A-C is in the win column for the first time this season. Alyssa Ulrich (season-high 18 points) and Brittney Nye (season-high 15 points) led the scoring brigade, and the Dutchmen (1-8) pulled away for good with a 22-6 third-quarter spree to clinch a spot in Saturday’s title game vs. Littlestown, which KO’d Tulpehocken in Friday’s other first-rounder. Haley Justice scored 12 points and Jamera Brown chipped in with 11 points for the Braves, who trailed just 15-14 after the first quarter. But A-C went 34-14 over the middle two quarters to pull away. Octorara (1-6) will take on Tulpy in the third-place game.

LEBANON CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

Lebanon Catholic 51, Mount Calvary 30 — The host Beavers raced out to a 29-12 halftime lead and then eased past MC and into Saturday’s championship game opposite reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall, which beat longtime District 11 kingpin Marian Catholic in the other first-rounder. Lebanon Catholic (5-4) and Linden Hall are former D3-1A combatants; they’ll clash for tourney gold on Saturday. Avery Hupp (17 points) and Katie Davis (season-high 13 points) led the Beavers’ scoring brigade vs. Mount Calvary; Kara Locker had 11 points for MC. An interesting Lebanon Catholic nugget: The Beavers are 5-0 in nonleague games, but 0-4 in L-L League Section 5 play.

LOWER DAUPHIN TOURNAMENT

Cedar Crest 64, Waynesboro 16 — Reese Glover (13 points, three 3’s) paced a balanced offensive attack, and the Falcons jumped out to a commanding 36-6 halftime lead and never looked back against the Maidens, out of the Mid-Penn Colonial. Cedar Crest (7-3) went 20-6 in the third quarter to open up plenty of breathing room, and advance to Saturday’s title game opposite host Lower Dauphin, which topped Dover in the other first-round clash.

NORTHEASTERN YORK TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown 35, West Perry 31 — Elise Hassinger scored 10 points, and the Bears rallied past the Mustangs to punch their tickets to Saturday’s title game against host Northeastern. West Perry led 17-13 at the break, but E-town (6-2) went 22-14 in the second half for the come-from-behind victory.

Northeastern 61, Columbia 33 — Jordan Jennings poured in 24 points for the hosts, who raced out to a 37-13 halftime cushion and dropped the Crimson Tide. Audreanna Frazier (14 points) and MacKenzie Burke (10 points) led Columbia (2-6), which will take on West Perry in the third-place game.

YORK SUBURBAN TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central 67, Donegal 46 — The Barons and the Indians — backyard rivals separated by a couple of miles — went all the way over to York Suburban to square off, and the Barons won it. Laura Good (season-high 23 points), Maddie Knier (20 points), Rachel Nolt (11 points, three 3’s) and Kassidy Michael (11 points) all chipped in for Central, which took a commanding 34-19 halftime lead and dropped Donegal. Kiera Baughman bucketed 21 points for the Indians (3-6), who will take on South Western in the third-place game. Central (6-3) will square off against host York Suburban for tourney gold on Saturday.

WYOMISSING TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day 58, Schuylkill Valley 53 — The beat goes on for the Cougars, who remained undefeated with a hard-fought win over SV. Ashanti Duncan poured in a season-high 24 points and Genesis Meadows made three 3-pointers and added a season-high 15 points for Country Day, which led 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter, and then fended off SV down the stretch. The Cougars (8-0) will take on host Wyomissing for tourney gold on Saturday.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 64, Daniel Boone 37 — Caroline Horst dropped a season-high 30 points, Bethany Bills added 12 points, and the Braves (6-3) socked the Blazers with a 22-3 second-quarter blitz to break the game open and advance to Saturday’s title game vs. host Brandywine Heights. This was a 1-point game before PV’s second-quarter onslaught.

STATE COLLEGE TOURNAMENT

State College 37, Hempfield 27 — The Black Knights traveled some 120 miles for the Little Lions’ event, and Mid-Penn Commonwealth heavyweight State College topped Hempfield in the opener, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead while holding the Knights to six first-half points. Autumn Cook had 9 points on three treys for Hempfield, which had a 16-9 third-quarter clip to cut into the Little Lions’ lead. The Knights (5-4) will take on Freire Charter out of District 12 in Saturday’s third-place game; State College will face North Schuylkill in the title game.

HERSHEY TOURNAMENT

Gettysburg 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 44 — The Pioneers had an early 10-7 edge, but Gettysburg used a 25-10 second-quarter run to seize control and send L-S to Saturday’s third-place game opposite Middletown. Emma Drouillard (14 points) and Jackie Martin (12 points on four 3’s) paced the Pioneers (3-5). Gettysburg will clash against host Hershey in the tourney title game on Saturday.

PINE GROVE TOURNAMENT

Blue Mountain 45, Elco 40 — Amanda Smith (14 points) and Ashley Yoh (11 points) paced the Raiders, but Elco fell behind 20-14 at the half and couldn’t get over the hump. The Raiders will take on William Allen out of District 11 in Saturday’s third-place game. Blue Mountain will face host Pine Grove for the tourney championship. Elco (5-4) had its modest 2-game winning streak come to a halt; the Raiders were coming off victories against Lampeter-Strasburg and York Catholic.

EASTERN YORK TOURNAMENT

Conrad Weiser 51, Garden Spot 34 — The Spartans were the first L-L League team to get the holiday tourney schedule started on Thursday, and this tilt was the third-place game in Wrightsville. Weiser was victorious as Kaylee Richmond bucketed 17 points, and the Scouts drilled seven 3-pointers to down the Spartans. Weiser led 22-11 at the half, and then went 15-7 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room on the way to taking third place in the event. Erin Gonzalez (season-high 14 points) and Karli Stoltzfus (10 points) led Garden Spot. Host Eastern topped Spring Grove 64-55 in the championship game. Garden Spot (2-8) is now idle until Jan. 3, when the Spartans open head-to-head Section 3 play at defending champ Solanco.

Also Friday, a pair of L-L League neighbors — Lancaster Catholic and Ephrata — got together in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tourney. Catholic got the job done defensively to advance to Saturday’s title game. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from Crusaders vs. Mountaineers …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hempfield vs. Freier Charter, 11 a.m.

Octorara vs. Tulpehocken, 1 p.m.

Elco vs. William Allen, 2 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic vs. Linden Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, 3 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, 3:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Columbia vs. West Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, 4:30 p.m.

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Middletown, 6 p.m.

Donegal vs. South Western, 6 p.m.

Ephrata vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Pequea Valley vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Northeastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Bucks West, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

FYI: Coming Sunday, a roundup from all of Saturday’s holiday tournament action, plus the usual weekend notebook, putting a bow on the holiday games, looking ahead to some key games coming out of the break, plus plenty of nuggets, milestone updates, stats and links. Stay tuned.

